Time To Back Up The Truck On These Grade A Dividend Growth Stocks

Those that have been following my work thus far know that I'm a contrarian value investor at heart. That means I'm eager to snatch up mispriced quality companies with safe dividends, and solid long-term growth prospects that the market hates; as I recently did with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Well, I recently pulled the trigger on two more dividend growth blue chips, CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) because, as we'll soon see, the market has so unfairly punished these Grade A dividend stocks that the valuation profiles have gone completely insane.

In fact, both companies are now trading at levels not seen since the financial crisis, which makes them some of the best places for new money right now in an otherwise overheated market.

Why The Market Is Freaking Out

CVS Total Return Price data by YCharts

In the past month, both CVS and Walgreens have been crushed by a perfect storm of negative but likely temporary factors.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

First, the market as a whole is very down on retailers right now, especially pharmacies, and understandably so. After all, pharmacy sales have been weakening for the past year.

In fact, year-to-date CVS's same store sales are down 3.0%, resulting in management dubbing 2017 a "rebuilding year" with expected full year sales and Adjusted EPS growth of just 3% to 4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Now, Walgreens' retails sales have held up far better. In fact, in fiscal Q3 2017, they were down only 0.4% (thanks to pharmacy overall same store sales were up 3.7%). However, Walgreens has had its own major setbacks recently.

Specifically, the retail growth shot in the arm that Walgreens expected from the $17.2 billion acquisition of Rite Aid (RAD), in 2015, which would have added 4,500 pharmacies to its portfolio, has recently been approved by the FTC but only approve a $4.4 billion deal for it to buy just 1,932 stores. Those purchases are to begin in October and be completed by the end of spring 2018.

Worse yet? Because of the timing of the deal, the top-line boost, as well as the $300 million in eventual annual synergistic cost savings (by the end of 2022) aren't expected to have a major impact on Walgreens' fiscal 2018 (which ends in August of next year).

In other words, whereas Walgreens' investors in 2015 thought they were in for major sales and earnings growth relatively quickly, thanks to regulatory hurdles the Rite Aid acquisition has become a two year ordeal. One that will ultimately not significantly boost results until the second half of 2018 (fiscal 2019).

And because Wall Street only seems to care about short-term results, naturally the drama has been bad for the share price.

In addition, we can't forget that uncertainties surrounding a potential repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). This could result in tens of millions of Americans eventually losing health insurance, has meant the entire medical industry, including: drug makers, medical equipment makers, and pharmacies, is suffering right now.

And, last but not least, we can't forget the elephant in the room, the market's awesome fear of Amazon (AMZN), which need but hint that it's planning to enter a market, and its potential rivals' shares plunge.

In this case, numerous outlets (like CNBC) are reporting that Amazon is setting up its own pharmacy benefits manager or PBM to go after a massive market that's expected to grow to $620 billion by 2020.

And since CVS and Walgreens obtain 43% and 85% of sales, (respectively), and 79%, and 93% of profits from pharmacy sales, naturally investors are worried that Jeff Bezos, (the destroyer of many a retail world), might be gunning for CVS and WBA next.

Fears Of Impending Doom Are GREATLY Overblown

The heart of contrarian value dividend growth investing is to determine whether or not a company's short-term challenges (which crush the stock) impair the overall long-term growth thesis. In other words, "is this time really different?"

In the case of CVS and Walgreens, I don't think it is, and here's why.

First, retail sales are cyclical, so one bad year does not necessarily spell doom for either pharmacy chain.

After all, CVS has 9,600 convenient locations which are strategically placed to maximize traffic, while Walgreens will soon have 13,200. We can't forget that the competitive advantage of a convenience store is that Amazon (or other e-Commerce retailers) can't easily disrupt it.

Sure, Amazon is trying two or even one hour delivery in certain major cities, and perhaps one day, the sky will be full of automated drones delivering people's impulse needs to a legion of Amazon Prime members.

But to be honest, I don't foresee tens of millions of Americans who are driving home from work, see a CVS or Walgreens, and impulsively decide that "I need a bag of chips and dip" are going to drive past, go home, and order drone delivery from Amazon that's going to take at least an hour or two.

In other words, I'm optimistic that CVS and Walgreens' retail businesses are largely safe, protected by a relatively wide moat (prime locations) and likely to grow along with America's population.

As to the issue of Amazon launching its own PBM or a mail order drug delivery business that otherwise lays waste to CVS and Walgreens' fastest growing and most profitable segments, well, again I'm skeptical.

For one thing, Amazon is apparently only considering a limited PBM operation, targeting the middle market, specifically uninsured customers with high deductibles.

In addition, it would take about 18 to 24 months to secure the licensing in all 50 states for Amazon to start delivering drugs.

Next, if Amazon did try to launch its own PBM it would have to start a brand new business, which it has never tried, and go up against industry giant CVS on track to process 1.3 billion pharmacy claims in 2017. And, thanks to its massive scale, it has some of the lowest selling, general, and administrative costs, and thus highest operating profit per claim.

