CONE Midstream Partners: 25.3% ROIC Or 9.2% ROIC? It Doesn't Matter

Current unit price collapse is from investor uncertainty and not a lack of earnings or distribution growth potential. When this uncertainly clears, shareholder will be amply rewarded.

I recently went searching for potentially new names with a criterion of management generating high Return On Invested Capital ROIC. ROIC is an underutilized fundamental analysis comparison tool of management's effectiveness in creating shareholder returns over time. The overall theory is firms with above average ROIC should outperform their peers in generating profits for shareholders, and if share prices are fundamentally undervalued, the combination can be quite compelling for long-term investors.

Not to be overly lazy, I usually utilize major research firm's calculations rather than digging out the specific information from previous annual and quarterly reports. However, it is quite important that one understands the methodology for each research firm's calculations. A prime example is the $1 billion market capitalized, Marcellus-based, master limited partnership CONE Midstream LP (CNNX).

CONE is a relatively small natural gas MLP that began as a 2014 spin-off from CONSOL Energy (CNX) and Noble Energy (NBL). The MLP assets include gather pipelines for their combined substantial land holdings in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and three gas processing facilities. From their website:

CONE Midstream Partners is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service the rapidly growing production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. We generate all of our revenues under long-term, fixed-fee gathering agreements that are intended to mitigate our direct commodity price exposure and enhance the stability of our cash flows. Our gathering agreements also include substantial acreage dedications currently totaling approximately 500,000 net acres in the Marcellus Shale.

In one of my searches, finziv.com listed CNNX as having ROIC at 25.3%, and this sucked me in to do further research. What I found was most interesting. First off, investors need to know that not all ROIC calculations are the same. For CONE, they vary from 25.3% for the most recent quarter from finviz.com, 23.3% for trailing-12-months from morningstar.com, and 9.2% for year 2016 from fastgraph.com. The major difference is the formula used by each is different. Not to get into what these formula nuances are (I have written about this in the past and the information is easily available on their respective websites), it is sufficient to say I tend to favor the M* numbers and the trend line of fastgraph.

I own nine energy limited partnerships of various sizes and asset classes. These range from major national pipeline and storage firms to field specific gathering pipelines and processors to refinery-focused operators and to a royalty firm structured as a limited partnership. The TTM ROIC listed in M* for these nine firms averages 10.9%, and ranges from 3.5% to 30.5%. Seven out of the nine generated ROIC at 10% or lower. In comparison, CNNX's 23% ROIC is worthy of more research.

As usual, the next step is to look at the current price, yield, and graph: $16.40 a unit, a 7.1% yield and then - Yikes.

The price collapse this year from $25 to $16 in just 8 months is quite obvious and begs the question: what is the reason for a small MLP with superior ROIC to decline by 32%? Many would take a look at the graph above and move on, but my curiosity got the better of me.

The most obvious and quick answer would be a decline in earnings and a reduction in distributions would cause current investors to sell and move on, and would be a huge deterrent for new investors. However, reviewing CNNX short history and projected consensus earnings and distributions per unit indicates a rather upbeat view:

Earnings per unit: 2014 $0.26, 2015 $1.20, 2016 $1.58, 2017e $1.75, 2018e $1.73, 2019e $1.86

Distributions per unit: 2014 $0.00, 2015 $0.90, 2016 $1.03, 2017e $1.19, 2018e $1.37, 2019e $1.55

Now I'm hooked. Rising earnings expectations, rising distribution expectations, twice my average MLP TTM ROIC and a 30%+ decline in unit price.

Turning to their website and reviewing previous presentations and history, it becomes clear the assets are focused on one portion of the Marcellus, the sponsors have changed, and investor uncertainty is driving the unit price, not fundamentals.

CONE (from Consol and Noble) was formed in mid-2014 as part of a joint venture between the two original sponsors, combining their Marcellus acreage along with their gathering and processing facilities. As the graphic below shows, CONE's coverage of dedicated acreage could offer interesting growth potential over time (from their May 31 investor's presentation):

The gathering assets are grouped into Anchor Systems, Growth Systems, and Additional Systems, with Anchor representing legacy coverage, Growth representing new areas within the acreage dedicated from the sponsors, and Additional representing third-party business. CONE owns 100% of the Anchor System assets and 5% of the Growth and 5% of the Additional Systems assets (the general partner owns the balance). The Anchor System represents 175 miles of gather pipes and capacity of 1430 BBtu/d while Growth and Additional Systems combined includes 79 miles of pipes and capacity of 1300 BBtu/d.

