Applying Mathematics To Analyze Financial Markets - Part 1, Innovation

Understanding physics in our universe as an astrophysicist does not mean having an answer for the chaotic behavior of financial markets. As an active investor since 1996, I often wondered myself what could be the invisible hand ruling financial markets. Over the years I drafted a few concepts, but my busy job for a multinational did not allow for further investigation. Late 2013, I decided to quit and focus on researching these intriguing concepts. My objective was to develop an analysis method which would reduce subjectivity and increase transparency, if at all possible.

Seemingly random financial market behavior asks for a rigorous approach from a different perspective. The concepts documented when traveling the globe included a few key observations and a thesis with respect to a potential role of chaos theory in financial markets. The misleading word “chaos” gives an impression as if this is the science of surprises, where the unexpected can be expected. Chaos theory however aims to find “hidden order” in a seemingly chaotic environment. This hidden order is often reflected in symmetry and in repetitive events.

Symmetry in financial markets has been made visible by Benoit Mandelbrot (1924-2010) when he discovered a "degree of order" and used computer graphics to display fractal geometric images using early IBM mainframes. In his book "The Fractal Geometry of Nature", he compares the complexity of natural phenomena (lightning, clouds or star distribution) with the geometry of fractal shapes and offers his ideas for new applications. One of his ideas relates to the application of fractal geometry in stock markets.

In his book "The Misbehavior of Markets", Mr. Mandelbrot shows the fractal nature of financial markets, providing a scientific perspective by treating the stock exchange as a black box. By studying financial markets with mathematical tools that build upon those of physics, Mandelbrot exactly followed Einstein’s method to “study the greatest number of empirical facts by logical deduction from the smallest number of hypotheses”.

According to Mandelbrot, financial markets show fractal behavior and symmetry. The big question however is whether “orderly” symmetry exists in financial markets. Fractal symmetry is visible in the below picture, which is a graphical representation of fractal mathematics and has been created with a fractal generator. This kind of orderly symmetry however is not at all directly visible in financial markets.

In 1918, the French mathematician Gaston Julia (1893-1978) published an award winning article detailing the iteration of rational functions. In the same period, Pierre Fatou (1878-1929), also a French mathematician, created the area of mathematics which is called holomorphic dynamics. Holomorphic dynamics studies the iterations of analytic functions and Mr. Fatou was the first who introduced what is now called a Julia-set. He described how an arbitrarily small perturbation in initial conditions could potentially cause a drastic change in the sequence of iterated values.

Over the years, I have regularly observed fractal geometry in financial markets. Although the manifestation was slightly different each time, the new situation seemed comparable to an earlier event. Mr. Mandelbrot already proved the fractal nature of financial markets. For this reason my concept focused around uncovering hidden structure in a methodical approach by applying chaos theory mathematics. That was my starting point.

Dynamic chaos theory - A new market analysis method

Early January 2014, I enjoyed independence and cracked my brains to understand if and how chaos theory could play a role in financial markets. I started with some key questions:

What happens when generally accepted drivers for price action (e.g. macro economy, company results, supply and demand) are replaced by a concept well known in physics? Is it possible to reduce subjective market interpretation? Is it possible to increase transparency in financial market research?

Dedicating my time on these questions yielded numerous frustrating and rewarding moments. Luckily there was a certain balance in these emotional experiences, and more importantly, the frustrating situations initiated new insights. Obviously, my focus was on understanding how all this knowledge could play a role in financial market analysis.

I started with the scientific works of Mr. Fatou in which he studied holomorphic dynamics. Holomorphic functions behave either regular or chaotic. In other words, when analytic functions are iterated by an arbitrarily small perturbation in initial conditions, this either results in a regular set of values (the so-called Fatou-set) or it results into a drastic change in the sequence of values (chaotic behavior) - which is represented by a Julia-set. Besides the importance of initial conditions, there could be a time dependency in the generation of additional values during iterations. In my understanding these additional values could potentially be price-targets. I indeed found fractal behavior and key characteristics which are consistently repeated over and over again on multiple layers.