The simple truth is that Amazon, which I love, and eventually also plan to own, is a master of innovation. However, that basically means that Bezos isn't afraid to throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks.

For example, in the past, Amazon has tried its hands at numerous industries, and failed including:

Going after Groupon (GRPN), by partnering with LivingSocial, which was later bought by Groupon after the venture failed and Amazon took a big writedown on the effort.

Mobile payments, which Amazon tried to dominate, not once, not twice, but thrice, via its Wallet, Local Register, and WebPay services, which were meant to go after PayPal (PYPL), and Square (SQ). By 2016, all three attempts had been shuttered.

In 2015, Amazon went into the online travel business, targeting Expedia (EXPE), and Priceline (PCLN). The effort rolled out to 35 cities but was discontinued six months later.

Amazon has targeted Grubhub (GRUB), with online food deliveries, but Grubhub still controls 50% of the market compared to Amazon's 11%.

In 2015, Amazon set its sights on Etsy (ETSY) and the homemade goods sector. Thanks in part to what one analyst calls a "dictatorial platform that exerts almost total control over the sales process, stripping sellers of virtually all autonomy", Etsy's sales continue to climb (20% this year, and projected 18% next year).

The 2014 Fire Phone, so bad it wouldn't even sell for $0.99 on contract.

The point is that Amazon, while a great innovator, can't and won't dominate every industry.

So, even if it does go after pharmacy, or PBM in particular, there is a good chance that CVS and Walgreens will not just survive, but thrive. That's because they both have a great track record of rolling with whatever punches their industries throw at them.

CVS and Walgreens: Proven Industry Winners

Over the past 30 years, both CVS and Walgreens have done amazingly well to enrich shareholders.

CVS EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

When investors worry about competition potentially harming sales and margins as well as regulatory uncertainty, you have to realize that these are not new threats.

The past 30 years have not been some golden age where CVS and Walgreens have had monopoly positions that resulted in excessively high margins that are about to fall. Nor has it been a time without massive changes to Federal healthcare or other kinds of regulations.

Source: Automatic Data Processing

Any good long-term investment requires buying a company with a solid management team and a shareholder-friendly corporate culture; one that can adapt over time to whatever comes down the pike.

And, CVS and Walgreens have certainly done this, constantly evolving their business models to suit the times, and more importantly, the future needs of their customers.

In other words, capitalism is all about competition, and both CVS and Walgreens, thanks to their massive sizes and talented management teams, have been able to not just survive in a cutthroat world but also achieve strong success and industry-leading profitability.

Trailing 12 Month Profitability

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital CVS Health 5.4% 2.9% 5.3% 5.7% 15.4% 10.0% Walgreens Boots Alliance 4.8% 3.7% 5.6% 6.1% 14.0% 11.9% Industry Average 3.8% 2.6% NA 4.5% 12.5% 9.5%

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, CSIMarketing

Best of all, both companies continue to adapt. For example, CVS has a plan in place to cut $3 billion in costs (and thus boost FCF by an equivalent amount) by 2021.

In addition, it continues to expand its PBM business via recently announced partnerships with Express Scripts (ESRX), Cigna (CI), and UnitedHealth (UNH), which combined have 243 million customers and fill over 3 billion prescriptions a year.

Meanwhile, Walgreens, in addition to growing its store count, is a master of international expansion, such as when it bought Boots Alliance, which now means it has pharmacies in 11 countries around the world.

In addition, like CVS Walgreens is now in the PBM industry, having bought Prime Therapeutics in 2017 for $720 million.

This was to create AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, which has already won two major contracts with the DOD to service Tricare.

Walgreens is also in the process of several efforts to cut costs and grow sales and profits.

It's created a joint venture with drug distributor AmerisourceBergen (ABC) (which it owns 24% of), Rite Aid, and Express Scripts, to source cheaper generic drugs (the future of the drug industry).

Cost Transformation Program ($700 million in annual savings, not counting Rite Aid acquisition by end of 2017)

A 10-year agreement with Fareva to produce its high margin private label and high end beauty products.

Walgreens is also having success in omnichannel (online sales) because according to Deepika Pandey, Group Vice President of Customer Experience, Direct and Digital Marketing, 50% of the customers use its mobile app, and 70% who shop online end up being 3.5 to six times more profitable to the company, respectively.

In other words, Walgreens and CVS are not some doddering dinosaurs of a dying industry but dominant industry players, who are sure-footed and capable of meeting any challenges that may face their industries in the future.

Dividend Profiles Are Strong

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return CVS Health 2.7% 22.0% 10% to 12% 12.7% to 14.7% Walgreens Boots Alliance 2.3% 25.2% 9% to 12% 11.3% to 14.3% S&P 500 1.9% 33.0% 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: Gurufocus, CSIMarketing, Multiple.com, Fast Graphs, Management Guidance

Ultimately, as a dividend investor, I care most about the payout profile of these companies, which means I look at three things: yield, the safety of the payout, and the long-term growth prospects.

