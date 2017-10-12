General Electric: Do Yourself A Favor

The fall of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has been spectacular, but not unexpected, to me at least.

Still, the problem I have now when it comes to assessing this investment case is that I must take into account fundamentals as well as a slew of other considerations which, some argue, have little to do with financial analysis -- although, in reality, they matter a lot.

JP Morgan

Earlier this week, CNBC's Jim Cramer noted that all the way through the downgrade cycle of GE's estimates, JP Morgan -- which leads those in the bear camp -- has been incredibly negative, yet also incredibly right.

Many readers and investors on this platform have pointed out that the influential US broker may be shorting GE, but the amount of shorted stock as a percentage of GE's free float is too small to make a difference, and then let's face it: JP Morgan is not the problem.

I am wary of stock analysts' biases, but here we have a major bank with a strong sell rating operating in a market where most analysts have placed, as usual, buy or overweight ratings on over two-thirds of the stocks they cover, and we have all always complained about how certain recommendations are made -- little insight, too much trust put on corporate guidance, not much investigation, overly bullish forecasts, stuff like that.

What JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa Jr. is saying, quite simply, is that the risk currently embedded in GE stock should reflect a worst-case scenario, which assumes that lower earnings and likely significant one-off charges are on their way.

In turn, a worst-case scenario should contemplate the possibility of a dividend cut. However, what is the problem?

Dividend

I wouldn't mind a dividend cut, really -- say up to 15% of the expected payout in 2017, or up to $0.144. What I would struggle to deal with, though, under new management, is a lack of communication and strategy. As far as the former is concerned, GE came out this week with a rather unusual statement, given its standards, saying the dividend remains a "top priority".

Many observers, including Mr. Cramer, did not like that, but what we ought to remember is that the dividend is a commitment -- and, seriously, we don't know how chief executive John Flannery could promise it won't be touched now that the company has lost Jeff Bornstein, the departing chief financial officer. (More about his severance deal can be found here.)

It is my view that given its solid credit rating and net leverage, as gauged by adjusted operating cash flows divided by net debt, GE could easily raise well over $1bn to shore up its finances and preserve the dividend.

In a funding round that received a strong response from the market earlier this year, GE raised €8bn of new debt; as I wrote earlier May, it reportedly received orders "totaling €22bn, which means the books were oversubscribed to the tune of 2.75x" based on the final amount that it managed to borrow.

Reverse split

While operational changes that could further reduce the cyclicality of its vast portfolio of assets should be expected, how about a reverse stock split?

Well, it could make a lot sense: It is pure financial engineering, I appreciate that, but it could boost confidence in GE stock at a time when some heavyweights in the US trade well over $100 a share. Take United Technologies (UTX), Boeing (BA), and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), for example, as well as Caterpillar (CAT), Deere (DE) and Cummins (CMY).

I have often blamed GE for its capital deployment strategy, and I have always argued large buybacks and poor execution do not work well together. We can wave goodbye to the former, but how it plans to fill the buyback void is something I want to know before entertaining the idea of having my name on the shareholder register.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.