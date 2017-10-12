What's Up With Volkswagen?

It's unclear how Volkswagen will finance its goal of 2 to 3 million electric vehicles annually by 2025.

The steps announced so far, however, may not be enough.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is becoming more and more like Tesla (TSLA) by the day.

Reuters reported this week that Volkswagen is planning to (1) reduce the size of its European dealer network and introduce online sales, (2) pushing to cut costs in the wake of the emissions scandal as it faces having to invest heavily in the shift toward electric cars, and (3) looking to employ new IT to cut the time dealerships need for servicing cars by as much as 70%.

Sound familiar?

Translation: "Copying Tesla is the only way we can compete with Tesla."

Good For Volkswagen

Jolted into action by Dieselgate, Volkswagen is trying a 180-degree turn.

Anyone who's ever worked in a multi-national company will tell you that this is a nearly impossible task. In fact, in a recent article titled VW’s CEO Knows the Future Is Electric - His Company Isn’t So Sure, The Wall Street Journal noted that Matthias Müller is being buffeted by managers who remain skeptical of his push to downgrade the internal combustion engine ("ICE").

Despite the alleged infighting, the juggernaut has already taken steps to turn the ship around. Volkswagen recently announced that it will continue to offer ICE vehicles, but it will have at least one hybrid or electric version of each model by 2030. The company expects up to one in four of its new models to be all-electric by 2025, and it plans to purchase over 150 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries to power all of those cars.

Note the number of gigawatt-hours.

As part of its Dieselgate settlement, Volkswagen also announced that it would spend $2 billion over 10 years, through its Electrify America LLC, in an electric vehicle infrastructure in the United States. As part of Cycle 1, which runs through 2Q19, Electrify America will aim to establish a network of approximately 2,500+ non-proprietary chargers across 450+ individual stations.

Note the number of chargers.

Not Enough

The following is what Volkswagen's CEO recently said during his keynote speech last month:

We need something over 150 GWh of battery capacity annually by 2025 just to meet the needs of our own fleet as regards li-ion batteries. To put that into perspective: it is the equivalent of at least four gigafactories for battery cells.

This is incorrect. To put it in correct perspective, Tesla has indicated Gigafactory 1 annual output can be ramped up to 150 GWh, and it also plans to soon announce locations for Gigafactories 3, 4, 5, and possibly 6. Assuming that each subsequent Gigafactory will be as large as the first one, this can mean up to 750 gigawatt-hours of annual output, possibly by 2025.

That's five times of Volkswagen's goal.

Furthermore, Volkswagen's 2,500+ chargers by 2Q19 does not even come close to Tesla's 7,000+ Superchargers that it has today, let alone the 10,000+ and 18,000+ Superchargers that Tesla plans to have installed by the end of 2017 and 2018, respectively.

In other words, Tesla may have an order of magnitude more fast chargers than its closest competitor for the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet

The following graphs show Volkswagen's total cash and cash equivalents, total assets, and debt-to-asset ratio by quarter for the last three years:

VLKAY Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Note that at $25 billion in cash and cash equivalents, closer to the bottom end of its 10-year range, Volkswagen likely does not have much in excess cash above the minimum needed as working capital to support its global business that produces more than 10 million vehicles annually.

At the relatively low 30% debt-to-asset ratio, however, Volkswagen does have some borrowing capacity to finance its electric vehicle expansion. With its total assets near $500 billion as of the most recent quarter-end, Volkswagen can increase its leverage by just 10% to borrow nearly $50 billion, which would be enough to build its own mass-scale battery manufacturing facilities to accomplish its goal of 2 to 3 million electric vehicles annually by 2025.

The Problem

The above math assumes the fair value of Volkswagen's total assets will remain at its current level. If, however, the adoption of electric vehicles quickens, then the depreciation of Volkswagen's assets (primarily property, plants, and equipment), which mostly produce ICE vehicles, will also quicken, potentially lowering Volkswagen's borrowing capacity.

This is likely why Volkswagen is already looking to lower costs by reducing the size of its dealership network and introduce online sales.

Continued profits from ICE vehicles in the next few years, in addition to additional borrowing on a declining total asset base, may simply not be enough to compete against Tesla.

Continued Legal Woes

As if the massive investments that the company will have to make in the coming years were not enough trouble, Volkswagen announced on September 29 that it had added provisions of nearly $3 billion in 3Q17 to the total due to Dieselgate.

Bloomberg estimated that total damages have now exceeded $30 billion, and I doubt that anybody even knows when the surprise provisions will end.

Bottom Line

It's unclear how Volkswagen will finance even its not-so-ambitious goal of 2 to 3 million electric vehicles annually by 2025. Even though the company has made numerous product announcements, its projected number of fast chargers and battery purchasing plans do not fit the grandiose rhetoric.

