Data I/O Corporation: Can It Get Any Better?

The company has an opportunity to leverage its leading position from automotive into the Internet of Things market.

From a growth stock perspective which seems appropriate to us, the shares are still not expensive.

Spectacular growth in the first half of this year, even if this may slow down a little in the next 2-4 quarters.

Things have certainly gone right for Data I/O (DAIO):

But, as one might expect, this hasn't exactly gone unnoticed on the markets either:

The last two quarters where especially impressive with revenue growth of 44% and 56.9% respectively. What do they actually do? Well from their own website:

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems used by manufacturers of electronic products to load their software, data and image files into their products during production. We program many types of semiconductor devices, however we specifically target high volume and high growth areas such as flash and microcontroller programming. Virtually every electronic product today incorporates one or more programmable semiconductor devices that contain data and operating instructions essential for the proper operation of the product.

Better in a picture, from a recent investor presentation:

So basically the company is riding a wave of computerization of life, that is, processing going into ever more stuff. In that light, it isn't surprising that automotive and IoT (Internet of Things) are the main growth areas, but also automation in manufacturing is an opportunity.

Here is how their markets break down. It also illustrates how the company is renewing itself, which is at the core of its improved fortunes:

Automotive

Already their biggest market segment, eight of the top nine Automotive Electronics Companies, and all of the top five Automotive Programming Centers are Data I/O customers, per a company IR brochure. This isn't all that surprising, considering (from the Q2CC):

Everybody thinks their product is better but we have the data from a very thorough evaluation that was publicly disclosed last year with Bosch. Where they flat out made it clear that our product was better.

And from the PR where they announced the partnership with Bosch:

Data I/O was selected by Bosch Car Multimedia division as best out of several suppliers after a complex benchmark evaluation. Data I/O demonstrated high performance and leading technology with global service and support for the lowest total cost.

And that has had tangible effects:

If the company landing eight of top nine Automotive Electronics Companies leads one to conclude that perhaps their growth opportunities are exhausted here, one might have to reconsider. The amount of software going into cars is exploding, from a September investment presentation:

And this is going to rise 30% or so in the next several years, according to management (during the Q2CC). But the best and the simplest explanation for their continued growth opportunities, in automotive and beyond, is this:

These are relevant for automotive, but also especially so for their next big growth opportunity, the IoT market.

Internet of Things

Another big, perhaps even bigger opportunity is the IoT. There is one thing that is absolutely crucial for the IoT to continue to take off, and that's security, and this gives the company a significant opportunity to leverage its position in automotive, where security is of equal importance. From the Q2CC:

We're investing to lead the industry in this category that has the potential market of 4 billion units of secured microcontrollers and secured elements in 2021 based on estimates from AVI Research.... we view the next nine to 12 months as the market development phase to establish key design wins, relationships in the industry with meaningful revenue to follow later on. Ultimately, our goal is to get a much larger share of the 4 billion unit market that we have in the current microcontroller market.

An important role in conquering this market will have to be played by their upcoming MSP (management secure programming) platform SentriX, which is on track for its late 2017 or 2018 release (but requires another bump in R&D spending). Here is management on the timing, from the Q2CC:

So as we bring the products into the market, we have to work with customers, we have to get qualified, we have to work through their design cycles and that's why we said consistently it's going to take 2017 as a market development years and we'll begin to see meaningful revenue in the nine to 12 months horizon.

Installed base

Another factor behind revenue growth is the increase in the installed base, as this gives rise to the sale of adaptors and consumables, which was up 72% in Q2 (from Q2 last year) and has reached $2.1M or 23% of revenues.

Figures

As noted above, revenue growth was particularly brisk in the first two quarters of 2017 (44% and 56.9% growth respectively). Bookings were also at record high at $10.1M (up 77% versus last year) but management warned that the latter isn't going to last.

The company doesn't pay much in share based compensation ($270K in Q2) nor has it been on an acquisition path, hence the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures is small.

GAAP Q2 EPS was $0.14, the same as non-GAAP Q2 EPS. The balance sheet is also healthy with no debt and $12M in cash and cash equivalents.

Taxes aren't a problem for some time to come as the company has a NOL (net operating loss) trade forwards of roughly $17M.

Margins

Operating and profit margins have been steadily improving, gross margins are also trending up:

Valuation

Valuations have been increasing, except on an earnings basis and it really depends on whether one sees the company as a growth story or as a traditional cyclical stock tied to the semiconductor market.

The market seems to be changing its view of the company, given the increased valuation metrics.

We think the company has more of the characteristics of a growth stock. While demand for its products might very well be affected to some extent in the next cyclical downturn in DRAM and/or Flash memory, it's really processors which drive its growth.

One could even argue that a significant price fall of DRAM and/or Flash could accelerate, not slow, the demand for microprocessors. After all, these are complementary goods.

So considering the company as a growth stock can really affect one's perception of its valuation, in this light the shares still aren't terribly expensive.

Technical

We just missed a good opportunity to buy as the company has rallied 10% in the last two days, back from a sell-off that was equally swift. Breaking out from the $10 resistance level should provide it with a further leg up.

Verdict

The company has built a very solid position in automotive, where its competitive position is very strong as independently argued by Bosch. The demands and drivers for the IoT market aren't much, if any different from those in automotive so the company does have a shot at getting a substantial slice of this.

The shares don't seem expensive from a growth company perspective, but it's possible the market has not yet made most of this perspective transition.

However, the second half could be a little less spectacular as the costs in relation with their new MSP platform are incurred without this producing much, if any in the way of revenues.

Also, management argued that the level of bookings in Q2 was exceptionally high and expects that to come down a tad in the second half of the year.

Equally, Q1 and Q2 in 2018 are going to have very difficult comps so expectations are probably a little tempered at this point in time.

