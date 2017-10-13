JPMorgan: Earnings Beat Is Just The First Step

The company has a strong growth outlook due to tailwinds such as the Fed's tightening and solid loan demand.

JPMorgan (JPM) is an attractive banking stock as it combines solid growth, high shareholder returns, a compelling dividend yield and an inexpensive valuation. JPMorgan has announced its third quarter results on Thursday morning, beating on the top as well as on the bottom line.

Attractive growth outlook

JPMorgan's outlook for the coming quarters is pretty solid, as the company benefits from a rising rates environment as well as from strong demand for loans:

Over the last year JPMorgan's loan portfolio has grown from $888 billion to $914 billion, which is an increase of three percent. The company's loan portfolio has increased in every quarter over that time frame, which differentiates JPMorgan from other banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC), which had to face a decline in its loan portfolio recently. The reason could be that customers are moving away from Wells Fargo and to JPMorgan after the former's dubious practices (account opening scandal) got public.

Growth in JPMorgan's loan portfolio is one of two factors that leads to rising net interest income, the other one being an increasing net interest margin. This net interest margin -- the spread between the (higher) interest rates JPMorgan demands for its loans and the (lower) interest rates JPMorgan pays for deposits -- has widened over the last couple of months, and will continue to do so: In a rising rates environment the rates for lenders and borrowers do not rise at the same pace, which is why all banks are able to generate widening net interest margins right now, and that trend is likely to continue:

As we see in this graph from bloomberg.com, the Fed dots show that interest rates are poised to rise to 2.1% in 2018 and to 2.7% in 2019 (median in each case). That means that we will see a couple of rate increases over the coming two years, with the next one expected in December.

Those rate increases will allow JPMorgan to further increase the interest rates it seeks from its borrowers, which will help expand JPMorgan's net interest margin.

The combination of a bigger loan portfolio and a wider net interest margin poises well for JPMorgan's net interest income growth, which is a key contributor to the bank's bottom line.

Especially the consumer banking segment has been an avenue of growth for JPMorgan's loan portfolio, driven by higher automobile, credit card and mortgage loans. JPMorgan has been making progress in upgrading the way it is generating loans with new technologies, and right now the banks has more than 29 million mobile customers -- a number that is growing by double digits annually.

JPMorgan is a low risk investment

Some investors think of banking stocks as a high risk investment due to the failures of many banks during the last financial crisis, but JPMorgan is very healthy financially speaking:

The company's CET1 ratio is 12.6%, which is substantially more than is required from the bank by the Basel III formalities.

On top of that JPMorgan's credit portfolio is in great shape, as the company's provisions for credit losses regularly are higher than its net charge-off rate.

That means that the credit losses JPMorgan is estimating are higher than the actual credit losses, which shows that management is rather conservative with the way it values its outstanding loans. Credit charge-offs (on a net basis) have dropped to $1.2 billion in the most recent quarter, down from a peak of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of the current year -- JPMorgan's loans have become safer and less risky since, which is partially due to the recovery in the oil sector:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil prices have risen considerably over the last two years after they bottomed in early 2016, at the same time oil & gas companies have brought their costs down by cutting expenses and by focusing on the most profitable plays (i.e. Permian basin) -- this has made loans to the oil industry less risky, as the bankruptcy risk for the companies active in the segment has been declining for a while now.

High shareholder returns

JPMorgan is not only a bank that has a solid growth outlook and a healthy balance sheet though, the company is also returning a lot of money to its owners, via dividends as well as via share repurchases.

The bank's dividend yield of 2.3% is the second highest behind that of Wells Fargo (among major U.S. banks), and due to a strong dividend growth rate (the payout was increased by 17% over the last year) investors can expect a steadily growing income stream from their JPMorgan shares.

At the same time JPMorgan is expending a lot of money for share repurchases, which totaled $4.5 billion in the last quarter alone -- on a net basis, which means that those are the real or effective share repurchases that do really lower the company's share count (compared to some other companies, where share repurchases are barely enough to offset the ongoing dilution through share issuance to management and employees).

As a result of JPMorgan's buybacks, its share count has dropped by exactly three percent over the last year, which alone lifts the company's earnings per share number by three percent, all else equal. For long term investors JPMorgan's buybacks are quite relevant, as they increase the company's earnings per share growth rate substantially, at the same time they lower the company's total dividend expenses and increase the growth rate of the bank's book value per share (as the existing book value is distributed over a lower share count).

Due to the company's strong capitalization and growing earnings & cash flows, one can expect that JPMorgan will keep shrinking the share count at a considerable rate going forward, as the Fed will very likely approve future capital return plans the same way those plans were approved in the last couple of years.

Bottom line

JPMorgan is doing many things right, as its growth outlook is quite positive (driven by a widening net interest margin and strong loan demand), yet at the same time the bank is keeping its balance sheet very clean and returning a lot of cash to its owners.

Since JPMorgan is trading at only 12.8 times forward earnings right now, which seems very inexpensive relative to the broad market's 25 times (trailing) earnings multiple, JPMorgan is not only a strong company, but its stock is attractively valued right now on top of that.

For long term focused shareholders seeking total returns (or a mix of share price gains and a solid dividend stream), JPMorgan is an attractive choice right here, I believe.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.