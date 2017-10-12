Dividends Don't Have To Matter In Retirement, Redux

3 years of additional research and observations has led to many of the same conclusions, but with some added appreciation for dividends.

Retirees like the warm and cozy feeling they get from portfolio income, and from dividends on the equity side of the ledger.

First off, for the record, I would classify myself as a dividend growth investor. I have nothing against dividends. As an investor, I love those dividends. I like what dividends and dividend growth can "say" about a company's history and its potential moving forward. I often write that I view a meaningful dividend growth history as a divining rod that potentially finds enough companies with a strong history of earnings and revenue growth and great management and at times great brands and products that have that "wide moat" that the Warren Buffetts of the investment world would seek. I like what the dividends say about the company. I also like seeing the physical dividends getting dropped into my accounts. I understand the incredible force of compounding. It's hard not to look. Many investors feel that magical pull of the dividend and increasing dividends. It's like a "force", but not on the dark side, more like a Monty Pythonesque "always look on the bright side of life" kind of feeling. And once you start looking at the dividends, well, certainly the big ones feel more important than the little ones. We might feel the urge to go chasing those bigger dividends and perhaps over-emphasize their importance.

My portfolio offers those two worlds: big juicy dividends from the Canadian component, and mostly puny dividends from my US counterpart. Here's my Canadian Wide Moat 7. My US Dividend Achievers Portfolio offers a very modest yield. You can have a look at the 15 Dividend Achievers that I skimmed in this article, Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking. Now I could say that I like and trust dividends to the degree that I don't even have to look - ha. Perhaps I am actually top of the ladder for those who admire and trust dividends? Now certainly, while I write that I personally did not look, the Dividend Achievers index did look and also applied some proprietary dividend health screens.

So what's more important: what a dividend says about a company, or the physical receipt of that dividend? That's certainly a personal decision, and might affect how one constructs their portfolio. A retiree might make the physical dividends and yield very important. A retiree might make the physical dividend almost irrelevant. When I write a headline such as Dividends Don't Matter, the inference is that Dividends Don't Have To Matter.

I've been at the boardroom table where I was asked to offer an opinion on the construction of a fund or series of funds for retirees. I was perhaps mostly alone when I suggested that the dividends and other income "don't matter." When we got into the math and portfolio funding modeling history, the Financial Analysts with the CFAs and CIMs would admit that added and boosted income assets do not necessarily increase the retirement funding ability or reliability. Simple stock and bond asset allocation models won the day. The Couch Potatoes won, even for retirement funding. Go figure. I thought the magnetic pull of income would be too much.

As support for the simple asset allocation model for retirees, here's the article How Retirees Made It Through The Last Two Recessions. That article looks into the success of the Vanguard Managed Balanced Portfolios (VWELX) and (VWINX) as retirement funding models.

Those two funds offer a simple and classic mix of US stocks, international stocks and bonds. It's a mix that a retiree can easily replicate by way of ETFs or by creating their own stock and bond portfolio. We can see that the key to success was the asset allocation, not any fancy portfolio management or any individual company analysis or guesswork. Keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future success, even for retirement funding models or approach.

From my observations and studies the secret sauce for retirement funding is portfolio growth with lower volatility or drawdown in stock market corrections. In a recent series of articles I looked for the SPDR sectors that offered the lesser drawdowns through the last two major market corrections. The two leading sectors were Consumer Staples (XLP) and Healthcare (XLV).

Not losing, or losing less in a major market correction, appears to be one of the secrets to investment success, even in the accumulation stage. Here's the Lower Volatility Portfolio from January of 2000 to the end of September of 2017, rebalanced on an annual schedule, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com.

Defense wins championships. It appears to be an effective weapon for investors as well. And for retirees here's the XLP / XLV Portfolio spending at an aggressive annual rate of 5% of portfolio assets, inflation adjusted, from January of 2000 to end of September 2017. Can your dividends do that? I didn't think so.

Those two lower volatility sectors, combined as a portfolio, delivered through an incredibly harsh stress test. The sectors and their constituents do not offer extraordinarily large dividends. According to portfolio visualizer, the starting yield for the XLP / XLV Portfolio was 2.2% at the start of 2014, 2.07% in 2015, 2.06% in 2016, and the current portfolio would deliver 2.1%.

Let's have a look at a proxy for a successful higher yielding portfolio with admitted survivourship bias. Here's a portfolio with a starting 4.2% yield, very nice dividend growth through the last recession. The higher yielding portfolio is comprised of AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Here's what happens when we run those two portfolios head to head through the last market correction for the ten year period from January 2007 through to the end of 2016. The portfolios are spending at a 4% rate, inflation adjusted.

And if we spend at 5% rate, inflation adjusted. The advantage increases as we increase the spend rate. It's a win, win for the lower yield, lower volatility mix.

Now the higher yielding portfolio certainly did very well. The dividends would have covered the income requirements and then some. But it falls short of the lower volatility approach for wealth preservation. If lower volatility or drawdown is the key for the period, then decreasing the volatility even further might better the results. Here's what happens when we add some long term treasuries (TLT) to the high yield mix.

Even for the higher yield approach, when we lower the volatility we see improved results. Now keep in mind, TLT at the time actually had a generous yield. To be honest, in 2007 it would have given the portfolio a very slight yield boost and lower volatility. There was an initial income boost and then the addition of TLT would have led to decreased income moving through the recession and beyond. Portfolio 1 is the Higher Yield Portfolio income. Portfolio 2 is TLT income, based on a $1,000,000 starting value. In the comparison, income is not reinvested.

Those were the days when bonds were double barreled, delivering income and portfolio stability. Today, we have very modest yields. Many retirees might be using the bonds for the portfolio defensive mechanism only. On October 7, 2017 the yield on TLT was 2.5%. For the retiree who wants to spend at the 4% plus range, that low yield for the bonds leaves a funding gap that needs to be filled. The retiree might use bonds wisely and perhaps more sparingly than in the past. If one follows that school of thought, they might choose a bond offering such as longer term treasuries that offer more of the historical inverse relationship to stock markets compared to shorter term treasuries or corporate bonds.

Back to Do Dividends Matter? Well, certainly you can make them matter. And they might matter in the area that is of the utmost importance - investor behaviour. If seeing generous income coming into the portfolio helps an investor stay the course in retirement or the accumulation stage, then dividends are certainly more than worth their weight in gold. (That's an analogy, ha. I am not suggesting dividends and gold have any relationship.)

With respect to retirement funding, the dividends might actually have a limited value, unless they are related to finding lesser volatility or to creating lesser volatility. I would love to be able to live off of the dividends. I see and feel the attraction. I have to remove the emotion and look at the math and the retirement funding models. Dividends can also lessen the sequence of returns risk. But once again, if one has created a lower volatility balanced portfolio, boosting the yield might be an unnecessary endeavour.

In the end, how much Dividends might matter is up to you. But certainly, understand the underlying mechanics of retirement funding. And of course always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Thanks for reading. Please let me know if Dividends Matter. I can hear and feel the ruckus already.

Happy Investing, with dividends or otherwise.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.