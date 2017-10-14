PRO Weekly Digest: Under The Radar Value Investing With The Boyar Value Group

Applying multiple approaches to value investing, the limitations of GAAP and where to find the most mispriced stocks are topics discussed and The Boyar Value Group shares a bullish thesis on Conduent.

The Boyar Value Group was established in 1975. Through their research division they publish Asset Analysis Focus & Boyar’s Micro Cap Focus which provides some of the world’s largest hedge funds, family offices, mutual funds and sovereign wealth funds with in-depth research reports utilizing a private equity approach to public markets. In addition, they have been providing money management services utilizing their proprietary in-house research since 1983 for institutions, individuals and family offices. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Liberty Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) as well as a bullish thesis on QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA). We emailed with The Boyar Value Group about how to determine whether a catalyst is already priced in, why no matter the market environment it pays to pay less and why the number of mispriced stocks will probably increase.

Seeking Alpha: Can you walk us through your investment-decision making process, from idea generation to identifying the mispricing and catalysts and valuation analysis?

The Boyar Value Group: We are constantly scouring the universe for attractive investment opportunities on behalf of our clients. The only way to do this is by continually reading. We read everything we can get our hands on from trade publications to company filings. You just never know where an idea will hit you so you have to keep digging. Unfortunately, there is no magic formula to uncover attractive investments; we just utilize good old fashion detective work. Having said that, we have systematized our approach and generally look for certain investment characteristics.

One of the approaches we have had the greatest success with is the “hidden asset method.” Companies that fall into this category are difficult to uncover but when you do find these opportunities they can be quite lucrative. Hidden assets are assets that generally accepted accounting principles require you to depreciate but in fact, over time generally increase in value. These types of assets include real estate, oil and gas reserves, as well as media assets such as cable properties. In essence, when employing this method we take a company’s balance sheet, tear it apart and place our own value on these assets. This helps us ascertain the intrinsic or private market value of a business. If a company’s stock is selling at a significant discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value, we may choose to act on it.

Another technique we like to use is the “franchise approach.” Over the years, we have frequently found value in consumer franchises with underappreciated brand equity. We believe an iconic brand affords a company competitive advantages that are almost impossible to replicate. We especially love to find companies with great consumer franchises that are “masked” by a corporate name. For example, we profiled Energizer Holdings not because we were enamored with the battery business, but because they owned great brands such as Schick razor and Banana Boat suntan lotion. Despite the fact that almost 50% of their revenues were coming from the consumer products division, the company was still being valued like a low growth battery company. We knew that this valuation discrepancy would not last forever and something would occur to unlock shareholder value. It was just a matter of being patient. A few years later after we uncovered the investment idea, the company was split into two companies; Edgewell, which houses the consumer products business, and Energizer Holdings, which contains the battery business.

Another method we employ is the “business value” method. Excessive pessimism about an industry or a company could result in extreme disparities between the public market value of a company and what a knowledgeable private investor would pay for the entire business. Oftentimes investors throw the baby out with the proverbial bathwater. When employing the business value method, we consider a company’s long-term earnings power, competitive advantages, capital allocation decisions, financial strength, and the prices for which similar companies have been acquired in the recent past. Such analysis helps us determine the appropriate value of a company’s shares.

An example of how we utilized this approach on both the short and the long side is with the U.S. housing industry. In 2007, we were extremely bearish on housing. We published an extensive research report detailing why we believe our clients should consider shorting the merchant builders. In 2011, we thought the pessimism surrounding U.S. housing had reached an extreme and we wrote a 93-page report detailing why our clients should consider revisiting housing-related stocks.

We also look for “fallen angels.” Fallen angels are companies that were once the “darlings” of Wall Street but have fallen out of favor with the investment community, causing their stock prices to plummet to unrealistically low levels. We may choose to act if we believe a company’s fundamentals are not permanently impaired.

We also examine recent spinouts, as they can be a fertile hunting ground for mispriced investments, as they are generally not well covered by Wall Street analysts. This often causes their shares to trade at a discount to intrinsic value. In addition, the share price of the spun-off company may initially be depressed due to forced selling by shareholders of the parent company who cannot buy the spinoff, as it does not fit within their investment mandate.

