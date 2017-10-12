Weekly Oil Storage Report - Get Ready For Them 'Draws'

US crude exports fell last week, but the trend remains firmly in place and we see US crude exports rebounding higher.

However, next week's EIA storage report will show a material decline in crude storage thanks to Hurricane Nate.

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report as the crude storage decline was less than what we expected.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

Today's EIA storage report was neutral. EIA reported a crude storage draw of 2.747 million bbls w-o-w with total US liquid stockpile falling 1.672 million bbls w-o-w.

Gasoline storage, as we expected, saw a build of 2.49 million bbls w-o-w bringing YTD storage draw to 14.024 million bbls.

Distillate storage saw a draw of 1.48 million bbls w-o-w bringing YTD storage draw to 27.726 million bbls, another record. Distillate storage is now at the lowest level since June 2015.

Crude imports rebounded this week rising to 7.617 million b/d or 403k b/d increase w-o-w.

The interesting data points in this week's report were US crude exports and refinery throughput. US crude exports actually dropped w-o-w when third party vessel trackers showed no sizable drop in export activities from the previous week. Nonetheless, EIA reported that US crude exports fell 714k b/d w-o-w to 1.27 million b/d. But as you will read below, the number might fluctuate week to week, but the high US crude exports aren't going away anytime soon.

Refinery throughput last week also showed an increase of 229k b/d to 16.258 million b/d. The increase is counter-seasonal, and goes to highlight what we've been saying for the last month: US refineries that are returning from delays thanks to Harvey will be ramping up throughput and broadly delaying the normal "refinery turnaround season."

As for adjustments and US oil production, EIA showed adjustment factor flipping negative again this week from +242k b/d last week to -133k b/d this week. In addition, EIA showed Lower 48 production decreasing 87k b/d w-o-w due to Hurricane Nate's impact to GOM on Thursday last week, while Alaska production saw an increase of 6k b/d. Total net change in production was a drop of 81k b/d w-o-w.

Going forward, you should expect next week's EIA oil storage report for the week ending 10/13 to show a substantial storage decline. Hurricane Nate has resulted in GOM production shut-in of 8.16 million bbls, or some 800k bbls higher than we forecasted at the start of the week. Net impact assuming a reduction in refinery throughput, we see 10/13 week to report a 6+ million bbl draw in crude storage AT LEAST. So, "get ready for them draws."

Crude

Crude storage declined w-o-w by 2.747 million bbls. Last week, SPR released an additional 1.197 million bbls.

This brings crude storage YTD draw to 16.796 million bbls. (This does not include SPR release of 23.3 million bbls). Total crude draw including spr would be ~40.1 million bbls.

As you can see in this trendline, crude storage will continue to accelerate to the downside. Rebalancing is taking place, and will continue to do so.

In addition, Hurricane Nate has resulted in GOM production shut-in to the tune of ~8.16 million bbls, which should result in a very sizable crude storage draw in EIA's oil storage report next Wednesday. As a result of the forecast, we expect next week's EIA storage report to show AT LEAST a 6 million bbl draw.

Here's our latest US crude storage forecast till year-end, this includes SPR impact:

Gasoline

Gasoline storage increased w-o-w by 2.49 million bbls.

This brings YTD storage draw to -14.024 million bbls.

With refineries increasing throughput and peak driving season behind us, we see gasoline storage building in the weeks ahead.

Distillate

Distillate storage decreased 1.48 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to -27.726 million bbls, another record.

We had previously expected distillate storage to start rebounding, but given the precarious storage situation today, we think there are even more incentives for refineries to start running as hard as possible to meet the increase in demand over winter. Keep watching this space.

US Crude Exports

EIA reported that US crude exports fell this week by 714k b/d to 1.27 million b/d. Here's a look at the Brent - WTI spread overlaid with US crude exports:

Here's a look from a 4-week moving average perspective:

There will certainly be week to week volatility ahead, but US crude exports will remain high so long as the Brent - WTI spread remains high. We expect next week to show a rebound in US crude exports and the figure should remain high for the weeks to come.

US oil production and adjustments

EIA lowered Lower 48 production by 87k b/d w-o-w due to Hurricane Nate impacting GOM production starting last Thursday. Total net change in US oil production was a drop of 81k b/d w-o-w to 9.48 million b/d.

As most of our readers should know by now, EIA's weekly estimate is overstating US oil production. In EIA's STEO yesterday, it pegged August oil production at 9.09 million b/d, or ~260k b/d lower than the figure from the weekly estimate. See chart:

This can also be seen in EIA's own adjustment factor which flipped from +242k b/d to -133k b/d this week. We noted in our last week's weekly oil storage report that the reason for the positive adjustment factor the previous two weeks had to do with the EIA massively underestimating crude imports, and with imports now more reflective of reality, adjustment factor will move negative again as to demonstrate to current overestimation of US oil production on a weekly basis. See rolling 8-week average on adjustment factor below:

Conclusion

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report today, because the crude storage decline was less than what we expected (~4 million bbl draw). However, next week's storage report will show a massive decline in crude storage due to production shut-in from Hurricane Nate. We currently expect AT LEAST 6 million bbl next week.

Going forward, October, as we wrote in our last week's recap, should show a counter-seasonal crude storage decline. October is historically the peak of refinery maintenance season, so a crude storage decline in October bodes very well for crude storage balance going into year-end. We expect a material storage decline in October.

Couple the bullish storage forecast with our analysis of US shale growth, we think the paradigm shift is here. In our latest exclusive research reports, we wrote to subscribers that there's a shift in sentiment in the way the shale operators are allocating capital going forward. We see the birth of a multi-year uptrend coming for energy stocks. For readers that have found our articles insightful, we know you will find more value on our premium service. Come and join us today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.