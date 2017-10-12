Invesco: Dividend Looks Nice, But Acquisitions Are Costly

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, a long way from Wall Street, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has become a well-diversified independent investment management firm with over $900 billion in assets under management (AUM). The company is largely known for its acquisitive history, including the 1996 purchase of AIM funds and the 2009 acquisition of Morgan Stanley's retail investment management business, which included the Van Kampen Investments business.

Last year, the company purchased Jemstep, a leading provider of advisory-focused digital solutions to help expand their distribution network. Earlier this year, the company acquired Source, a leading provider of European ETFs with about $18 billion in assets under management. And, just days ago, the company announced the purchase of Guggenheim Investments' exchange traded fund (ETF) business for $1.2 billion. This analysis examines the operating history of IVZ, its current valuation, and whether the acquisition strategy makes sense for investors.

With a steadily rising base of AUM, Invesco has increased revenues at a steady 3.8% CAGR over the past ten years. AUM have increased about 4% annually to $917 billion as of the end of September. The company generates nearly 80% of its total revenues from investment management fees, which have increased 4.4% annually over the past five years. However, revenues did decline rather substantially in 2016 by 8%, as fees took a hit on lower average AUM. But, it appears that revenues have recovered in 2017, with first half 2017 revenues up almost 5% through the first six months of 2016.

The company's mix between active and passive assets will serve to put pressure on future revenue growth. The company is the provider of the very popular PowerShares ETF product suite. Many of these portfolios are geared toward more smart-beta or factor-based portfolios, which come with higher fees. However, the ETF business in general has lower fees than active management. In this year alone, passive assets are up 32% YTD compared to active assets, which are up 8.8%. The company will be pressed to maintain its revenue growth going forward as the AUM mix skews toward more passive assets.

Management has kept a tight lid on expenses over the past several years. Total expenses have increased 3.6% and 2.8% over the past ten and five years, respectively, which is well below the rate of growth in revenues. The largest expense category is employee compensation and benefits. The compensation ratio has averaged 0.285 over the past five years.

However, this did spike to 0.291 in 2016, and through the first half of 2017, it was over 0.31. Investors need to watch this to make sure that management can pull this back toward its historical average. The other major expense category is the costs associated with third-party distribution. This has actually declined in recent years, partially offsetting the aforementioned increases in compensation expense.

As a result of the steady revenue growth and strong expense control, profit margins have been healthy historically. Over the past five years, pre-tax and net margins have averaged 25.3% and 18.6%, respectively. However, profit margins did peak in the 2013/2014 time frame. Margins have improved through the first half of this year, but it bears watching to see if management can reverse the downward trends of recent years.

The balance sheet is generally pretty healthy, although there are a few issues to point out. Asset growth has been relatively steady, but slightly higher than revenue growth. Most of the asset growth has been generated by the growth in assets held for policyholders, which are insurance products in the UK. There is an offsetting liability for this same amount, which comprises the bulk of the growth in liabilities. If you adjust for this asset and liability, total assets have actually declined over the past five years, while liabilities have increased 1.4% annually over the same time period.

Long-term debt has increased 10.4% annually over the past five years. The liabilities to equity ratio stood at 2.38 and the debt to equity ratio stood at 0.28 at the end of 2016, both of which were all-time highs. Additionally, the capital structure leverage ratio was 3.30, while the interest coverage ratio has declined to 11.57.

Its closest competitors, T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Blackrock (BLK), have debt to equity ratios of 0 and 0.17, respectively. BLK, in particular, has total assets nearly ten times the amount of IVZ, and they have a much lower debt to equity ratio. Return on assets has steadily declined in recent years, from a high of 5.12% in 2013 to 3.36% in 2016. Finally, return on equity finished 2016 at 11.10%, which was down from 11.94% the year before.

The company has been a steady generator of operating cash flows, averaging about $800 million over the past five years. This strong cash flow has been the basis of the company's ability to return capital to shareholders. In the past five years, the company has returned about $4 billion to shareholders, via dividends and common stock repurchases. This strong cash flow has also enabled the company to sustain a growth by acquisition strategy. Management did state on previous releases that they would halt the share repurchases while the Source and Guggenheim deals were integrated.

What should investors consider with the recent Guggenheim acquisition? Let's flip through what we know. Under the terms of the deal, IVZ is acquiring Guggenheim Investments' ETF business for $1.2 billion in cash. The company will use about $180 million of cash on hand and fund the remainder through its credit line facility with an interest rate of 2.3%. While the credit line is being paid off, the company will halt its share repurchases, which totaled $535 million last year.

