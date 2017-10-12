What My Foreclosure Experience Taught Me About Margin Restrictions: A Case Study (Part III Of III)

IB needs to provide its traders with clear guidelines as it concerns instruments that trade in the volatility complex.

Note: This piece uses a true personal narrative and background to thread key themes together for the here and now. This piece is not about me; instead it serves as a reminder that "margin," either in the literal or the less conventional sense, can create some pretty intense consequences.

If you are an investor rather than a trader, there are still some interesting ideas about risk to ponder here. You may find the piece fruitful, as traders tend to have a more targeted notion of how to gauge their risks than do investors due to the nature of their business.

In that light the piece can still be quite instructive, even if you don't trade margin at all. I will include "the investor version" in terms of actionables once we reach the conclusion.

Raising margin requirements on volatility-related products is very good policy on the part of IB (IBKR) and other brokers (Part I); IB necessarily deals with very real challenges in deciding on policies that preserve its interests and protects some (but not all) of its clients (Part II); thus far IB's implementation has created unnecessary disruption to traders across the entire spectrum of trader-sophistication levels (Part III). Both the well-intentioned shifts to policy and the botched execution thereof necessitates decisions on behalf of clients.

My first job out of college was working as a commercial real estate analyst at GMAC Commercial Mortgage in Phoenix, Ariz. One of our office's sharpest producers developed a working relationship and personal friendship with a client named "Mike," who owned a slew of marquis office complexes and retail centers throughout the country. At the time I worked there back in 2003 and 2004, Mike was worth a couple hundred million dollars; he died in 2010 at the age of 56 from a mix of depression and alcoholism with a negative net worth.

This particular client was known in our office as an authentic, affable person and a family man. He was well versed in his niche market by any measure, and he possessed a competent team of advisors; Mike had enjoyed a long track record of success. This November he will have been dead seven years. Really bad things can and do happen even to the most knowledgeable people.

While anecdotes such as this should provide even the most skilled of traders or investors a moment of pause, we must also consider the non-experts who may get way in over their heads. The head secretary that used to work at my office at GMAC CM had to postpone retirement by five years because she and her husband lost nearly everything during the Tech Bubble. Don't even get me started on the genuinely good people who lost millions in the real estate market. A friend of mine: "We had 22 houses; we lost all of them."

You've met these people, and so have I. In the case of the raw land that I bought in 2005, I was not in over my head. My income at the time was quite strong. I worked in the industry and had a solid understanding for the market at that time. Unlike many of my peers, I bought only the one piece of land, and no rental properties (Not that there weren't good opportunities: I did not want my assets to be too closely related to my income).

Still, after nine years of consistent payment on a piece of raw land whose value had fallen by as much as 90% in value, BMO triggered a full balloon payment. They refused to re-extend, nor would they accept interest payments while we bridged to some other form of agreement. The company gave me one month's notice. The loan balance was worth about 4 times the property value, and no refinance was available. They also refused to offer any sort of explanation for the highly puzzling decision. All they said was, "You signed a balloon agreement, and we have decided to call in the note." To be clear, M&I (and later BMO) had rolled over my three-year balloon on two prior occasions, so there was precedent for extending. I had asked on several occasions to convert the balloon to a fully amortizing note, but they would not agree.

I hired a real estate attorney, who had done a lot of work negotiating settlements with this particular lender. My attorney was baffled by the "settlement" figures BMO Harris lobbed our way, and their complete inflexibility to negotiate in good faith. He shared that they were usually pretty reasonable on these matters, and that he had simply not encountered this level of obstinance.

C'est la vie.

Essentially, BMO issued a margin call on my land. My former 820-FICO score and I know what it feels like to get dumped out of a position, so believe me, I understand on a visceral level just how painful a botched "margin policy roll-out" can be.

Turning to the Present

In a recent Market Volatility Bulletin we asked readers if or how the IB decision to raise margin requirements impacted them. It is not as though we asked this question from out of the blue. Rather we had been hearing murmurs and complaints for a couple weeks, and we thought it would be an interesting topic to pursue.

