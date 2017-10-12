JPMorgan And Citi: 2 Peas In A Pod

The results were nearly identical.

Right before Citigroup (C) reported its solid results for the September quarter, JPMorgan (JPM) printed its own all-around beat. Reported revenues of $26.2 billion came in ahead of consensus by nearly $1 billion, driven by strength in consumer and business banking that helped to offset softness in areas like mortgage and fixed income markets. Adjusted EPS of $1.76 exceeded expectations by 11 cents, and represented a solid 11% improvement over year-ago levels. Credit: montage using image from Etsy

The key differences and similarities

The similarities between JPMorgan's results and those of its key peer Citigroup went beyond the mere headline beat over Street's expectations. On the positive side, op cost management helped both companies convert top-line momentum into improved net earnings. In both cases, operating expenses were slightly down YOY, despite JPMorgan's revenue increase of 3%. The overhead ratio of 54% was a noticeable and welcome improvement over last year's and last quarter's 57%.

On the negative side, both companies saw an increase in credit costs that I find mildly concerning. In the case of JPMorgan, on the consumer and community banking side, net charge-off were up a meaningful 14%, with increased reserves in cards helping to push credit costs higher. Even if CFO Marianne Lake dismissed credit concerns during JPMorgan's early morning earnings call, a rise in household debt levels and a recent uptick in 30-day delinquency rates across the industry remain a key topic worth monitoring, as I have been discussing since at least March of this year.

Source: company's presentation

One main difference between JPMorgan and Citigroup was the performance of the companies' investment banking businesses. While the latter saw this sub-division of the institutional client segment grow 14% YOY and drive the bulk of the bank's total net earnings improvement, the former experienced a -2% YOY contraction in this high-margin business. The "lower equity and debt underwriting fees," however, were called out last quarter, when management predicted "IB fees in the second half of the year to be down year-on-year given that (the bank) had the highest IB fees on record for the third quarter last year." So the 3Q17 dip is likely short term in nature and more closely related to lumpiness in the deal backlog than to a deterioration in fundamentals or economic factors.

My view on JPMorgan stock

Once the pros and cons are taken into account, JPMorgan delivered a solid quarter this morning, not unlike its peer Citigroup. The macro landscape (i.e. low unemployment, low interest rate stimulating borrowing and consumption, a healthy IB environment, expectations on tax reforms) continues to be highly favorable. On the risk side, I continue to believe that increased debt levels could pose a risk as delinquencies might start to move up more decisively, and I will continue to monitor the trends closely.

C PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On valuation (see graph below), JPM is still hovering near 52-week highs despite the mild pullback in share price today. As a result, owning the stock now seems less of a "no-brainer" than it did this time last year. While I continue to find JPM a solid name worth considering in a diversified portfolio, I currently have a slight preference for C or Bank of America (BAC), both of which are trading down more sharply than JPM intraday.

