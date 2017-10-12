Polar Power: DC Generator Play In Hurricane Season

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence can purchase an initial pilot position and add to slight dips.

POLA data by YCharts

The reason for today's strength is that the manufacturer of Direct Current (DC) systems received a multi-unit purchase order of its 15 kilowatt back-up diesel DC generator set from a new Tier-1 wireless carrier client in the United States. 57 units will be sent over the next two weeks to Puerto Rico, this coming after extensive damage due to Hurricane Maria. It should be noted that 91% of cellular sites are out of service (according to the FCC), while one (of four) fiber-optic providers is almost entirely broken and another completely off-line. 75% of fiber coverage and 40% of wired network is not functional.

Founded in 1979, the company provides DC power systems for a diverse set of clients (telecommunications, military, electrical vehicles, etc). Top tier customers include AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Figure 2: Customer base (source: corporate presentation)

Key drivers for growth include FCC regulatory changes, wireless carriers demanding longer backup capacity at cell sites as a result of hurricanes displacing land lines, pressure from the EPA to reduce greenhouse gases and the need for independent towers (and cell sites) for first responders.

It should be noted that backup power again became a central topic of discussion following Hurricane Harvey in August, in which several Texas counties experienced outages at up to 70% of local cell sites.

Final metrics reveal that quarterly net sales grew swiftly in 2015 to 2016 (233% growth rate), while an 8% decrease in net sales for the six months ending June this year resulted in weakness in the stock price.

Figure 3: Financial metrics (source: corporate presentation)

Gross profit margin has remained consistent at 36%, while operating expenses have increased significantly (98% in 2017). Much of this was due to increases in R&D (425% increase). Sales and marketing costs increased 156% for the first six months of 2017 as compared to the same period last year. Net income fell to 3% of net sales in 2017 versus 12% in the prior year.

Figure 4: Balance sheet (source: corporate presentation)

Their cash position as of June 30th totaled $15.1 million, down slightly from the $16.2 million recorded on December 31st, 2016.

Fully diluted shares outstanding total 10,258,158 (all metrics can be found in corporate presentation). It should be noted that 5,578,176 shares (55%) are held by President and CEO Arthur Sams. He has served in his position since 1991, while other key executives bring significant experience to the table as well.

The float is very low (2.72 million), meaning the stock could be quite volatile- this could work in our favor should it become a favorite ¨hurricane trade¨ for the momentum crowd.

Polar Power is a Buy

I expect the stock to trend upward into its earnings date on November 14th. Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence can purchase an initial pilot position and add to slight dips. However, as this is a momentum trade I would look for signs of increased trading volume and a continued upward trend as confirmation.

I will be adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List to keep an eye on it.

The main risk to the story is that we don't see the increased interest and trading volume we are looking for. In the absence of such interest the stock becomes a value idea, one which we remain unsure as to when or if it will appreciate. If there is no rebound in purchase orders, the slide in sales could continue which would add more pressure to the stock price and negate our thesis. Also, as a low float stock make sure to use limit purchase orders only and consider possibly reducing typical position size to further counter risk.

