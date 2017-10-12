An Updated Energy Outlook

This report updates the Energy Outlook that we published in April, 2017. In that report we concluded that crude oil prices below $40 per barrel were unsustainable in the short run while a longer term supply crunch could occur as a consequence of a prolonged period of depressed prices. At least for now the unsustainability of a price below $40 per barrel has been ratified by the past year's supply - demand dynamics. Prospects for a longer term supply crunch are seemingly becoming less likely however.

Global supply - demand dynamics have become supportive of a $50 - $55 range for crude oil prices. OPEC and selected non - OPEC producers have largely complied with the 1.6 million barrel per day (mbd) production cut that was successfully negotiated in October 2016. That agreement has since been extended on two occasions and is now effective into the spring of 2018. More recently members are discussing the possibility of extending the agreement through 2018. The bulk of the production cut has been borne by Saudi Arabia. But it is surprising that cheating among members has been minimal.

Libya and Nigeria were not subject to production constraints since actual production has been significantly below their respective capacities. In fact, a major factor suppressing the upside to prices has been a significant output recovery in those countries. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Libya and Nigeria have added nearly 600 kpd to the global supply chain since the implementation of the production agreement. The good news for prices henceforth is that these countries' production is nearly as high as their potential.

Just as Libya and Nigeria have blunted the effectiveness of the OPEC agreement, so too has the United States. This country was never a party to the agreement, nor could it be given the fragmented nature of the industry in the United States. At the peak of the last oil boom in 2014 there were 1602 land based oil drilling rigs operating in the lower 48 states producing 9.56 mbd as shown on Chart I attached. In October 2016 when the OPEC agreement was first ratified approximately 550 rigs were in operation producing approximately 8.5mbd. In the past year the land based drill rig count has climbed to approximately 750 rigs and production is now at 9.56 mbd according to the latest Energy Information Agency data.

So combining Libyan, Nigerian, and U.S. production, output has pretty much fully offset the output reduction that was implemented by OPEC and particularly Saudi Arabia. Fortunately global oil demand has improved over the period and by more than was generally expected by the forecasting community. Indeed, last spring the IEA had estimated 2016 global demand to be 96.1 mbd and it forecast 2017 usage at 97.4 mbd. IEA is typically optimistic in its demand forecasts yet

IEA is now forecasting usage for 2017 at 97.7 mbd rising to 99.1 mbd in 2018. Lower prices are stimulating demand according to the IEA, but the main factor has been stronger global economic growth in 2017. Indeed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon revise up its estimate for global growth this year and in 2018 unlike the last several years when growth estimates were habitually revised lower from initial estimates.

These dynamics have been working to reduce the excess of global supply, but the global supply - demand balance is still in disequilibrium. Thus, OPEC producers are agreeing to extend existing production cuts with some even espousing a more drastic cutback. Nonetheless, data are suggesting that the global marketplace is moving toward a successful rebalancing.

A consistent series on global inventory is not readily available. But a good proxy is the EIA series on total U.S. commercial inventory. This is shown on Chart II attached. It shows that from a peak of nearly 1.4 billion barrels last fall, inventories have fallen by about 100 million barrels. Commercial stocks are still more than 100 million barrels above the five year average, but in terms of days supply and considering the rise in usage being estimated by the IEA, it appears to us that there is now only about a 500kpd surplus.

Interestingly the domestic crude price is currently hovering around $50 per barrel while the Brent price is about $5 per barrel higher. But as the global supply - demand situation has been moving toward balance, the structure of the futures market has changed. Throughout 2016 and early this year the futures calendar structure had been in contango, meaning that spot prices were consistently and significantly below futures prices. This is symptomatic of a market characterized by excess supply. But in recent months the futures market and the spot market price have come into alignment at around $50 per barrel. This suggests the supply excess is dwindling. It also disincentives producer hedging as there is now no longer a market premium that makes it worthwhile for them to sell future production.

This is raising the possibility that an approximate $50 per barrel price for west Texas crude (WTI) may be representative of a longer term equilibrium barring significant supply shocks. As we seat there are three interesting dynamics that have taken shape which would be consistent with this view. The first is the emergence of a persistent global excess of oil production capacity. The second is the effect of new industry technologies. The third is the effect these are having on the structure of industry wide capital investment.

