Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 16th-20th

Additionally some additional metrics about these companies are also shared.

For those unfamiliar, this is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

Introduction

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 25 2.25 10/16/2017 Champion Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10 0.94 10/16/2017 Contender Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 6 1.05 10/16/2017 16.67% Challenger West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 25 0.55 10/17/2017 7.69% Champion Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7 1.08 10/17/2017 Challenger AZZ Inc. (AZZ) 5 1.45 10/17/2017 Challenger H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) 48 1.05 10/18/2017 Champion Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (ACN) 13 1.77 10/18/2017 9.92% Contender Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) 61 3.02 10/19/2017 King Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) 41 1.97 10/19/2017 Champion Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.59 10/19/2017 Challenger Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 54 2.14 10/20/2017 King Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 51 2.14 10/20/2017 King LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 7 4.85 10/20/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High MGRC 46.27 29.27 46.35 26.44 55% Off Low New High KWR 151.23 102.86 154.38 38.48 46% Off Low 0% Off High CIVB 22.89 14.15 23.75 16.83 62% Off Low 1% Off High WST 93.95 70.17 99.91 40.15 33% Off Low 5% Off High MORN 85.33 67.74 86.15 22.34 25% Off Low 1% Off High AZZ 46.75 44.8 67.7 23.73 3% Off Low 31% Off High FUL 56.91 41.52 58.74 27.89 37% Off Low 2% Off High ACN 136.87 112.31 138.7 25.16 22% Off Low 1% Off High PG 91.46 81.18 94.67 25.11 12% Off Low 3% Off High PNR 69.95 53.8 70.51 30.39 29% Off Low 0% Off High MAIN 39.72 31.65 40.6 13.03 25% Off Low 2% Off High CL 74.73 63.43 77.27 27.77 17% Off Low 3% Off High HRL 31.72 30.5 38.84 19.58 4% Off Low 18% Off High LTC 47.02 43.17 52.85 20.62 9% Off Low 10% Off High

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.