Management would like to pay off the credit line by the end of 2018, which seems to be doable. The deal is anticipated to close April 1, 2018. The average fee rate on these assets is about 19.5 basis points, resulting in net revenues to IVZ of about $72 million, with an estimated operating margin of about 85%.

There is a $50 million one-time integration cost, and the transaction will provide a significant tax benefit of about $360 million (present value) or 30% of consideration paid. This would provide a $30 million cash flow benefit over the next 15 years. As a result, the company expects $0.07 per share accretion in 2018 and $0.14 per share accretion in 2019, excluding the one-time charge.

What is the company getting for $1.2 billion? The company receives about $37 billion in AUM, 60% of which are smart-beta products. There are 77 ETFs included in this package across multiple investing styles and sectors. This particular business has seen a 27% CAGR in its AUM since 2012. The acquisition will put Invesco solidly in the number 4 position among ETF providers, but well below 3rd place State Street. In the smart-beta category, however, this will put Invesco right behind iShares in AUM. The $1.2 billion price represents 16.6x net revenues. IVZ itself is trading at 3x LTM revenues. By that metric, it seems pricey.

How have investors reacted to these recent merger moves? Following the Source acquisition announcement on April 27, the stock sold off about 10% over the following couple of weeks. The stock then rebounded to trade at a 52-week high of $36.83 in July. Following the Guggenheim announcement on September 29, the stock is up almost 6%. So, overall, investors are slightly positive about these two acquisitions. The stock has traded between a range of $31 and $36 for the better part of this year.

Starting with the Price to Earnings ratio, IVZ has traded at a P/E between 11x and 22x diluted EPS over the past five years, with an average P/E of 16.4x. At a recent price of $36.29, the current P/E is 16.3x, indicating an average valuation. The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 18x. Based on the P/E, the stock is slightly cheaper relative to its recent history as well as to its peers.

The Price to Book ratio is a better valuation metric for financial companies due to the nature of their assets. IVZ has traded at a P/B between 1.2x and 2.2x over the past five years, with an average P/B of 1.75x. The current P/B is 1.85x, indicating a slight premium to its average valuation. The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 3.0x. On a book value basis, the stock is slightly more expensive relative to its recent history, but significantly less expensive than its competitors.

Despite the valuation metrics, the company's dividend yield is rather attractive. At the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.29 per share, the current yield on the stock is 3.1%, which is well above its peers.

Finally, as I have stated before in previous articles, the most meaningful valuation concept is a present value calculation, in my opinion. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For IVZ, I performed several present value methods: DCF, residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM. I am expecting an increase in the company's revenue growth rate over the next five years, before moderating to a 3.5% ten-year CAGR.

Management has done a good job managing expenses, and I expect that expense growth will continue to trail revenue growth. As a result, I am forecasting net profit margins to gradually recover toward the high of 20% reached in 2013. I expect the repurchases to continue in 2019 at roughly the same rate they had been prior to the acquisitions. I expect the dividend growth to be kept to low-single digits over the next several years as the company digests the acquisitions and the share repurchases. Additional assumptions include:

Cost of equity 10.57% WACC 9.57% Cont growth rate 3.00%

Using these assumptions, the sensitivity analysis produces a present value range between $20 and $30, clearly below the current trading price of the stock. This is consistent with the other companies in the sector that I have analyzed. The company would really have to increase its rate of growth in the next few years to hit the high end of the range. I think that is fairly unlikely given its operating history and where we are in this stage of the economic and financial cycle.

After examining the company's operating history, its recent string of acquisitions and the different valuation techniques described above, I conclude that IVZ is currently trading at a reasonable price. I am unable to justify the price trading much higher; in fact, given where we are in this stage of the market, any significant broader market sell-off could really punish the stock price. Invesco seems to be focusing on the smart-beta sector of an already crowded ETF market.

The company will be the number 4 provider of ETFs, which is sort of in no-man's land. The recent acquisitions are not significant enough to move the revenue or profit needles, but the company does not necessarily have the capacity to acquire anymore of the smaller companies without substantially increasing its debt load. Invesco has an interesting product offering, with a successful track record. The yield is attractive at 3.1%, so for income investors, the stock looks good. But at these levels and with some of the risk of the company going forward, new investors may want to wait for the next market sell-off before buying into these shares.