The very existence of the OPEC production agreement creates an excess potential supply condition. And this 1.6 mbd excess is likely to be brought to the market at some point. Perhaps more important, in the U.S. current production is about equal to the peak 9.56 mbd reached in 2014 but with a lot fewer active rigs. Were the active domestic drill rig fleet to climb from 750 currently to the prior peak of 1602, domestic production could exceed 11 mbd. Combining the two amounts to an easily accessible 3 to 4 mbd of potential capacity.

This overhang will be a continuing shadow on the price structure. And there are other constraints as well. For one thing there has been a sharp decline in the cost of drilling, lowering the break-even level for new projects. According to data from IHS Markit, in March 2014 the average day rate for semi-submersible rigs was over $500K whereas in March 2017 the day rate was under $200K.

Similar sized declines for oil field service projects have been reported by companies such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Yet these do not seem to have been captured by published data. Our forecasting models deflate E&P spending by producer prices for oil and gas manufacturing. This series showed only a 0.2% price decline in 2016. A decline of 50% would have had the effect of boosting E&P spending over and above that predicted by our models.

Newer technologies are also being introduced, boosting the productivity of drilling. One rig is now capable of accomplishing what several rigs did just a few years earlier. Rather than one rig punching a hole in the ground to tap a reservoir, that same rig can now branch out horizontally and tap into neighboring reservoirs as well. And whereas an active rig used to employ 5 to 10 production personnel, this number is being reduced by the introduction of robotics.

To add to this the Trump Administration continues to support an all - in energy policy. It has already proposed and in some case implemented policies that would tend to increase potential supply. These include easing regulations and permitting requirements for drilling etc. The administration is also supportive of expanded drilling on federal lands and offshore. All these have the effect of reducing the break-even level for new production.

Some argue these are just short term disruptions. And because wells being drilled in the U.S. deplete rapidly longer term supply consequences will be negative. Additionally it is clear from industry reports and long run budgets that the major E&P companies are shifting funds toward projects with a short term payoff and away from those with long lead times and substantial investment but also with large production possibilities. According to Norway based Rystad Energy, total global discovered volumes of oil and gas last year hit its lowest level since the 1940s. Rystad is predicting a slow recovery beginning in 2018-2019.

Based on an average $50 oil price for 2017 and a $70 price for 2018, our macroeconomic energy models forecast a continued decline in E&P spending in 2017 and then a modest recovery beginning in 2018. This is similar to the Rystad forecast. But according to Barclay's survey of Global oil and gas companies, the expectation is that E&P spending will rise by about 7% this year, marking the first increase in three years.

To be sure, our models may be undershooting actual spending for two reasons. First, as noted earlier the deflator we use to measure the volume of E&P activity seems to understate the decline in drilling costs by a wide margin. Second, our models are incapable of capturing the apparent shift in spending that is occurring toward short term projects versus long term projects. To us this suggests that the probability of a significant supply crunch in the foreseeable future is less likely barring geopolitical disturbances.

Beyond the industry's internal dynamics the whole notion of a potential supply crunch is being challenged by the emergence of renewable fuels, electric vehicles, and natural gas. The IEA estimates that renewables, particularly solar power, accounts for nearly two-thirds of net new power capacity in 2016 with continued steady growth over the next five years. Solar is replacing coal, according to the IEA and this will continue despite the Trump administration's support for coal. Trump administration policy advisor Gary Cohn has even gone so far as to say that updating and modernizing the air traffic control system would generate huge savings in jet fuel by reducing waiting times and shortening flight times.

The significance of these is subject to debate but it's interesting that whereas ten years ago the notion of "peak oil supply" dominated industry debates, today the notion of "peak oil demand" is a dominant subject. Officials at Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) believe a peak could occur as early as the late 2020s while Statoil (NYSE:STO) has a somewhat longer timetable. On the other side the American Petroleum Institute, the IEA and officials at Chevron (NYSE:CVX) believe the notion of peak demand is no more likely than the earlier notion of peak supply.

On the bright side global oil demand is still rising with continued global economic growth. But there is also a continuing trend showing that more economic growth is required to generate a given unit of oil demand growth. This is something producing countries with large underground reserves must be cognizant of and which may ultimately force the decision to tap those resources sooner rather than later. This is yet another reason to be skeptical of the prospect of a lasting price spike that might be caused by market conditions as opposed to geopolitical disturbances.

Chart I Oil Rig Count and Production to September 29, 2017

Chart II Total U.S. Commercial Inventory

Note: This article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by Beach Investment Counsel, Inc.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by Beach Investment Counsel, Inc. and is used with the permission of both.