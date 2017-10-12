MTGE Investment: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Therefore, did it prove or disprove the conclusions I have drawn from this study?

I've chosen MTGE as the second review of the series because it was the first listed and by taking each in order the issue of cherry-picking will be avoided.

I added the above screenshot to help avoid potential confusion. MTGE Investment (MTGE) was formerly known as American Capital Mortgage Investments.

However, this article is an update that examines MTGE as part of a general study I conducted that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferred and common equities of a number of REITs. After Capstead (NYSE:CMO), I decided to review each company in the order I initially listed them simply to avoid any suspicion that I have been cherry-picking the results to prove my conclusions.

Consequently, I have copied the list from the original article, Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs. Numbers Don't Lie

The following are the mix of REITs I chose for the initial study: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony Capital (CLNY), NorthStar Realty Finance (NRF), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NCT), American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Capstead Mortgage, Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS).

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferred(s), for those interested, the following link will take you to the last article I wrote about MTGE, American Capital Mortgage Investment: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update, on December 20, 2016. At which time I wrote:

In lockstep with its commons, MTGEP has fallen from $26.24, a 52 week high, to its current $25.04 -- another indication of that market exuberance I wrote about that has reversed itself over the past quarter as I predicted it would: It appears for the present, all is good in MTGE town, and if you don't mind the $26.24 premium price, it still offers a respectable yield percent. Personally it's not my cup of Tetleys because sooner or later I expect that price to drop, but that's just me. You might have other ideas about making an investment, which appears safe for the moment and into the future. Wow, I'm even impressed by my foresight when I predicted that price drop. Now let's see if MTGEP is my cup of Tetley's now: 2.03125 (Yearly Dividend)/25.04 (price) = 8.11% yield Getting closer, but not yet quite where I want it to fall before placing my bid. Being the yield-hungry investor that I am, and after scanning the above chart, I'd rather wait for another flash-crash into the 22s and hope I get lucky. Yes, I'll probably miss out on a buy, but that's okay; I'm presently collecting more yearly dividends than I need to sustain my lifestyle. However, If you are building your portfolio of preferreds and have money burning a hole in your pocket, this is not the worst investment you could make.

In the initial study as shown above, MTGEP outperformed its common cousin, MTGE. Now let's see how each has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last on 5/27/16. To keep these updates as current as possible, I will use the last price each traded at as I write.

To simplify, I'm used 5-dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/27/16 9.61 10/12/17 19.40 9.79 2.15 + 9.79 11.94 MTGEP TGEP 5/27/16 24.37 10/12/17 25.90 1.53 2.34 + 2.52 4.86

In this case the common blew the preferred out of the water. Let's take a closer look at the company and how it performed over the past year.

Now that is a pretty picture. On 10/12/16, it traded at $16.76 it's currently $19.40. That is something to write home about.

According to my study, this appears not to be an outlier or even an exception to the rule as I shall now explain. When a company wildly outperforms, its commons usually outperform their preferred cousins in a big way, as is demonstrated by the above charts and figures.

Again, MTGE appears to have substantiated the following conclusions I have drawn from this study.

When the commons appreciated their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred brothers.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the perferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion, OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds the company has to do very well not just marginally well.

Now let's see how MTGEP performed over the past year.



All-in-all a profitable year, currently priced at 25.97 according to the above chart. Therefore, at its current price, it offers an effective yield of:

2.01325/25.97 = 7.75%

An attractive yield, but is it a good investment?



Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, 5/22/19. If called at that time, I don't like the thought of having to lose 0.97/share. Consequently, it's not my cup of tea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT-B, CYS-B, ARR-A, ARR-B.