The next step resulted from an ambivalent emotional experience. As exciting as it was to observe repeated behavior on multiple layers, so frustrating it was not having the ability to uniquely separate each distinct layer. It took a few months to develop an objective identification method, allowing for the unique isolation of distinct fractal layers. Finally I could keep track of the key characteristics and document the consistently recurring events by layer.

Moving fast forward and looking at results, subjectivity indeed has been reduced. Both elements (repeating characteristics and uniquely identifying distinct layers) can be learned by anybody and will result in the same output. From a transparency point of view, the time dependency of price-targets has been made traceable. Verification is possible due to the applied unique numbering of these price-targets per distinct layer. To be honest, the combination of consistently repeating characteristics together with a unique multi-layer identification method resulted in serious excitement. All in all, my initial questions had a satisfying answer in May 2017.

So, during the last few years a new financial market analysis method came to light. Although the mathematics behind it may be complex, the analysis method itself is lean and consists of a few building blocks, a limited set of rules and a handful of recurring events. My innovation applies dynamic chaos theory mathematics by using complex polynomials in the format of Julia-sets. Key features of the method are multi-layer analysis and time dependency of price, hence the addition of the word dynamic.

Results

What does it mean to apply chaos theory mathematics on stock market data?

When this method starts to work on multiple layers, it yields two time dependent price values for each distinct layer. The time dependency of these price values is a direct consequence of the irregular shape of Julia-sets. Based on characteristics observed, one of these price values represents the price-target for an underlying asset. This price-target equals the value an underlying asset will assume in future. The other price value is named the price-edge and represents the lowest or highest value the underlying asset may assume without jeopardizing the price-target. In other words, the value of the underlying asset should stay within the boundaries of both time dependent price values generated by the method. This applies to all distinct layers.

Allow me to explain how this works, but first I have to discuss the dominant directional price movement. Within each distinct layer there is a dominant directional price movement, which I defined as follows:

UP = price-target > price-edge

DOWN = price-target < price-edge

Let’s assume a price-target aims for a higher value than the actual price (dominant direction is UP). In this case the price-edge represents a bottom value, below which the target-price may be invalidated (this would represent one iteration too many). Although the target-price is time dependent, it functions as a take-profit value when the actual price is equal to the target-price. Similarly, the price-edge functions as a stop-loss value in case the actual price is equal to the price-edge.

In the opposite situation when the dominant directional price action is DOWN, the price-target seems to be heading towards a lower value than the actual price. Now the price-edge represents a ceiling above which the target-price may be invalidated. One important observation in these situations is that financial markets tend to always test extremes and this particularly applies to the price-edges. To stay on the safe side however, price-edges can be used as hard (although time dependent) stop-loss values.

My research covers at least seven distinct layers for which time dependent and uniquely numbered price-targets (take profit value) and price-edges (stop loss value) are provided (*). With the ingredients of price-target, price-edge and actual price, it is possible to calculate trading range and Risk/Reward ratio for each distinct layer. I have defined Reward and Risk as an absolute value of these ingredients:

Reward = abs [price-target – actual price]

Risk = abs [actual price – price-edge]

Having all this key information available per distinct layer allows for building a grand summary. The grand summary provides an impression of the most likely price action in the short, medium and long term. A vision reflecting the most likely price action is included in my research and verifiable over time (through an inclusive audit trail). I have tested my concept on several asset classes and it turns out that applying dynamic chaos theory mathematics proves successful on commodities, stock, indices, bonds and currency pairs. Given the amazing accuracy on price achieved over a 3.5-year period, there are no objections using this innovation to analyze financial markets.

(*) In a future Seeking Alpha publication, I will further elaborate on the different aspects of my research.

Complementary market analysis method

The likelihood of recurring events is an ingredient used in technical and fundamental analysis.

