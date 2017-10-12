How High Will The U.S. Equity Markets Go?

I just want to go through where we currently stand (cycle and sentiment wise) in the stock market (NYSE:SPX). Our portfolio remains predominantly long US equities so this asset class obviously will remain an important area to concentrate on going forward. The S&P 500 finished above the psychological 2,550 level yesterday. What looks really encouraging (for a strong sustained move higher) is that the momentum indicators are remaining overbought in the spiders. This fact along with the higher highs the index broke out to in mid-September now illustrate that in all probabilities, the S&P500 certainly did print an intermediate low in August last.

When holding a sizable percentage in one underlying in one's portfolio, the temptation is always to there to take profits or at least partially take some money off the table. The temptation only increases when one witnesses their paper profits declining at any given time. However meaningful gains can only be achieved by staying the course and enduring any corrections. I still see upside in the S&P. Here is the state of affairs at this present moment in time.

First of all, if we look at the recent commitment of traders report, we can see that there were only 505 net short contracts (24,516 short as opposed to 24,011 long). Does this mean that the next report could potentially print a net long number? Potentially but I still wouldn't read much into it at this stage. Remember back on the 12th of September, a net short figure of under 1,000 was also reported only to increase meaningfully once more in the reports thereafter. So my initial point with respect to the most recent COT report is that we still do not have confirmation of a change in "commitment" among traders.

My second point is that we would need to see the net long numbers increase significantly before one could possibly try to pick a top here. The market won't print a cyclical top until buyers vastly outnumber the sellers. We still saw over 24,500 commercial net short contracts in the most recent report. Similar to what happened prior to the top in equities which we saw in late 2007, I would need to see the blees rating pinned at levels near the maximum for multiple reports before we would consider selling here.

On the retail side, traders are still not in heavy call buying territory. In fact, in June of this year, it looked like perception had changed among retail traders but the rise in the robo-ratio in the following months meant that more put buying came into the fray. Again we need to see this ratio below the ultra-optimistic level of 0.5 for a sustained period of time before we can try and pick a top. As the chart illustrates below, before the market topped out in late 2007, retail traders were aggressively buying call options in expectation of higher stock prices. This is how human behavior plays itself out at significant tops or bottoms. Despite though the charging rally equities have enjoyed since 209, the public still doesn't seem to be on the act. That's what the chart below is expressing anyway.

Whether we get more steep daily cycle declines at present remains unknown. The encouraging aspect of the market's recent range-bound nature is that short-term sentiment is slowly dropping. Trying to trade the latter stages of a bull market can be very tricky as surprises usually occur to the upside as new investors/traders entering the fray will simply stay long the trend. Any person who can't stand seeing paper profits decline on a daily/weekly basis may be better served by turning off their machines. The one thing one can't do at present is let their emotions dictate their game plan. Chasing a position in an up-trending market is very difficult. We will stick to our strategy and hopefully exit well in advance of any potential meaningful decline

