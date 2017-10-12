Breitburn Energy Files New Plan And No Asset Sale Expected

Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) filed a new reorganization plan (docket 1690) and a disclosure statement (docket 1691) very late October 11. There was a conference today to set the hearing date of November 14 for the approval of the disclosure statement and rights offer.

Confirmation hearing date has not been set yet. Under the new plan, BBEPQ equity (units and preferred) holders are getting no recovery. Retail noteholders are getting almost nothing unless they are accredited investors who participate in the rights offer. Based on the comments made by Judge Stuart Bernstein today, it seems unlikely he will order a market test for the value of the assets.

Hearing

The hearing that was set for today to extend the exclusive period to October 30 was cancelled after a plan was filed late last night. There was a conference today that set the date for the approval of the disclosure statement for November 14. I attended and will give readers a "feel" for the direction the case is headed based upon statements made by various parties.

CODI

The plan gives no recovery for equity. Breitburn's lawyer (Mr. Schrock) stated that he thought that cancellation of debt income - CODI - that unit holders would get under the plan would effectively be offset by losses on the reduction in the value of the assets. It is, however, critical for each BBEPQ unitholder to get professional tax advice on this issue. CODI is on a different line of the tax return than the deduction for asset value reduction - they are not directly offset.

(Some feel that the amount a tax payer is able to deduct is limited to their adjusted cost basis for the BBEPQ unit.) The Official Equity Committee attorney (Mr. Indelicato) was not so certain that they would approximately offset. He was still consulting with tax professionals.

Potential Asset Sales

The lawyer (Mr. Grey) for the Official Unsecured Creditor Committee asserted that the rights offer was actually a sale of assets, which needs to follow a certain procedure under the bankruptcy code. Judge Bernstein seemed to be balking at that assertion. The Judge also did not seem open to a market test. He was more willing to take the approach that estimated values by him after a future hearing on asset valuation would be sufficient. (This could explain why note prices dropped today after the conference.)

The judge asked the lawyers for both the Official Equity Committee and Official Unsecured Creditor Committees multiple times how much they thought the assets were worth. They did not give any amount - not even an estimated range. The judge was dumbfounded that they were so reluctant to give any type of estimate. He did, however, seem open to exploring into more detail that the plan is discriminatory and that certain noteholders would get almost no recovery, but other noteholders that participate in the rights offer could, depending upon the market, get a major recovery.

It is also important to note that Diamondback Energy's (FANG) offer for the Permian assets was raised $50 million to $725 million. That offer expires today. (I understand that they were in attendance today.) It is unclear the direction that they plan to take going forward.

Small Retail Holders Of Notes

It seems that only "eligible offerees" will be allowed to participate in the rights offer. Non-accredited investors would not be able to participate and only get a pro rata share of $500,000 or a yet to be determined amount of New Permian Corp. shares. (Based on talk that I heard, this could be very small). Given that there are multiple millions of non-participating holders, the recovery will be extremely small even compared to the current low price for the notes. Clearly, the creators of this plan did not incorporate the sizable payment made to non-accredited investors under GulfMarket Offshore's (OTCPK:GLFMQ) plan that I recently wrote about.

Accredited investors and institutional noteholders will be able to buy 60% of the $465 million ($279 million) of new Permian Corp stock via rights. The other 40% will be reserved for the backstop group, who will also get a 2% fee. The 68% of the institutional noteholders that agreed to the new plan were effectively paid for their support for the plan by being able to be part of the backstop group. Even accredited retail holders were able to join this group.

The total claim amount for the noteholder class is about $1.209 billion. The recovery for participating noteholders would be 60% the actual value of the Permian assets (plus 7.5% of the new Legacy Corp. equity that will be owned by the new Permian Corp.) minus the $465 million cost for the new stock divided by the $1.209 billion claim.

Not including the value of the 7.5% legacy assets, Breitburn's lawyers stated the mid-point value for Permian was $740 million. ($740 million minus $465 million = $275 million.) 60% of $275 million = $165 million. Value per note is $165 million divided by total class claim of $1.209 billion or $13.65 subject to certain dilution. This compares to a trade today at $3.60.

Other Claim Classes

The revolving credit facility claim holders are getting cash and participation in an exit credit facility (100% recovery). Second liens are getting 92.5% of the new equity of an entity called LegacyCo that will hold all assets other than Permian assets. The estimated recovery is 73%-82%. Many stakeholders are expected to assert the real value for these assets is much higher and that the 2 liens are actually getting a recovery much greater than their claim. This is why many investors are demanding a market test for all the assets.

Conclusion

The new plan does try to reduce the impact of CODI, but both BBEPQ unit holders and preferred shareholders are getting no recovery. Even under any possible future amended plans that include market tests, equity will not get any recovery. BBEPQ is rated a sell.

For non-accredited investors that own the notes, there is a huge risk of getting almost nothing. With comments made by Judge Bernstein today, I am not sure that the potential reward via assets sales/market tests versus the potential for almost total loss is worth the risk. For non-accredited investors, the notes are a sale. Accredited investors may want to consider buying the notes if they COMPLETELY understand the various risks, including the potential for no liquidity for their new stock purchased via the rights offer and problems that often occur with broker's back offices for rights offers.