Thanks to excellent FCF margins (for this low margin industry), both CVS and Walgreens have very low FCF payout ratios.

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating CVS Health 1.43 12.03 42% 1.09 BBB+ Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.31 11.20 28% 1.30 BBB Industry Average 3.20 4.36 30% 0.35 NA

Sources: Fast Graphs, CSIMarketing

Combined with some of the strongest balance sheets in the industry (very low leverage ratios and interest coverage that's triple the industry average), the dividend safety is rock solid.

Better yet, CVS and Walgreens are a dividend achiever, and a dividend aristocrat, with 14 and 41 years, respectively, of consecutive annual dividend increases under their belts.

CVS Dividend data by YCharts

Combined with an excellent long-term track record of FCF/share growth, despite decades of strong competition and turbulent medical reform legislation, I'm confident that both will continue to be strong dividend growers in the coming decade and far beyond.

Company 3 Year FCF/Share CAGR 5 Year FCF/Share CAGR 10 Year FCF/Share CAGR 30 Year FCF/Share CAGR CVS Health 20.7% 8.5% 24.3% 10.5% Walgreens Boots Alliance 15.7% 13.0% 28.7% 19.3%

Sources: Ycharts, Moneychimp

That means total return potentials that far exceed that of the S&P 500 (the default investing alternative), which is even more likely considering the ludicrously undervalued status of the shares today.

Valuations Are Too Good To Pass Up

CVS Total Return Price data by YCharts

While some people would look at CVS's and Walgreens' massive underperformance of the S&P 500 in the last year and think "this is a failed investment", I instead see an incredible long-term buying opportunity.

Company Forward PE Historical PE March 2009 PE Yield Historical Yield % Time Yield Has Been Higher In Last 22 Years CVS Health 11.6 17.2 11.3 2.7% 1.2% 4.1% Walgreens Boots Alliance 12.5 19.2 10.9 2.3% 1.7% 8.8% S&P 500 18.5 14.7 14.0 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: Gurufocus, Yieldcharts

That's because, right now, CVS and Walgreens are trading at ridiculously attractive valuations. For example, the forward PE ratios are not just significantly below their historical norms (and 35% below the S&P 500's), but trading near their March 2009 lows.

Let's make this clear, right now, CVS and Walgreens are being treated by the market as if their future growth prospects were almost as bad as when the world was on the brink of total financial collapse and another great depression.

You don't have to be Warren Buffett to realize how ludicrous this proposition is and why both companies are such great deals right now.

After all, their yields, (my favorite valuation metric since I'm a dividend growth investor) are now trading at some of their highest levels in decades.

In fact, over the past 22 years, CVS's and Walgreens' yields have only been higher 4.1% and 8.8%, respectively.

But wait, there's more! When we look at a longer-term time horizon via a preferred 20-year, two-stage, discounted cash flow model, we find that CVS and Walgreens are, even on a conservative basis, among the most undervalued blue chips you can buy today.

Company TTM FCF/Share 10 Year Projected FCF/Share Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety CVS Health $9.10 5.0% (conservative case) $106.22 0.5% 30% 7.5% (likely case) $129.04 43% 10.1% (management guidance and analyst expectations) $157.53 53% Walgreens Boots Alliance $6.04 5.1% (conservative case) $86.97 1.4% 21% 7.5% (likely case) $101.56 32% 10.2% (analyst expectations) $121.27 43%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus, Management Guidance

Using a 9% discount rate, (historically what an S&P 500 index ETF would have generated net of expense ratio and thus the opportunity cost of money) and using a variety of growth rates, we find that no matter how you slice it, both CVS and Walgreens are priced so pessimistically that there isn't much downside risk right now.

After all, even if you think that analysts' (and management) growth estimates are optimistic and want to cut them in half (50% and 75% lower than CVS's and WBA's 30 year FCF/share growth rate, respectively), the answer is still the same; CVS and Walgreens are dirt cheap!

In fact, both companies are priced for no growth over the next two decades, a time when about 73 million Americans will pass retirement age, and the demand for their services is certain to sky-rocket.

Or to put another way, Wall Street's short-sighted focus on both company's near-term challenges is totally blinding it to their strong growth potential and resulting in two of the best blue chip dividend growth investment opportunities in the market today.

Bottom Line: CVS And Walgreens Are Two Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Don't get me wrong, I'm not necessarily predicting that CVS and Walgreens have yet bottomed. After all, great undervalued stocks can always get cheaper, and there are few limits to how crazy investor sentiment can swing out of whack.

That being said, both CVS and WBA are time-tested dividend growth stocks, who have successfully adapted to a fast-changing medical retail environment for decades, and so I'm not overly concerned that "this time is different, they are both doomed".

And, with the valuations already so low (priced for death), I see little additional downside risk at these prices. Which is why I have added full positions in both to my portfolio and believe that both stocks deserve a spot on the radar of any long-term value-focused dividend growth investor.

