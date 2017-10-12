Frontier's Price Continues To Fall, And We Continue To Buy

1. FTR is priced for bankruptcy but I don't think that will happen.

If you look at Frontier's (NYSE:FTR) historical chart you can see going back to 1992 (when it was still Citizen's Utilities) that it has never been anywhere close to the current low price. And interestingly it has grown in revenue from $580 million in 1992 to somewhere north of $9 billion today, a rate of 1,500 percent. Sounds like a growth company to me.

Also note it has consistently been at the $45 level or above for the last 25 years.

2. Much of its territory is rural or exurban and has little or no competition.

The big guys are after the metropolitan areas where there are lots of customers with fiber in place. So when CEO McCarthy says there are 39,000 small business buildings that are "lit," i.e. have fiber basically to the front door or at least nearby, I'm thinking most of those would be in rural areas otherwise they would already be installed. So if there are 10 offices/businesses in each building that's 390,000 potential commercial accounts. And then there are other MDUs (Multiple Dwelling Units) like apartments and condos.

Maybe Verizon (NYSE:VZ) never called on these people because they were too busy with bigger targets. Plus FTR now has licensed Nokia's G.fast technology which allows the copper wiring already existing in the 39,000 buildings to be used rather than tearing the walls apart and installing fiber to every room. Not only will that make each install quicker it will certainly be less costly (to FTR).

3. The hurricanes/storms that passed through the south do not seem to have effected FTR very much.

One reason the price may have headed down was concern about damage to FTR's property and revenue. But according to FTR damage was minimal. As for the third storm through Mississippi FTR does not have many customers in that area.

As for the more populated Tampa area operations were quickly restored:

" Daily operations for Frontier Communications have returned to near normal levels after Hurricane Irma's punishing sweep through the company's six-county Florida service area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota). "The resiliency of Frontier's buried all-fiber network was a significant differentiator in the market," said Melanie Williams, Frontier's Senior Vice President for Operations in Florida. "Where power was available, the services of the majority of Frontier's FiOS-based customers remained operational despite Irma's impact. Frontier customers who lost power saw their FiOS services automatically restored once electricity was available."

Frontier's central office and remote office facilities remained online throughout the storm, either because electricity was available or generator power kicked in, added Williams.

"For customers on our copper network with traditional corded phones, voice service continued to work regardless of power availability," said Williams."

4. This is a grind-it-out business nothing complicated.

As I have said before this is mainly about blocking and tackling. FTR has to get salesmen out making calls and has to vastly improve customer service. But these are basically management issues, there is no rocket science involved. It is paying constant attention to the customer (and future customers) like most other businesses do. The bad reputation cable companies (including telecoms) have for customer service is well deserved. Here's one about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

FTR has hired new executives for Customer Service and Sales. They have installed new CS software and are getting rid of third-party contractors. This is good news and indicates to me that management understands the problem and is addressing correctly.

5. The bond market thinks the company is going in the right direction at least until 2020.

Bond buyers have much stricter rules when it comes to evaluating the financial stability of a given company than do stock investors. And currently, all FTR debt issues due prior to 2021 are selling at a premium, telling me FTR biggest problems are operational, not financial.

And since our investment horizon is only through the end of 2018 I feel pretty good about it.

Conclusion:

We continue to believe that FTR is undervalued and continue to buy shares. We have a price target of $45 by the end of 2018.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.