Aptevo Therapeutics: Slowly Grinding Higher

Especially if the pipeline might potentially be worth billions, and the market cap is only around $50M.

While it is always difficult to evaluate the pipeline of any biotech stock, such a big cash position increases your chances of success.

Aptevo Therapeutics is the only biotech stock that I know of that trades at such a deep discount to its cash position.

In my last article about Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO), I said the stock was likely worth at least $5 a share. Please note that on the same day I wrote that article, APVO closed at $2.11, with a high of about $2.45.

After that folks, it was all downhill from there. APVO continued to drift lower, and over the next several days traded as low as $1.70 per share. I couldn't believe my eyes!

How on earth is this possible I was asking myself? As a reminder, APVO sold its three hyperimmune products -WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG - to Saol Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $74.5 million.

Please also note that even without any milestone and account receivable payments, the company would receive $65M in cash. Please also note this means that as of the closing, the company has a newt cash position of about $4.40 per share in cash.

Then to my surprise, on September 28, the company announces the close of the deal, that I thought would take much longer to close. But still, nothing much happens to the stock price.

Then several days ago the company finally gets a prestigious upgrade from Piper Jaffray, with an overweight rating and a price target of $6.00 per share. I have not read the report, but I am assuming it probably says something along the same lines of what I written you: meaning this is a cash rich biotech stock and deserves better.

On the same day of the Piper Jaffray upgrade, the stock finally moves and jumps to almost $4. However once more, the stock took almost all the gains back, trading as low as $2.45 several days ago.

(on a technical note -- even if I do not prescribe to such theories -- APVO closed a technical gap)

The question is, why is the stock still trading so low, when we know it has about $4.40 in cash on the books, and when several brokerage houses have already upgraded the stock to much higher prices? The answer is I do not know. This despite the stock being much higher than when I first recommend it.

The question is, is the market right for this massive selling whenever the stock tries to move much higher?

This is a very difficult question to answer for two reasons. The first is markets are usually right, and the second is, biotech stocks is general are almost impossible to evaluate in most cases.

Having said this, the truth is that the market has not been right about APVO. If the market was correct, APVO's market would not have been so low over the past several years.

APVO Market Cap data by YCharts

In other words, if the market was right, why was APVO's market cap so low prior to the announcement of the $74.5M deal?

The second question is, does the market have a way of pricing APVO's current pipeline? Again, it's hard to say, but I doubt it.

Even after the recent disposition of assets for as much as $74.5M, APVO's Clinical and Preclinical Portfolio is still rich:

APVO414 – a bispecific ADAPTIR candidate, currently in Phase 1 development, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an enzyme that is expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells, and, CD3, a component of the T cell receptor complex expressed on all T cells. APVO414 redirects T cells to specifically kill PSMA expressing tumors and is being developed for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which is advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other organs and no longer responds to hormone blocking therapies.

– a bispecific ADAPTIR candidate, currently in Phase 1 development, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an enzyme that is expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells, and, CD3, a component of the T cell receptor complex expressed on all T cells. APVO414 redirects T cells to specifically kill PSMA expressing tumors and is being developed for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which is advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other organs and no longer responds to hormone blocking therapies. Otlertuzumab – a monospecific ADAPTIR candidate currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating otlertuzumab in combination with bendamustine, compared to bendamustine alone, demonstrated a significant increase in median progression free survival for the combination, from approximately 10 to 16 months.

– a monospecific ADAPTIR candidate currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating otlertuzumab in combination with bendamustine, compared to bendamustine alone, demonstrated a significant increase in median progression free survival for the combination, from approximately 10 to 16 months. APVO436 – a bispecific ADAPTIR candidate currently in preclinical development targeting CD123, a cell surface receptor highly expressed on several hematological malignancies and CD3, a component of the T-cell receptor. APVO436 engages T cells to kill tumor cells.

– a bispecific ADAPTIR candidate currently in preclinical development targeting CD123, a cell surface receptor highly expressed on several hematological malignancies and CD3, a component of the T-cell receptor. APVO436 engages T cells to kill tumor cells. ALG.APV-527 – a bispecific antibody candidate, partnered with Alligator Bioscience, featuring a novel mechanism of action designed to simultaneously target 4-1BB (CD137) and an undisclosed tumor antigen. 4-1BB, a costimulatory receptor on T cells, is known to enhance the immune response to cancer through activation of tumor-specific T cells and is believed to be a promising target for new immunotherapeutic approaches. ALG.APV-527 could potentially have utility in the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers over-expressing the tumor antigen, including breast, cervical, non-small-cell-lung, prostate, renal, gastric, colorectal and bladder cancers.

– a bispecific antibody candidate, partnered with Alligator Bioscience, featuring a novel mechanism of action designed to simultaneously target 4-1BB (CD137) and an undisclosed tumor antigen. 4-1BB, a costimulatory receptor on T cells, is known to enhance the immune response to cancer through activation of tumor-specific T cells and is believed to be a promising target for new immunotherapeutic approaches. ALG.APV-527 could potentially have utility in the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers over-expressing the tumor antigen, including breast, cervical, non-small-cell-lung, prostate, renal, gastric, colorectal and bladder cancers. APVO210 – a bispecific ADAPTIR preclinical candidate with a novel mechanism of action based on targeted cytokine delivery. APVO210 is composed of a humanized anti-CD86 antibody fused with a modified form of IL-10 that specifically induces IL-10 signaling on antigen presenting cells, but not on lymphoid populations. APVO210 functions by suppressing immune responses and inducing certain tolerogenic responses and therefore may have potential benefit for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

– a bispecific ADAPTIR preclinical candidate with a novel mechanism of action based on targeted cytokine delivery. APVO210 is composed of a humanized anti-CD86 antibody fused with a modified form of IL-10 that specifically induces IL-10 signaling on antigen presenting cells, but not on lymphoid populations. APVO210 functions by suppressing immune responses and inducing certain tolerogenic responses and therefore may have potential benefit for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ROR1 Bispecific – a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate targeting ROR1, an antigen found on several solid tumors and hematologic, or blood-related malignancies. Initial preclinical data demonstrate redirected T cell killing of tumors expressing ROR1 in vitro and in vivo in animal models. [source]

According to the company, the global market for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer therapies is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2020. APVO's APVO210 bispecific ADAPTIR is aimed at that market, and that is only one of its products in the pipeline.

And while I have no way of knowing what the TAM for all the company's products is, if only one of them is partially successful, then the sky is limit for shareholder returns from current levels.

Bottom Line

Biotech stocks are almost impossible to evaluate. However when you find a cash rich company in the sector, with a pipeline that can potentially be worth billions, then I would say that the chances of success are your side.

Especially when the market cap of the company is about $50M. Yes, the market might be right for being so cautious on APVO, but so far it has been wrong.

As for me, while I think APVO should have climbed to much higher levels by now, I will stay long and bet on the generosity of the market, that eventually should come to its senses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.