Consistently recurring events is a key ingredient of the mathematics behind chaos theory. The beauty of this action taking place simultaneously on multiple distinct layers is mind blowing. As a reader of research resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics, your mindset has to allow for an innovative concept regarding analyzing price action in financial markets. This concept is based on key characteristics of complex polynomials, not on generally accepted economic or supply and demand criteria. It is also important to realize that price-targets evolve over time. This means, in case it takes longer time to reach and hit a certain price-target, the final value deviates from the initial target price. For this reason price-targets are uniquely numbered and calculated on a daily basis to ensure a fully documented audit trail.

Objectives for developing a new analysis method were to reduce subjectivity and increase transparency. It turns out this innovative analysis method can be used complementarily to existing fundamental, technical or systematic strategies. Benefits are improved risk management and increased transparency, while subjectivity is a fraction of original levels. As time dependent price-targets are amazingly accurate, this market analysis method provides objective input to establish a “Good Investment Practice” (**).

Overall, research resulting from chaos theory mathematics provides a unique competitive edge for every institutional or individual investor. Transparency and having the ability to verify research over time are new elements in financial market research. The European Union MiFID II regulations, which come into effect in January 2018, will have an impact on the whole asset management industry. Research based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics provides detailed multi-layer insight in Risk and Reward, enabling asset managers to improve risk management. Consistency of vision over time is verifiable due to an inclusive audit trail and full listing of uniquely numbered price-targets which actually have been hit.

(**) The topic of “Good Investment Practice” will be covered in a future Seeking Alpha article.

Testing

During the development period of this analysis method (from January 2014 to May 2017), I have found one price-target related to EURUSD which has definitely not been reached. Although this event happened in 2015, I still cannot explain why. In total however I have collected a large set of proprietary results (> 46,000) over the course of 3.5 years. All these price-targets (but one) have been actually hit.

Since May 2017, I started publishing research for commodities, indices, bonds and currency pairs. Available research covers the S&P 500 index, Euro Stoxx50 index, EURUSD, Gold, Silver and Crude (WTI). Each weekly updated research document contains the full audit trail of uniquely numbered price-targets for at least seven distinct layers. Below graph represents price-targets which have actually been hit since January 2017. Besides pending price-targets, all targets have been hit in 2017. To date, I have not yet experienced another price-target which has definitely not been hit, similar to the situation experienced with EURUSD in 2015.

Cumulative number of price-targets actually hit in 2017 (year to date)

Analyzing financial markets by means of dynamic chaos theory mathematics unfortunately conflicts with back testing. This relates to the time dependency of price-targets due to the irregular shape of Julia-sets. Another key element of this new method is analysis on multiple different layers (at least seven). All these distinct layers are simultaneously represented in a general dataset which makes back testing unsuccessful by definition. This however is the key reason an audit trail has been included in all my research.

Further investigation

So far, accuracy on the value of price-targets is beyond expectations. Accurate timing however remains an unsolved puzzle. With timing, I refer to “that particular future moment when a price target will be hit”. A few concepts have been drafted, where I again may seek help from dynamic chaos theory mathematics. Once the time dependency of price-targets could be translated into a "specific target date", anticipation of financial markets makes a leap step forward. This puzzle intrigues me enormously and I intend to spend time in future to further investigate.

More publications

Although I do plan to publish additional articles, I really appreciate your feedback at this moment in time. As always with an innovation there is the risk of tunnel vision and positive critical questions may help further improvements. Do let me know in case you would like to receive further information and feel free to reach out, to let me know your opinion, thoughts, concerns, questions or enthusiasm.

Next steps

Please don’t forget to send your feedback. In the meanwhile I plan to actively maintain existing research and continue updating this on a weekly basis. This enables me to build a track record and the results will likely be covered in another Seeking Alpha article.

Stay tuned and look forward to the next article covering the topic of “Good Investment Practice”. This article aims to describe how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics helps to make objective investment decisions based on a critical set of criteria.

Depending on feedback and requests, I have some ideas regarding future Seeking Alpha publications, but your suggestions are welcome:

Good investment practice

Sharing results from existing research

Detailing an example