After hearing several stories from experienced and sophisticated readers, we have concluded that IB has poorly executed the implementation of increasing margin requirements on these volatility-related products.

Even if IB has the best of intentions in terms of protecting itself and its clients, the communication and implementation of the margin increases could be drastically improved.

One of the most concise and informative comments we received on the matter was from Tom Short:

Many traders who have maintained long-standing relationships with IB are considering jumping ship. We have seen ample evidence among our own readers as well as in the Twitterverse. IB no doubt must consider the impact of their policies, but so must clients:

(Note: WB2's account was updated very recently to reduce the degree to which the margin requirements were unnecessarily restrictive. We view this as a positive development, and we'd love to receive any stories from traders who are seeing improvement on this front. By no means is this meant as a "Bash IB" forum.)

We will post an Instablog of some of the more pertinent complaints about IB raised by readers. While comments that are more of the 'griping' variety tend to be natural, entertaining, and quite likely valid, we will be posting comments that distill discussion to a relevant "minimum efficient set" for your further perusal.

Cutting down to the nitty gritty, there are a multitude of professional traders who are affected by excessive margin restrictions placed on this set of products. Many have valid strategies and plenty of experience, but can simply no longer justify maintaining a working relationship with IB. (see comments above).

Flexibility Vs. Opacity

One major problem that traders of these products face (touched on by Tom Short's discussion above) is that they feel as though IB is operating a "black box" model, where a lack of transparency vis-à-vis margin requirements (and changes thereto) adds a new risk factor for the client. Not only must traders contend with the market, but there is a rising suspicion that they may now run the risk of being sacked by their broker:

In another related post Silent Trader states: "I'd rather spend my energy on the trades rather than on the margin consequences." What trader in their right mind wouldn't?

What IB needs is a written, consistent approach that traders of these products can reference, study, and ask questions about. To date, we have not seen or heard of any documentation on this suite of products. Not only this, but the requirements are subject to sudden changes, thereby adding an additional layer of risk at a time when traders need it least.

We have seen many messages between commenters trading ideas back and forth as to how the margin on these products work. Many of them are quite humorous, but here's the point:

why should they have to trade pet theories? Why has nobody copy-pasted or even just referenced a document that lays out the policy? We have looked, and we cannot find one (in fairness, that does not mean it does not exist).

We fully understand the need for a certain amount of discretion on any broker's part vis-à-vis products with these risk profiles. Our intention is not to single out IB in this respect, but given how aggressively they've been raising margin, a degree of communication is certainly warranted.

Having said all this, it is the broker's right to set, and change, its own policy with respect to margin. We've covered that in detail in Parts I and II, and referenced FINRA on how such requirements can change. But this is a large enough issue impacting enough accounts that traders of the vol complex should reasonably expect clearer explanations.

Implementation, Consistency, Degree

One of the most common complaints we have encountered among readers is that they do not necessarily have a problem with strict margin requirements, but in this case the sheer magnitude of these requirements are disproportionate to the losses that can be realized.

More than 100% for a long position in vol ETPs? Policies such as this point toward some combination of paranoia, paternalism, and most likely botched implementation.

We asked last week about this issue in our recent Q&A session with "ShortVol=CrowdedTrade" debunker Bill Valentine CFA. Here's what Mr. Valentine had to share on the matter:

I don't think the brokerages are clamping down out of a paternal concern about their clients; they are doing it to prevent their company from outsized losses. We're in the lowest volatility regime since early 90s and eventually, the chicken will come home to roost.

The anecdotes we've been hearing cause one to question whether these policies do in fact err on the side of paternalism. Other than a faulty risk assessment scheme, why raise margin by more than 100% on a long position such as long XIV when the worst outcome is a 100% loss?

In our opinion, this policy is either the result of problematic implementation, or a show of force on just how restrictive IB is with respects to allowing client accounts to self destruct. Perhaps it is a preemptive defence against future legal challenges and/or media finger pointing.

