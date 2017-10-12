China Aims To Steamroll Over Tesla, GM

China is not playing games. They are decidedly out to dominate the global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market as they call it, and if they can, eliminate ICE production in the process.

In June of this year, Forbes ran an article (here) detailing Chinese efforts to curtail new auto manufacturers from establishing operations in China. It mentioned Tesla (TSLA) as a specific example of a company that would effectively be locked out, and being in a less competitive position.

Last month I wrote about China's activity to undermine ICE production and take a global lead in NEV technology (here). In that article, I pointed to a new plan to allow foreign manufacturers to set up factories in free trade zones eliminating the need for a Chinese JV partner. The catch is these zones are treated as foreign soil. So any vehicles or other products manufactured in these zones and sold within China would still subject to the import tariffs. This new program and free trade zones are expected to be announced during Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China next month.

Having failed to gather enough intelligence on key technologies through the JV programs, it now appears China is after the information another way. Through the supply chains. Companies like Tesla are interested in enlarging their footprint in the world's largest automotive market. CEO Elon Musk has visited China on several recent occasions to meet with Chinese officials about building a Chinese vehicle production facility. Until now Tesla has wisely resisted the JV approach. This new 100% foreign ownership NEV opportunity within these free trade zones could be the carrot to draw in Tesla and perhaps others.

Since imported parts presumably would still face import tariffs, the logical assumption is Tesla would replace suppliers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with Chinese suppliers to save money. That is what China is banking on.

The Wall Street Journal released a new article on Tuesday documenting this effort (here) with a link to another article published on October 2nd. The first lines of the latest article accurately describe the situation as I see it.

SHANGHAI—Watch out Detroit: A Chinese electric car revolution is on the way. China is placing big bets on a plan to reshape the global auto industry by replacing gas-guzzling cars on its streets with new-energy vehicles.

Further in we find this paragraph.

Beijing has said it is studying a move to ban gas cars, without giving a date. It has, though, been specific about who it expects will win the new battle for China’s eager car buyers: The “Made in China 2025” blueprint for how to dominate cutting-edge industries calls for at least 70% market share for homegrown plug-in vehicles by 2020.

The article goes on to detail efforts China is undertaking to become the global leader in EV vehicle production.

General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F), and others have been taking advantage of JV opportunities to sell massive quantities of vehicles in China. China is now GM's largest market. From there, GM has begun exporting vehicles for sale in the U.S. We can expect this activity to continue and spread to other manufacturers as the lines blur between countries and every market becomes a global market. This makes GM, and potentially others, dependent on China as a production base. That could prove to be disastrous over the next decade.

Since 2000, China's auto market has grown from less than 1,000,000 sales to 24,000,000 last year becoming the largest in the world. Their population growth rate guarantees that to continue unabated. Foreign manufacturers eager to gain access to the Chinese market have been willing to play by China's rules.

Despite the seeming advances of China willing to play on a global stage, we can never forget this is a Communist state where the government makes the rules. Once they are in a dominant position, there is nothing to stop them from forbidding all ICE sales thereby forcing their citizens to buy NEVs regardless of the devastation to JVs and foreign firms. We must remember China is a net importer of oil. Nothing would make them happier than to eliminate that need.

The ripple effects of such an action would be felt around the world. Many people today are pushing government leaders to establish national timelines for the reduction or elimination of ICE vehicles for global warming reasons. But only recently is anyone looking at the long-term consequences. Ten of millions of jobs are directly linked to ICE technology. A rapid elimination of those jobs would create global chaos and disrupt entire economies. Many of these same countries are deeply indebted to China through loans and investments. The resulting chaos would only increase their power.

In a new show of dominance, the Chinese government is pushing for direct involvement in leading technology firms which would include seats on the boards of directors by government officials. This push is outlined in a new article released yesterday (here). There is nothing to prevent China from pushing for these same rules on automotive JV firms.

Conclusion

The global community cannot afford to forget the nature of the authoritarian Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping. They are pushing their influence in every corner of the globe. Where the IMF cannot provide funds for development, the Chinese have been stepping in with grants and loans.

China has a master plan that dwarfs Elon Musk's "Master Plan - Part Deux." Competition from companies like GM, Toyota (TM), or Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) are the least of Tesla's concerns. They along with every other manufacturer have to be conscious of China's potential to control the auto markets just as they have done with the solar panel market by flexing their cheap labor muscle.

Most of the Tesla press today seems focused on current production or the Model 3. In the big scheme of things, that is like focusing on a single tree while the forest is being cut down around you. The Wall Street analysts are missing the much bigger picture. Why would that be?