It is critically important to be careful with spinoffs, as not all spinoffs are created equal. Investors should closely examine a spinoff’s underlying fundamentals and the reasons why management elected to spin out the entity in the first place. In our view, the most attractive investment opportunities are typically found in ‘pure spinoffs’ in which all equity in a company’s formerly wholly-owned subsidiary is spun off to shareholders. These scenarios are most likely to capture more of the benefits from separation (new management independence, capital structure changes, attracting a new investor class, etc.) that may drive spinoff outperformance. In fact, a study our firm performed many years ago indicates pure spinoffs averaged 12.3% excess returns (versus relevant indexes) over the first full year following the spinoff versus underperformance of 2.6% for post IPO spinoffs. In addition, it should be noted that spinoffs have historically experienced both a high acquisition and bankruptcy rate. While the elevated acquisition rate is unsurprising, we suspect the high frequency of bankruptcy reflects the parent companies’ frequent decision to load a spinoff with elevated debt levels and/or liabilities. Another more cynical explanation could be the parent companies management teams’ desire to distance themselves from unattractive or potentially overvalued businesses.

Companies emerging from bankruptcy are also fertile areas to uncover undervalued situations. Often times, these companies trade at attractive valuations due to both a lack of Wall Street coverage as well as the stigma associated with being involved in a recent bankruptcy situation. However, Wall Street has a notoriously short memory and eventually their past sins are forgotten and the stock is rerated.

Identifying catalysts is a critical part of our investment process. For every company we invest in or publish on, we must be able to identify a reason for the stock to ascend in value over a “reasonable” period of time. We define a reasonable period of time as a 2-4 year period. One of the best catalysts we have found is the octogenarian effect: Find an 80-year-old person with no heir apparent and sooner or later either he or his estate sells the business. Other catalysts include the opportunity to spin off a division, or a business that could engage in potentially attractive M&A or pursue financial engineering. In fact, each December our research arm publishes our Forgotten Forty report which contains the 40 companies in our universe that we believe have the greatest potential for capital appreciation in the coming year due to a catalyst we see on the horizon. The Forgotten Forty has outperformed the major indices on a 1,3,5,10 and 15-year basis, which helps demonstrate the importance of catalysts (past performance is no guarantee of future results).

SA: You look at a company’s financial statements from an economic reality standpoint rather than GAAP – can you discuss why you do this, what edge this provides and provide examples?

TBVG: We analyze businesses from an economic reality standpoint rather than from GAAP accounting because GAAP is essentially a book-keeping technique and in most instances does not reflect the company’s intrinsic value. The best way to illustrate this is by giving a past example. One of the first companies we profiled was Tiffany & Company, which we initially profiled in the July 1975 version of Asset Analysis Focus. At the time its shares were trading at $7.50 and the market capitalization of the entire company was ~$30 million. The company’s flagship location was located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, perhaps one of the most valuable real estate sites in the United States, was worth more than the entire market capitalization of the company. However, this valuable asset was not properly reflected on the company’s balance sheet due to GAAP accounting. Essentially, investors were receiving the iconic Tiffany trademark, and their valuable inventory, including the renowned Tiffany Diamond for zero cost. In November of 1978, Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) purchased the company for $41.41 per share.

SA: In general, what areas of the market offer the most mispriced stocks and why? Will this ever change and why/why not?

TBVG: The area that offers the most mispriced stocks is clearly the micro-cap space. In fact, due to this opportunity, we started publishing Boyar’s Microcap Focus, which is dedicated to finding intrinsically, undervalued companies with market capitalization of generally $500 million or less.

The reason why these stocks are so cheap is that it does not make economic sense for traditional sell-side firms to cover them, so there is very little in the way of research for investors to read. Also there is a small buying pool, as large institutions generally do not purchase microcaps, as they cannot take a large enough position to impact their portfolios. We think micro-cap stocks will always be a fertile hunting ground to find undervalued equities; however, we believe that over time the valuation discrepancies will spread further up the market cap spectrum as the sell side continues to shrink causing larger and larger companies to have less and less coverage.

SA: How do you determine if a catalyst can impact a stock? For example, how do you identify whether it is priced in already or the probability of realization is low?

TBVG: It all comes down to valuation. If the stock is selling significantly below our estimate of intrinsic value and we think that the odds of the catalyst we have identified occurring are high, then that is an attractive situation for us to consider. However, if the stock is selling close to our estimate of intrinsic value, even if the odds of the catalyst occurring are extremely high, then this is something we would typically pass on due to a lack of a margin of safety. To us, the single most important factor when making an investment is the price you pay.

SA: What is a broad market theme that investors are either ignoring, misunderstanding or playing the wrong way?

TBVG: We try and ignore macro events and attempt to analyze our investments on a stock-by-stock basis. With that said, we do not live in a vacuum. We are getting quite concerned with the market leadership and are starting to experience that same uneasy feeling that we had in 1999 at the height of the internet bubble, as high multiple stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have become the market leaders and our style of investing has underperformed for an extended period of time. Even Tesla’s CEO and largest shareholder Elon Musk recently commented that his company’s shares are trading at a price “higher than we have any right to deserve.” Our bet is that history will once again repeat itself and purchasing companies for less than they are currently worth will prove to be the best way to invest over the long term instead of investing in companies based on their future growth prospects.

