Wells Fargo Continues To Stall Out Thanks To These Factors

The company's financials have improved over the past three quarters but could step back in the third quarter.

Some investors continue buying the big bank stocks. But big banks like Wells Fargo Inc. (WFC) face some substantial headwinds. Wells Fargo, in particular, faces some issues that could hold back its stock. The charts and fundamentals for WFC will show why it may not be the best investment right now.





WFC is Stuck in a Trading Range

WFC’s monthly chart shows that it’s been stuck in a trading range since 2014. The stock did make a new all-time high in January of 2017, but it failed to break out of the trading range. Lately, the sideways action has compressed into a narrower range.





Figure 1: Monthly chart of WFC. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.





We can get a closer look at this narrowing trading range in the weekly chart. Right away we can see that the chart is a mess. The price action is moving all over the place. There seems to be no consensus between buyers and sellers. This is action is typical for a trading range though. Volume has been moderate, but there’s been stronger red volume than green over the past few months. Currently, the stock is moving quickly back to the highs of the range.





Figure 2: Weekly chart of WFC. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.





The Daily chart shows that WFC moved up during the month of September on strong white candles. It’s paused and consolidated over the past week near some inter-range resistance. It can still move up to the highs of the trading range if buyers continue to move in. But right now it doesn’t look like it will break out of its range. Volume during September has been average and dominated by green volume bars. There have been a few spikes of green volume as well.





Figure 3: Daily chart of WFC. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com





WFC’s indicators are conflicting but show some weakness. Wilder’s Relative Strength Index is moving sideways at the top of the chart, but has slowly started to slip down. Stochastics is floating at the top of the chart, which is typical for a momentum run. It looks set to cross back over and doesn’t seem poised to move down yet. So while the current run is weakening, it can continue to move up.





Figure 4: Indicators for WFC. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.





Wells Fargo’s Fundamentals Show Slow Improvement

Often when a stock’s stuck in a trading range it means there could be problems with its underlying financials. A check of WFC’s financial data will show if that’s the case here. According to Wells Fargo’s income statement, revenues have risen slowly over the past three quarters. Income has followed the same trend, rising weakly over the last three quarters. Cost of revenue continues to rise with earnings, but operating expenses have stayed flat. Overall no red flags here though. Wells Fargo also pays out a decent dividend of $0.38.







Figure 5: Income statement for WFC. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.





Wells Fargo took on a lot of long-term debt in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company’s been steadily paying off that debt over the past few quarters, however.





Figure 6: Balance sheet for WFC. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.





According to Nasdaq.com, WFC has almost 5 billion outstanding shares. That’s a huge amount, so it takes a fair amount of buying pressure to move this stock. Over 2000 institutions hold WFC. That’s no surprise, though, since it’s a bellwether financial institution. The stock’s about 76.5% held by institutions. More institutions opened new positions in WFC than sold out. However, there were more institutions decreasing their existing holdings than increasing.





Figure 7: Institutional Holdings for WFC. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.





It’s important to get a sense of which institutions were decreasing their holdings. We can see from the list of holders that five large buy-side funds (Fidelity Mutual, Wellington Management, T. Rowe Price, Vanguard, and Northern Trust) are among the top holders. And of those five, Wellington, T. Rowe Price, and Fidelity all decreased their holdings.





The list also includes four of the largest sell-side institutions (Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, State Street, and Blackrock) among the top holders. All of these firms lowered their holdings of WFC. So it looks like smaller funds are buying in, while larger institutions are potentially rotating out. This is our first real red flag. One caveat, though: This is data from the end of June. Things may have changed over the course of the summer.





Figure 8: Top holders for WFC. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.





There are other factors that can affect Wells Fargo going forward as well. For starters, there’s the ongoing fake account scandal. The news that Wells Fargo employees created fake accounts to pad their numbers really hurt the company. And new fake accounts continue to be found. So the political and legal fallout from the scandal will probably continue for some time.





Large banks like Wells Fargo also hoped that the election of Donald Trump would bring about swift deregulation of the financial sector. And the House Republicans did pass the Financial Choice Act earlier this year. But deregulation efforts have stalled in Congress. Now tax reform and the budget will likely dominate for the next few months. So it doesn’t look like the banks will receive regulatory relief anytime soon.





Instead, the big banks are facing more regulations thanks to efforts in Europe. The European Union is preparing to finalize implementation of its MiFID II regulations. Any financial institutions that want to do business in Europe will have to comply with MiFID II. This puts additional stress on large multi-national banks like Wells Fargo.





Wells Fargo’s Earnings May Be Down Next Quarter

Wells Fargo’s last earnings report didn’t include any guidance for the third quarter of 2017. So it’s difficult to tell if the company will continue to grow its revenues and earnings. The company did say that it will increase its dividend to $0.39, making it a little more attractive for dividend investors.





We can check analyst estimates to get a feel for how Wells Fargo will perform though. Analysts expect Wells Fargo to report revenues of $22.3 billion next quarter. That’s down from $24.4 billion last quarter and $23.9 billion last year. Revenues are moving in the wrong direction. Earnings are expected to be $1.04, up from a year ago but down from last quarter. So Wells Fargo is showing some financial weakness in the near term. Wells Fargo reports on October 13th before the markets open.





Conclusion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo to have a weaker third quarter. Perhaps that’s why so many large institutions have lowered their holdings in the stock. The fake account scandal also continues to dog the company, and will probably continue to do so for months if not years.





Add to all this the fact that large banks are facing new challenges under the MiFID II regulations. So this isn’t the best time to buy into a large bank like WFC. Speculation could drive WFC up if it beats its already low expectations. But speculation never lasts. Investors are better off looking for a bottoming stock that’s consistently growing its earnings and revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.