Predatory Liquidation? Sell the Dip?

Some have opined that retail traders have done well in these products (short vol in particular) because they were unhedged, and that "the big boys" are seeing to it that they are pushed off the field. We disagree with this assessment, but we do sympathize with the argument that raising requirements during periods of market stress borders on predation, as traders are pushed off positions at key stages of the repricing process.

Thus far, large drops in vehicles such as XIV or SVXY have been amazing opportunities to buy more, not sell! Similarly, large increases in VXX or UVXY have made for great times to short the product.

Now I cannot emphasize enough that it doesn't need to play out this way. No matter how low a product such as XIV goes, it can always head lower. This realization is perhaps the major difference between how Dumb Money vs. Learners and Pros (see last article for more on the terminology) consider the "Buy the Dip" phenomenon.

My belief is that the activity we are witnessing in terms of shifting margin requirements does cross the line into paternalism, but it is not intended to harm clients. Moreover, because vol is fluid, we understand reticence on the part of IB to commit to some very specific set of rules for how they will or will not adjust margins. But we believe this is a mistake that not only endangers client relationships, but potentially jeopardizes client accounts.

Even readers who are not directly impacted by these requirements have levied such charges, drawing similarities to periods during the Financial Crisis. At the very least there is a growing perception problem that IB should consider.

Trader Takeaway: While it is unfortunate, as a trader you should take the very real potential for margin spikes into account before they happen. Buy and hold is very tempting for products that live off contango such as XIV, but perhaps holding off and buying the dip is a better variation of this trade if margin is being used.

Netting, Static Deltas, Mismatched Convexities

In addition to the aforementioned, other complaints that we have heard from traders can be attributed to severe misreads of the actual risk profiles of these trades. All three forms that we will cover basically amount to IB overestimating the potential risks associated with given allocations of scarce trader capital.

The three variants of over-risking:

Netting: Traders are reporting that they are trading spreads - say a call spread - but then are being charged margin in excess of their max loss on that call spread.

Take, for instance, this simple ten-point call spread on the ES. If you look at the left side of the screenshot you will see that the maximum loss on this spread is $295. The max risk has been defined, and so increasing margin requirements beyond this figure would seem either paternalistic or the result of a faulty risk rating. Coincidentally, the increase in the initial margin requirement on this particular ES spread was $497, nearly double its max loss potential.

Static deltas: The value of options greeks fluctuate with changes in the underlying, time to maturity, and/or projected volatilities. This is actually one thing that frustrates (and fascinates) many with respect to options. What is not debatable however, is the fact that long options exposure creates a max loss due to drawdowns in delta to 0, or at least close to it.

As an example, take this standalone at-the-money put option expiring on Oct. 27. Look at the third row in the table below the diagram (Row "Delta"). Like any put option, the deltas move higher in absolute value if the ES moves down, and lower if the ES shoots up. There is a wide range of deltas being covered here on this very simple option profile. On a long position, rating the risks for long positions in relation to current deltas overrates the potential risk to the account and/or the broker.

One could make similar assertions regarding vega exposure. Rating risk based on these static deltas would lead to a systematic over-projection on drawdowns and portfolio risk on the part of the broker.

Mismatched convexities: We received several comments that asserted that there were long positions being treated the same as short. Below is an abridged statement:

Going long the XIV is not the same as going short the VXX. The negative convexity profile for shorting VXX is far more dangerous than that of going long XIV. Readers report that they are experiencing margin requirements for the long positions that are the same as those for the short positions, even though the risk profiles are clearly not identical.

To illustrate this point, consider the scatterplots above of all performance pairs between XIV and VXX for various cumulative time frames. As one might imagine, almost all of the data inhabits the second and fourth quadrants, where one instrument generated positive returns and the other negative.

Having said that, the return profiles are not at all symmetric. Look at the curvature that develops as we shift focus from a rather linear one-day plot (top left corner) to a ten-day plot (bottom right corner). The study demonstrates that shorting VXX is significantly more dangerous than going long the XIV. Margin requirements should reflect this reality.

