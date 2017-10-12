AT&T: Responding To The Sell-Off

We provide direction as to how we are handling the sell-off, and what we will be watching for when Q3 is reported.

We discuss the damage associated with recent natural disasters and their potential impact on the top line, as well as highlight important positive pieces of data associated with this news.

AT&T (T) is seeing one of its largest one day drops of the year at the time of this writing:

Figure 1. Share price decline at time of present writing 10/12/2017

Source: Yahoo Finance

The pressure is on, and our followers have been reaching out asking what is going on. In this column, we want to address what is happening and why, and what we're doing in response to the sell-off. In addition, we will highlight a few basic things we need you to watch for when earnings are ultimately announced, and why we have more conservative expectations than the Street.

Negative Catalyst

Today's negative catalyst really is something that caught us by surprise, at least in terms of the timing and less so on content. However, the news is not making the rounds the way we thought it would and so we wanted to highlight what is going on here rather than respond to the numerous inquiries. In short, AT&T, being the global company that it is, came right out and said the hurricanes over the past two months are really going to have a financial impact on the company. This report is what is causing investors to press that sell button, and ask questions later. We seek to address those questions now, starting with the bad news.

T

The bad news here is that the destructive hurricanes that we saw pound the United States and its territories, as well as the strong earthquake in Mexico, not only have severe costs to the governments of these respective nations and territories, but undoubtedly have cost businesses billions in damage when totaled. Specific costs to AT&T stem from infrastructure damage.

The costly damage brought down towers and lines that support the network, as well as damage to physical property. The company will absorb costs related to clean up, restoration of services, and infrastructure repair. More importantly, the company will also be waiving a number of charges and fees associated with down service time. What kind of costs are we talking?

AT&T is estimating that the impact to revenues from the waived charges will be about $90 million to the consolidated Q3 revenues. What is more, when we factor in the related cost of repairs which appear to be around $100 million or more, the potential pretax impact to earnings will be about $0.02 per share, or around $200 million. But it does not end there. This is because the company foresees additional costs being incurred in Q4. However, there is good news associated with this filing.

THE GOOD NEWS

While the costs should not be a major surprise to anyone, there was good news that is being completely glossed over that you need to focus on. Thanks to an uptick in business, the company believes the impact of these aforementioned costs will not impact 2017 guidance as a whole. The company still sees margin expansion and free cash flow of $18 billion, which is paramount to the dividend being raised as we opined last week. The reiterated guidance is in part due to a better than expected Q2, but also to organic growth in Q3 in the DirecTV mobile side of the equation.

When the company reports Q3, it anticipates about 300,000 new DirecTV NOW subscribers to be added, continuing the mobile revolution that we have referenced many times in our work. This good news was partially offset by the fact that video subscribers dipped by 90,000, but we want to be clear that this decline is reflective of a trend we have highlighted that shows a move to mobile and away from traditional pay TV. The streaming model is the future as we have stated before. Of course, some of the declines in subscribers were from hurricane related losses in the markets of Texas and Florida as well, but there may be more issues. This leads us into what we will be watching for in Q3 when the report is released.

What We Are Watching For In Q3

We are more concerned with the top and bottom line than usual, only because the name has really moved with volatility lately following earnings. That said, analysts covering the company have a range of $0.72 to $0.81 for their expectations for earnings per share, with consensus at $0.76. In light of what we have heard from the company, we are looking for $0.75 per share in earnings, and expect revenues of $40.0 billion, given the decline in revenues expected by the company from the hurricane.

Our revenue expectations are a touch conservative relative to the pack. Analysts are targeting a consensus $40.3 billion. Beyond the hurricane, there is another reason we are a bit bearish on revenues for the quarter. For the first time, AT&T is allowing subscribers to its NFL packages to ask for a refund if they are unhappy with the current protests. As far as AT&T is concerned, hopefully those cashing in the offer will be rescinded soon as the NFL has shifted its tone and is calling for an end to the National Anthem protests, mostly due to declining viewership which advertisers are unhappy with. While the direct fiscal impact of the cancellations is unclear, we do know that it is a negative for the AT&T. The NFL Sunday Ticket runs just under $300 a year. Cancellations in the past always had to be done before the start of the season. This pressure, even if it is small, will hurt the top line.

We care about the top line as it is the starting point for which we trickle all the way down to free cash flow, which we have stated is critical for the dividend hike which we are calling for. As for cash flow expectations, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year as it reiterated, and our projections account for this, but our projections remain just below $18 billion based on our conservative top line expectations:

Figure 2. AT&T Free Cash Flow Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections:

Source: AT&T SEC Filings, Chart Made in Excel

We will be looking for at least $4 billion in free cash flow Q3, a bit less than we expected initially thanks to top line impacts. The reason that we are watching this number closely is that after considering the massive debt load, the next most important item for the company longer-term is the dividend payout ratio. It is key, and we believe that despite the negative impact of the hurricane, and other revenue obstacles, that the ratio will be minimally impacted. Even with our more conservative expectations, the free cash flow payout ratio remains well below the target 70% management is looking for.

Take Home

This sell-off is overdone. We remain long the stock and continue to add on dips just like today's. While the volatility is unnerving, the Street almost always shoots first and asks questions later. We think you should be taking advantage of the dip as it pushes the yield back over 5%. Keep an eye on our target numbers and where the company comes in. We think the reaction to earnings will be muted so long as it hits our targets, but are prepared to keep buying.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.