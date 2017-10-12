Gold: Time To Ride The Dovish Fed

This removes a key downside risk to GLD, leading me to think that GLD bulls will come back with a vengeance on the back of a continued dovish Fed stance.

But now, there is every reason to believe that the dove Powell will become the next Fed Chair Yellen.

Until recently, I was concerned about a possible hawkish turn in the Fed’s stance.

A hawkish turn in the Fed's stance?

While I have been bullish on GLD for months now, I have always acknowledged a key downside risk to my constructive view on gold prices, namely a sudden hawkish turn in the US monetary policy stance after current Fed Chair Yellen's departure.

Source: Predictit.

From September through the start of October, former Fed Governor Warsh was perceived as a clear favorite to take over as Fed Chair (see chart above). His odds surged notably late in September after the WSJ reported that US president Trump met with him to discuss his possible nomination on February 4, 2018.

I was quite worried about such an outcome because Warsh is a "hard hawk", firmly against the excessively accommodative monetary policy stance adopted by the Fed at the present moment. Last year, he even said: "The Fed looks to me to be asset price dependent, more than economic data dependent."

As the market was started to price in a more hawkish stance from the Fed, the dollar and US real rates pushed strongly higher around the end of September, exerting downward pressure on gold in the interim, as the charts below illustrate.

Source: Bloomberg.

Don't bet on it!

But recently, the odds of Warsh becoming the next Fed Chair have suddenly dropped at the expense of current Fed Governor Powell, who has in contrast seen his odds rising after rumors that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was pushing strongly for the White House to name Power as the next Fed Chair. According to Predictit, Powell is now the top favorite.

Source: Predictit.

Interestingly, Powell is viewed as a "dove", closer to the status quo, sharing with Yellen and Trump a preference of low interest rates.

Source: Barclays.

Although president Trump has not taken his final decision, it would make sense to see the dove Powell as the next Fed Chair in February 2017.

In such a scenario (my base-case scenario), the Fed's monetary policy stance would remain dovish in 2018, resulting in an overall bullish macro backdrop for the precious metals complex.

Trading positioning

I am very long GLD, a position that I built over the summer. The risk of my total GLD position represents about 4% of my portfolio. Refer to the table at the end of this note to see more details about my entries, my stop-loss levels, and my PNL.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen in the daily chart above, GLD has rebounded strongly since the start of the month, reflecting a friendly macro backdrop for gold thanks to growing expectations of a dovish Fed for next year.

Technically speaking, GLD is in a sweet spot. Indeed, the 200 DMA has acted as a solid support, confirming that the bull market remains in place. Also, GLD has managed to remain above the downtrend line from the all-time high, indicating that the bullish breakout pattern that began this summer is still alive. Finally, GLD is above its 20 DMA, indicative a positive swing in sentiment.

With the RSI showing a neutral level and my momentum-based indicators pointing to a solid uptrend in prices, I hold on my long GLD position.

Interestingly, GLD has seen robust inflows this week. According to my estimates, ETF investors have bought a total of 8 tonnes of gold since Monday, suggesting that ETF investors are inclined to rebuild some long exposure after taking some profit last week, as I noted in my latest weekly report.