Hearsay?

We all know that people can get on a message board and say whatever they like. Furthermore, perhaps commenters are misconstruing IBs intentions or do not properly understand the roll-out of changes: "Lost in Translation." Such a phenomenon would be interesting, but it would not be an issue worth discussing in any depth.

If complaints were emanating from a corner here or a pocket there, we'd likely chalk it up to an individual customer service failure, a trader who did not understand how margin worked, so on and so forth.

We decided to write about this issue because we were hearing more and more about it, especially from traders who have been at their game for quite some time (20+ years by one account).

ItsCalledCommonSense shared this statement that demonstrates that the issues we've raised are indeed quite real:

Conclusion and Call to Action

When full-time, sophisticated traders with sizable accounts feel left in the dark by their broker, something is definitely wrong.

Traders need to carefully consider the risks associated not only with vicissitudes in the market, but also the potential for their broker (especially IB) to dump them out of their position following a market dislocation.

That does not have to mean that IB has any intention to run over clients or somehow profit from their demise … far from it. Brokers make money when clients make trades. They want large, active accounts. I very much doubt that IB is an exception to this rule.

Traders need to understand that IB appears quite concerned and has modeled out adverse scenarios related to volatility trading. As a trader you may feel that their approach is botched (we certainly think so) or otherwise too conservative. But keep in mind that they are running a business, and they must protect their own interests, which may or may not involve over-protecting a large group of clients.

You, the reader, need to made a decision.

There's a great saying in economics: "If there isn't a solution, there isn't a problem."

What that means is that while there are situations in life that are unfair or unfortunate, one must weigh the marginal costs of "solving" the problem against the marginal benefits of having dealt with it. If it costs more to solve the adverse situation than to be free of it, then the decision maker ought to tolerate the state of affairs.

Solutions for vol traders with respects to this issue take on one of four different forms.

Move. Find another broker. This will involve a new learning curve, with other forms of cost/benefit. Many traders become comfortable with the system they have and are understandably reluctant to make a leap. Also, IB is a low cost broker, so there may be higher fees associated with such a move.

Find another broker. This will involve a new learning curve, with other forms of cost/benefit. Many traders become comfortable with the system they have and are understandably reluctant to make a leap. Also, IB is a low cost broker, so there may be higher fees associated with such a move. Modify. Investors can stay with IB, but modify the kinds of trades that they undertake. This boils down to taking different trades, or in different quantities, or perhaps exploring other products not related to volatility.

Investors can stay with IB, but modify the kinds of trades that they undertake. This boils down to taking different trades, or in different quantities, or perhaps exploring other products not related to volatility. Delever. Traders of these products can add more funds to their accounts. That may create other costs and tie up desirable liquidity. But it is a solution

Traders of these products can add more funds to their accounts. That may create other costs and tie up desirable liquidity. But it is a solution Learn. Frankly it sounds like several of our readers have attempted to learn more about these margin requirements, to no avail. But we would definitely recommend that readers pick up the phone, go to the IB website, read, use IB's RiskNavigator Tool, and try to get as good a handle on this issue as possible. "Learn" can also take the shape of talking with others. In that vein we hope you comment on these posts so that you can swap stories, questions, and answers.

Again the reader should know that IB does have a pretty rich web repository related to its standard margin requirements. This discussion specifically pertains to the nuances associated with volatility related products.

Thank you for reading this series. We are in the midst of publishing a two-parter on the famous XIV acceleration clause (Part I is out), and the likely ramifications for holders of the popular ETN.

As mentioned, when this piece is published, we'll set up an Instablog with a bibliography of related discussions. I'll also share some more of the details on how the foreclosure on my land played out. I will post what I consider to be some of the more important takeaways for investors (as opposed to traders) from this series.

Finally, we are always looking for interesting material to research and report on as we build this community within Seeking Alpha. If there are any topics of great interest to you, please share. You can mention them in the comments section or PM us.

