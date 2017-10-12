Corning Incorporated: Possible 100.0% Upside

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a 165-year old US company, known as Corning Glass Works until 1989. The company today is a modern version of what they were, a glass and glassware manufacturer. This is a steady, old-line industrial operation, with nearly $10.0 billion in sales. Although it is large in number of employees, at about 45 thousand worldwide, it is a capital-intensive company, with asset turnover averaging only 0.3 times per year over the last decade. Nonetheless, the company is involved in several growth industries, and has the potential to grow at rates in excess of their 5.9% average annual sales growth rate for the recent ten-year period. GLW makes shatter/damage resistant covers for “mobile consumer electronics,” i.e., cell phones, and they make optical fiber for optical communications, i.e., fiber optic cable. They make clean-air technologies for cars and trucks, i.e., the silicone/ceramic material used in vehicle catalytic converters. Besides life science vessels (beakers, titration tubes, flasks, etc.) and both the Corning and Pyrex brand names, they manufacture auto glass. Corning divested its household glassware lines to Borden in 1998. During 2016, they completed the divesture of their half interest in the Dow-Corning joint venture, which was the producer of the controversial silicone breast implant material, in a transaction that produced $4.8 billion in cash to the company.

Growth potential

Although Corning is old, and the underlying assets have produced significant profits for many years, a big part of the future growth of the company lies in new and emerging business lines related to their fundamental or core competencies. Per their capital allocation plan, they intend to invest in the range of $25 to $30 billion of new capital in each of the next three years. Their planning framework requires them to keep at least 80% of new investment capital in areas that utilize the skills and capabilities in at least two of their three identified core technologies: optical physics, ceramics, and glass. Engineers and technical-types that grew up in the company and its industries run the company. They think in terms of continuing to do the things that made them successful, and accordingly, they look for future growth in capital-intensive business lines based on the manufacturing skills that they have. Their framework for capital allocation is a remarkable manifestation of this thinking.

Profitability

Income statement for the last ten years averaged a 36.2% return on sales, dropping to about 25.8% over the most recent five years. With a debt to equity ratio consistently about 0.4 to 0.5 over the last ten years, the company leverages its steady 7.8% return on invested capital (.3 asset turnover X 25.8% return on sales) into a reliable return on equity of about 12.5%.

The board has varied the payout ratio from year to year to produce a steady dividend with a consistent annual increase of about 8.5% over each of the last five years. The market prices the stock so this dividend produces a consistent yield of about 2.5% per year. Given the projected increases in earnings per share from growth in sales revenue and profits, and reductions in weighted average shares outstanding (diluted), GLW’s planned dividend increases will not continue the yield on the common stock at the 2.5% level. A consistent payout ratio applied to increasing earnings available to common shareholders may be more appropriate for maintaining the dividend than planning a normal rate of increase that does not keep pace with growth in earnings per share.

Forecast for growth

In addition to forecasts of a returns to moderate growth in US GDP over the next few years, and given the mix of old and new at GLW, and both the magnitude and stability seen in GLW’s numbers, GLW sales for year 2022 can easily be projected at about $12,420 million (10-year straight line trend, least squares method). Application of the higher-than-expected return on sales of the last five years (36.2%) and the less-than-expected return on sale of the last ten years (25.8%), extrapolates two different net income forecasts for 2022, using the same sales forecast for each. GLW has had a significant share buy-back program over the last decade, and has announced plans to continue the program. Again using a straight-line trend, the expected diluted weighted average share outstanding should drop to about 937 million, so the expected earnings per diluted share for 2022 should range between $3.42 on the low side, and about $4.80 on the high side.

Average P/E ratios for the annual low price for the common stock are 10.2 times for the ten year average low P/E, and 9.0 times for the average low P/E over the latest five years. These are a point or so lower than expected due to the abnormal low P/E of 2.4 times earnings during the 2008 crash, and due to the abnormal low of 5.2 times in 2016, when the company’s sales did not recover well from a drop in 2015. Using the 5-year average low P/E to project the low EPS estimate for 2022, establishes a floor common stock price of about $34. For the high end of the range of forecast stock prices for 2022, the high average P/E of 13.9 times the forecast high EPS of $4.80 produces an expected 2022 high stock price of about 67. The stock should increase at a more or less steady compound rate of 15.0% per year.

Conclusions

GLW is a well-run company focused on increasing their capital commitment within the boundaries of their expertise that also has reacted well to, and helped create, technological change. They recognize, plan for, and manage, within their capital framework, the capital intensive nature of the industries in which they operate. Peter Drucker wrote about the importance of correctly defining one’s business. Instead of thinking of themselves as manufacturers of glass bottles, GLW avers they are among the world’s leaders in materials science innovation, and that within their know-how in optical physics, and glass and ceramics science, their calling is to create and cultivate products that pave the way for new industries, and that enrich life. The reward for this forward-looking company that is creating its own future in new industries, with new and better products is steady sales growth, which couples with continued sound financial planning and management, leads to increasing earnings per share and increasing stock prices and dividends. GLW is a strong buy for the long-term buy-and-hold investor. If the market affords GLW a moderate future P/E ratio of only about 14.0 times, the stock should easily double in the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GLW, and short GLW calls.