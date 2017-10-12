Ted Baker Shows Promise Despite Challenging Retail Conditions

With only a third of sales derived from outside Europe, TBAKF has ample of room to grow.

TBAKF has been investing in physical stores to complement online business that grew 43.8% in first half 2017.

Retail is in a state of malaise with brick and mortar stores shuttering across the United States. The retail sector has shed approximately 72,000 jobs in 2017 and is on pace to shut more stores this year than during the 2008 Great Recession.

While Ted Baker (OTCMKTS: TBAKF) has not been completely immune to the retail mayhem, the company’s future does look promising. TBAKF’S profits jumped 14% for the first half of the year driven by a 43.8% surge in online sales to £42.7m. Total sales rose 14% to £295.7m during the period.

U.K. and European sales, representing about two-thirds of total retail sales, rose by 11% to £145.6m despite slower wage growth and rising inflation in the U.K. North American sales growth slowed to 18.8% from 28.7% previously due to increased competitor promotions and lower international tourism. The North America business is expected to remain soft in the near-term due to the impact of hurricanes in the US and the earthquake in Mexico.

Despite challenging retail conditions, TBAKF's gross margins have not suffered a squeeze and the company has experienced double digit earnings growth over the past five years. In the medium and longer term, operating margins are set to improve as the company transitions to a single European distribution center however the company's expansion in Asia may offset some of these benefits in the nearer-term.

The company has been growing its foothold of 511 stores and concessions without cannibalizing sales. Sales per square footage have increased steadily in the U.K. & Europe and North America. All three markets have seen rising sales per square footage including online sales with customers able to click and collect their purchases at physical stores.

Source: Company Filings

With customers moving increasingly towards shopping online, TBAKF has launched a 360 degree shoppable experience 'Keeping up With the Bakers' to enhance its digital brand. The campaign centers around a suburban family. Daily Instagram stories serve as episodic content and customers are able to interact with the characters, uncover hidden content and purchase the latest spring/summer collection worn by the characters.

Source: "Ted Baker talks creative freedom as it launches ‘Keeping up with the Bakers’ sitcom" - The Drum

Tying its digital strategy to physical stores, select stores in the U.K. displayed an interactive window display where passerbys could interact with content by placing their arms on the glass window and providing users the opportunity to pose with the Baker characters and share the GIF created.

With international sales representing only about a third of TBAKF’s total sales, there is huge potential for growth especially in Asia which makes up only 5% of total retail sales. Eighty two of the company's 511 stores are in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and thus there is ample room to grow. TBAKF plans to open new stores and concessions in the U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Los Angeles, Houston, Canada and Shanghai in the near future. If the company continues its trend of gradually increasing or even maintaining sales per square footage, TBAKF earnings growth will continue to impress.

TBAKF has declared an interim dividend of 16.6 pence, up up 12% from 14.8 pence last year and currently yielding 2.1%. The company has increased its dividends by double digits over the past five years and has a dividend cover of 2. Therefore despite the current malaise in the retail industry, TBAKF shows long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBAKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.