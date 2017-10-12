All The Stars Are Aligned To Make Omnicom Stock A Great Buy

In this overvalued market, it feels like Christmas when a high-quality stock becomes available at a fair or lower price. Omnicom Group is worth a closer look.

There are not too many high-quality stocks available at attractive prices in the current market. Valuations are stretched and even the world's most renowned investors struggle to find enough decent opportunities. I have read a short piece of news about Seth Klarman, one of the greatest value investors of all time, whose book Margin of Safety is rumored to sit on Warren Buffett's desk. According to Bloomberg, "Seth Klarman's $30 billion Baupost Group plans to return some capital to investors by year end because the hedge fund doesn't see enough opportunities in the market." This is the third time they're doing this: "Baupost also returned capital to investors in 2010 and 2013 for similar reasons."

In such an environment I find it utterly strange when analysts, investment newsletter providers, and all kinds of "experts" are coming up with a never-ending supply of buy and strong buy recommendations. The only way this can be done is by lowering the bar and compromising on either quality or valuation (or both). I believe that investing shouldn't be about the showbiz stuff of "who can come up with the most ideas." If done right, investing should be boring, especially in this kind of market.

"Investing should be like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, go to Las Vegas." - Paul Samuelson

For me, investing is done right if one has a proven, evidence-based process that identifies top quality stocks at fair or better prices. I believe in structured decision-making where all the steps aim to tilt the odds of success in my favor.

Since I am not willing to lower the bar, but I stick to my rather high requirements I was very happy when my process called the FALCON Method brought up a new name, Omnicom Group (OMC), as an interesting target. In fact, Omnicom even made it to the Top 10 list of the most recent FALCON Method newsletter, so it is worth taking a look at what a long-term investor can get by buying shares in this company.

"If you can't describe what you are doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing. We should work on our process, not the outcome of our processes." - W. Edwards Deming

Omnicom Through the Eyes of the Falcon

The structured decision-making process of the FALCON Method is built on five evidence-based steps that serve the construction of a buy-and-hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. The model is about 90% quantitative and 10% qualitative.

Step 1: Narrow down the field of stocks. I focus on a group of stocks that tend to outperform according to historical data. My minimum requirement is 20 years of immaculate dividend history, meaning there are no dividend cuts within this period. Omnicom easily passes, since the company has never cut its dividend.

My take on the dividend profile

Omnicom has been paying increased dividends for seven straight years, but freezes are part of the company's history. The next raise is overdue and it should come soon as the management comments quoted below suggest. The current yield and growth rates are attractive while the dividend is well covered.

John Wren, president and CEO: Our use of cash remains consistent with past practice, paying out dividends, pursuing accretive acquisitions, and repurchasing shares with the balance of our free cash flow. Our Board will be evaluating a dividend increase during our next meeting. Our cash flow, balance sheet, and liquidity remained very strong.

If you can tolerate the unpredictable timing of dividend increases, there is really nothing wrong with this company's dividend history. Omnicom is a free cash flow monster and, since the business is not capital-intensive, most of the cash can be returned via dividends and share buybacks. Exactly how I like it!

Step 2: Check the valuation. I focus on the stocks that seem to be undervalued historically based on various metrics.

Looking at the table I would call Omnicom attractively valued today compared to the averages of multiple time frames. This is a pass for me.

Step 3: Three hurdles to filter them. I use absolute threshold criteria (dividend yield, free cash flow yield, and shareholder yield) to determine whether a stock is good enough to invest my capital or I should pass up the opportunity. I deliberately define low limits with all the 3 indicators, since my experience shows that meeting all 3 low requirements together usually disqualifies a very large chunk of stocks on my list, but leaves just enough of them to continue the analysis. So this is a very tough combined filter in spite of seeming to be a bit lenient on the single factors.

Omnicom easily passes his test as well, since all its figures are great. I really like when the free cash flow yield hits double digits, especially when other positives are present as well. (See them in the summary.) I acknowledge that analysts are expecting a decline in FCF but looking at the blended P/FCF figure of FAST Graphs (instead of the TTM data) still gives me a 9.9 value that translates into a double-digit free cash flow yield.

Step 4: Rank the survivors. I am using a multifactor quantitative ranking the factors of which are mostly Chowder-like numbers of different timeframes. Omnicom qualified in the Top 10 of the most recent newsletter, to be more exact it came in at the tenth place. Pass.

Step 5: Enter the human. This step involves some qualitative judgment but it is far from a Buffett-like deep analysis since not too many of us can carry that out at such a level and with that kind of confidence. As this is the most labor-intensive part of the process I only spend time on this with the stocks that look promising candidates for my portfolio. Omnicom is surely one of them, so see my opinion summarized below.

Positives and negatives summarized

Barriers to entry may seem low in the sector of advertising agencies but client retention rates are extremely high because of switching costs. Take a look at some of the operating metrics of this company.

As advertising and marketing services represent highly discretionary spending for customers, Omnicom's business should be fairly cyclical, however, if you look at the earnings and cash flow numbers the consistency is remarkable here.

When you have a business that consistently achieves such an exceptional level of cash return on invested capital (CROIC = FCF / Invested capital) while also having an extremely low capex/operating cash flow ratio, then you discovered something special. When such a business is available at a double-digit free cash flow yield, then you have a real bargain. The trinity of these three indicators seldom misleads investors, although it is rare in the current market that all three are pointing towards a buy decision.

Besides the operations, I always have a look at the dimension of capital allocation as well.

This 'what-will-they-do-with-the-money' factor must always be evaluated. - Warren Buffett

Looking at the past 10 years, more than 70% of free cash flow has been returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. Between 2007 and 2016, Omnicom has bought back nearly 30% of its outstanding shares, of which it has retired the majority. There is nothing not to like here and the upcoming dividend increase is an additional positive.

For me, the only negatives are the acquisitive nature of Omnicom's industry and the excessive executive compensation. (I have elaborated on my view of acquisitions in my recent article about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).) These are nowhere near to deter me from examining this stock a little deeper.

What is the total return potential?

Most of the time I use FAST Graphs to estimate the total return potential of an investment. It is important to note that FAST Graphs is just a tool, like a calculator. Nothing less, nothing more. Its level of usefulness is mostly determined by the knowledge of the user.

I don't like basing my decisions on dubious analyst estimates so the first thing I had a look at was that analysts rarely overestimate Omnicom's performance one and two years forward.

As a next step, I picked the lowest available normal historical P/E that happened to be 16.1 with this company. Just to stay on the conservative side I would not go too far out in time and wouldn't use longer-term analyst estimates. See the results of my calculations below.

There's a considerable margin of safety here since I won't become depressed if the annualized total return comes in lower than this 17%. I don't really mind if there is no multiple expansion at all; as long as the business fundamentals are fine I am a happy owner of the stock.

News about the slowing global advertising market is just short-term noise for me that is needed to make such a great stock available at a good price. As long as you own a portfolio of such shares the odds are on your side to outperform the market while collecting reliable and growing dividends (those are the exact goals of the FALCON Portfolio). I own OMC stock in my personal portfolio, and OMC is included in the FALCON Portfolio as well.

