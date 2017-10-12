How Safe Is The Dividend Of Omega Healthcare Investors?

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the largest company providing skilled nursing care facilities. As the company offers a remarkably high dividend yield of 8.1%, most of its shareholders are holding the REIT for its dividend. Therefore, it is only natural that these investors wonder whether the dividend is safe or the poor performance of the stock signals that the dividend is at risk.

First of all, Omega Healthcare distributes a remarkably generous dividend. Even better, it has raised it for 20 consecutive quarters. In addition, given that the company expects to achieve funds from operations of about $3.42 per share this year, its dividend payout ratio currently stands at 75%. While this payout ratio is not low, it is quite reasonable for a REIT and certainly leaves room to the company to further grow its dividend in the near future.

On the other hand, the market does not offer such an exceptional yield for free, particularly in the current environment of almost record low interest rates and yields. Omega Healthcare has underperformed S&P (SPY) by 24% during the last 12 months. When there is such a dramatic underperformance, there is usually a good reason to justify it. Therefore, investors should make sure they thoroughly understand the reasons behind the high dividend yield of the stock and then determine whether they should stay away from it or the concerns of the market are overblown.

The main reason for the poor performance of the stock and its resultant high dividend yield is the political risk of the operators of the company. As the government seems determined to provide less and less federal support to the operators of Omega Healthcare, these operators are likely to face deteriorating economics. Consequently, they may eventually exert pressure on Omega Healthcare, as they may not be able or willing to keep paying rising rent rates. As the magnitude of the impact of the healthcare bill will be determined by politicians, the outlook of Omega Healthcare and its operators is uncertain at the moment. Therefore, as the market hates uncertainty, it is only natural that it has punished the stock and has thus resulted in a markedly high dividend yield.

On the other hand, Omega Healthcare greatly benefits from some positive secular trends. More precisely, the number of elderly people in need of healthcare is expected to grow at a fast pace during the next decade while elderly people tend to spend an increasing amount of money on healthcare. These are indisputably favorable trends for Omega Healthcare.

Nevertheless, as they are long-term trends and the challenges are imminent, it is important to examine the short- to mid-term prospects of the company. A key factor is that Omega Healthcare will see only a very small portion of its leases expire during the next decade. Consequently, the company will not incur any major shock in its revenues during the next decade and hence its expected future cash flows are highly predictable and reliable. This is certainly a key factor in the ability of the REIT to keep growing its dividend.

The other key for sustained dividend growth is the fact that the company has no material debt maturities until 2022. As most dividend cuts result from the inability of companies to service their debt, this is definitely a key factor to consider. The absence of meaningful debt maturities in the next five years almost excludes the risk of a dividend cut during that period. And while no one can predict what will happen after 2022, the lack of lease expiries until 2026 is likely to result in the extension of the current $1.25 B credit facility of Omega Healthcare beyond 2022. As a result, the company is not likely to incur any shock in its access to liquidity during the next decade.

Furthermore, the company has achieved great diversification in its revenue sources, with 77 operators across 42 states and the United Kingdom. No tenant generates more than 10% of the total revenue of the company while 68 tenants make up half of the total revenue of the company.

Finally, the healthcare sector has an edge over most other sectors in that it is much less cyclical and much more defensive during recessions. Therefore, if a recession shows up, the healthcare sector is likely to outperform most other sectors. This was clearly the case in the Great Recession, when the earnings of Omega Healthcare slightly increased while most other companies saw their earnings collapse. All these factors certainly bode well for the ability of Omega Healthcare to navigate through the political uncertainty and any unforeseen headwind that may show up.

It is worth noting that the company also has another headwind to deal with, namely the rising interest rates. As the Fed seems determined to continue to raise interest rates for the next few years, the valuation of the stock is likely to incur pressure, given that REITs compete directly with the other available yields in the market. Moreover, Omega Healthcare has a significant debt load, which has been growing in recent years. To be sure, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of the company has climbed from $1.8 B in 2012 to $4.8 B this year. Consequently, as the interest rates will keep rising, many investors are afraid that the cost of servicing the debt will increase.

Nevertheless, while the rising rates signal trouble for most REITs, Omega Healthcare is likely to withstand the pressure. More precisely, its net debt is about 13 times its annual earnings, a level that is not low but is certainly much better than that of most REITs and easily manageable. Moreover, the company recently redeemed some of its old, expensive debt issues and replaced them with new issues, which bear a lower interest rate. Even better, 81% of the total debt of the company is fixed-rate debt and hence its burden will not increase despite rising interest rates. Furthermore, as mentioned above, there are no material debt maturities for the next five years. Therefore, the company has taken all the necessary measures and seems to be well positioned to service its debt amid the upcoming hikes of interest rates.

To sum up, the market has punished Omega Healthcare due to political uncertainty and an environment of rising interest rates. However, the challenges seem to have been priced in the stock while they seem most relevant to other, more leveraged REITs. As Omega Healthcare has minimum lease expirations in the next decade, no major debt maturities for the next five years and a relatively healthy balance sheet and payout ratio, its dividend seems to be safe for the foreseeable future.