The general partner owns Incentive Distribution Rights IDRs, and is currently in a 50-50 split for additional distribution growth. Below is from their most recent 10-Q;

However, in late 2016, the JV was dissolved, with each sponsor receiving their prorated acreage in return. The midstream company, CONE Midstream Partners, and the general partner, CONE Gathering LLC remained intact, with Noble owning a 33% interest in CONE Midstream (through ownership of 21 million units) and a 50% interest in the general partner, including the IDRs and various gathering pipelines not yet dropped down to CNNX. The balance of CNNX unit ownership is around 33% for CONSOL and 33% to the public. Then in May of 2017, Noble announced the sale of their acreage, their interest in both the MLP and GP, and an exit of the Marcellus field all together. The dissolution of the JV was a prelude to Noble selling their interest in the Marcellus shale play.

The buyer is two portfolio companies of private equity firm Quantum Energy, based in Houston. The buyer of Noble's 50% interest in CONE Gathering LLC and its 21 million CNNX units is listed as Wheeling Creek Midstream, with the acreage going to portfolio company HG Energy II Appalachia, LLC. Both deals have closed and Noble Energy has effectively "left the building".

Exit Noble and enter investor uncertainly. Who is Quantum Energy and what is their strategy for their new investment in the Marcellus? Quantum is an energy-focused private equity firm with a current portfolio of 25 companies, five of which are midstream firms, 18 are upstream oil and gas E&P firms, and two are oil field services companies. Since its inception in 1998, Quantum Energy has invested over $13 billion in its portfolio companies. Quantum invested almost $2 billion to buy Nobel's assets, just under $1.2 billion for the upstream assets and just under $800 million for its interest in CNNX and its general partner.

Like many private equity firms, Quantum's overriding principal is to maximize their investment and to eventually provide an exit strategy for their ventures. On the face of it, these would seem like worthy goals and as owner of one-third of CNNX and one-half its general partner, I believe Quantum's goal will be the same as many potential unit holders.

However, as outlined in the investor's presentation and should be considered as boilerplate:

The timing and number of rig additions, rig productivity, and estimated well productivity is purely speculative; neither HG Energy nor Quantum Energy has publicly announced or privately provided to CONE Midstream any plan, general intention or indication of proposed activity on the acreage dedicated CONE that is under agreement to be acquired from Noble Energy.

There is no guarantee that Quantum will, in fact, act in the best interest of both their own investment and those of the MLP.

There are several growth initiatives for CNNX. The first is the expansion of drilling on its dedicated and undeveloped acreage. According to management, there is another 3,000 potential wells that are identified as being within the dedicated acreage but more than a mile from current infrastructure. These potentials would require greater capital to expand their network.

Intriguingly, the dedicated agreement only covers the Marcellus portion of the field and does not include any discoveries in the Utica portion of the dedicated acreage. Including these could expand hookup locations by an additional 2,200 locations, but the vast majority are located more than a mile from the current network.

Other growth initiatives include additional dropdowns from its sponsors. As outlined above, CNNX owns 5% of the Growth and Additional System pipelines, allowing the sponsors to sell the remaining interest in these assets. As CNNX expands its footprint in the Marcellus, their gathering networks could be of interest to neighboring land holders and developers.

Currently, CNNX has low debt on its balance sheet and can comfortably leverage up as growth initiatives become available. The combination of low debt and a low distribution payout ratio gives CNNX room to raise the distributions and keep debt levels under control. Over the next three years, distributions are expected to climb from a $1.03 annual rate per unit in 2016 to $1.55 in 2019, and would still represent a 88% payout ratio based on earning $1.86 per unit.

Reviewing the fastgraph.com data and graph below, the current unit valuation seems like a bargain.

According to marketbeat.com, CNNX seems to be well liked by stock analysts. Below is a table of broker recommendations over the past 12 months:

Out of the 11 brokers listed, 5 have CNNX listed as a Buy and 6 have the firm recommended as Hold. All have target prices that are 27% to 57% higher than the units are currently trading. Of interest should be the observations that only two of the recommendations have been issued since Noble announced their sale and exit, and both were reiterations of previous Buy recommendations with reaffirmations of their respective price targets.

While the company touts its lack of direct exposure to natural gas commodity price volatility, in reality gathering assets are very much dependent on commodity pricing. While revenue is not pegged to commodity pricing, the volume its clients produce is very much dependent on price. Unlike some MLPs, investors should consider CNNX as being exposed to the underlying volatility of natural gas pricing.

After conducting my due diligence, I began a starter position in this underfollowed and inexpensive MLP. I expect Quantum to offer further insight into their long-term plans for both its new acreage and it new interest in this midstream business. In the meantime, I will collect my 7% annual income waiting for this clarity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.