SA: Does the recent sale of the Houston Rockets mean the Liberty Braves trophy asset is still underpriced? How has your thesis played out since you shared the idea a year ago and where do you see the company and stock going from here?

TBVG: Liberty Braves is a lot less interesting to us at $25.32 per share than when we wrote about it in our research publication Asset Analysis Focus in May of 2016 at $15 per share. We think fair value for the company is approximately $30. To us, a company like MSG that our founder Mark Boyar shared on Seeking Alpha in January of 2011 and subsequently has increased in price by ~400% has significantly more upside.

For what it’s worth, valuing the Knicks and the Rangers at a 33% premium to their most recent Forbes Value (which is the premium the Rockets sold for), generates a private market value of $328 on a stock that currently sells for $210 per share. There are multiple potential catalysts including the Dolan’s taking the company private or spinning out the sports teams into a separate publicly traded entity.

SA: What is one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

TBVG: Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) is an interesting name, which we profiled in our April edition of Asset Analysis Focus. This is an example of a recent spinout. Below is an excerpt from our report.

The newly independent Conduent Inc. (“CNDT” or “the Company”) was spun off from Xerox (NYSE:XRX) in January. The spinoff followed a strategic review conducted by XRX in response to pressure from activist investor Icahn Capital Management. Icahn remains the largest investor in CNDT (~10% stake), and it holds three board seats. In preparation for the spinoff, CNDT assembled a new management team (including recruitment of a CEO from outside of the Company), and the team outlined its new standalone strategy in a meeting with investors in December 2016.

Conduent is in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. CNDT’s services and capabilities include customer care, human resources, payments, transaction processing, and transportation services. During 2016, CNDT’s revenue was derived from the following segments: Commercial (41%), Public Sector (27%), Healthcare (26%), and Other (6%). Last year, revenue and EBITDA totaled $6.3 billion and $635 million, respectively. Conduent has built a large and diversified client base characterized by high levels of customer retention (86% renewal rate) and long-term contracts. Their customer base includes 76 members of the Fortune 100, as well as over 500 government agencies.

XRX’s track record in the BPO business was not very impressive. Margins and sales growth were disappointing, and they lagged industry averages. In our view, this likely reflected a combination of factors which included poor management execution and inadequate investments in the business (which the spinoff could potentially address). CNDT should have ample opportunity to improve their operations during the coming years, and management has already set an objective of achieving $700 million in cost savings by the end of 2018 (over 10% of the expense base). In our view, CNDT possesses many of the traits that have allowed spinoffs to outperform historically.

In addition to the significant cost reduction opportunity, there should be meaningful potential to enhance margins by addressing underperforming businesses and boosting investment in higher-return areas. Moreover, management believes that it can return the firm to sales growth by 2019 via a combination of internal investments and M&A. CNDT operates in a fragmented industry with ample potential for consolidation. The company’s total addressable market is approximately $260 billion - and this market is growing at 6% per year. Our estimate of intrinsic value for CNDT is approximately $23 per share, implying 40% upside potential from a 2-3 year point of view. This estimate assumes an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.0x and a P/E ratio of 14.0x applied to our 2019 financial projections. In our view, this estimate of intrinsic value could prove to be conservative from a long-term perspective, and it is conceivable that CNDT could become an acquisition candidate at some point. Given Icahn Capital Management’s continued involvement, we would expect maximization of shareholder value to remain a high priority at Conduent.

Thanks to The Boyar Value Group for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

For more aggressive investors seeking income growth and capital appreciation (beyond well-known dividend plays in consumer staples or REITs), I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Dividend Increase as the Investment Opportunity tag.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of October 12 close): Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) by J Mintzmyer: Published on September 7, 2017, down ~5% since publication, author's price target offers ~55% upside. CPLP remains in the bargain basement despite a nearly completed turnaround while there is a clear path to growing the distribution due to the planned dropdowns, recent refinancing, ~20% FCF yield and low payout ratio. AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) by Labutes IR: Published on August 30, 2017, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers ~20% upside. AXA has strong growth prospects (and much like CPLP executed their own successful turnaround), a strong balance sheet and trades at a discount to peers; the track record of steady dividend growth should continue, given the low payout ratio and strong operating results.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. The Boyar Value Group is long CNDT, MSG, EPC, ENR, BATRK.