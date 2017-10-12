One Critical Truth About ADP That Ackman Keeps Ignoring

But based on Ackman's history, and ADP's current price, is it time to invest alongside?

At the same time, he believes in ADP and think it can double.

Back in August, Bill Ackman built a $2.3B position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP). According to Pershing Square's Q2 letter, here's how Ackman views the company:

ADP is a classic Pershing Square investment. It is a simple, predictable, free-cash-flow generative business that has underperformed its potential. As a conservatively financed, capital-light business with long-term customer relationships in a sector with substantial positive growth, we believe it has a modest downside. If it is able to achieve its potential, we believe it offers substantial upside.

Furthermore, at the Great Investors Best Ideas "GIBI" Conference in Dallas, Ackman also added that he thinks it's a quality business that's not capital intensive and enjoys secular tailwinds. He sees lots of growth ahead because they are able to automate employees. Ackman thinks the stock's a double.

Take Off The Rose Colored Glasses

Should you follow Ackman? Well, before we do a more direct analysis, I think we need to dig deeper into what he really thinks and what's he's planning on doing. He's an activist after all.

First, Ackman claims that ADP hasn't been transparent:

...the company overstates their total shareholder return under the CEO's track record...

And...

"I'm not saying ADP is IBM today, but it is at risk of becoming IBM if they don't take seriously the competitive threats they face and if they don't run their businesses as efficiently as they can," he said.

There's more to this. He's totally unimpressed with CEO Carlos Rodriguez. In several media appearances, Ackman throws Rodriguez under the bus. He's very aggressive.

Second, we can look at how Ackman is going after the company. Specifically, he's looking to get as many as three board seats. Ackman's proxy fight has been messy and hands-on too:

Although Ackman thinks the business is simple and easy to understand, he's simultaneously looking to:

"Restructure the organization, reduce its complexity, redesign the incentives, make it focused more on the clients, reduce bureaucracy and consolidate the footprint of the real estate."

So, Ackman likes the company and sees huge potential. However, he's being very aggressive in his activism. This isn't a simple buy and hold by a friendly hedge fund or white knight.

I also want to point out that Pershing has underperformed the S&P 500 (84% for S&P 500 versus 22.8% gross for Ackman). Furthermore, you can see how fees have destroyed performance (gross return of 22.8% versus 7.1% net of fees). It looks like this:

The short answer is yes!

I agree with Ackman that ADP is a great company. The business model is strong. ADP has been around since 1949 and currently has about 700K clients, in more than 100 countries.

About 80% of their business is employer services and the other 20% is professional organization service. ADP helps with human capital management, e.g., payroll, benefits administration, HR tools, and more.

But a strong company doesn't mean we've got a strong buy.

Let's Look at Dividends First

I first want to focus on the dividend history and performance in relation to the S&P 500. Here's a view from F.A.S.T. Graphs:

The yield right now is about 2%, which might be a bit low for some investors. However, dividend growth has averaged over 12%. That said, the payout ratio has ballooned from the middle 20% range to over 60%.

ADP got ahead of itself in terms of dividend growth because earnings during this time have only grown around 8%. Therefore, I expect that we might continue to see middle to upper-middle single digit dividend increases; perhaps in the 6-8% range.

While earnings growth over the last few years has been 10-11%, I suspect management might wish to bring down the payout ratio. I admit I don't have a crystal ball. Maybe they will keep pushing hard? If they want to be aggressive, then it's possible dividend increases will land in the 8-10% range but that will keep the payout ratio at 60% or above.

Taken together, I think the conservative range is a 6-8% increase and in the aggressive range, a 10-12% increase is possible. So, the next increase is likely to land in the 6-12% range.

The key point here is that earnings absolutely support an increase and the dividend is extremely safe based on that, plus their excellent dividend history.

Now, How About Valuation?

First, let's look at earnings over 20 years:

This is a very strong company with a great earnings history. The average growth is nearly 8%. Earnings are not "lumpy" or messy, including the Dot-Com implosion and the Financial Crisis.

You can also see that ADP trades at a high P/E with an average of almost 26 over the last 20 years. There's almost always a P/E premium with ADP, especially since 2012 when price really took off.

Now, let's bring this all together and look at price and dividend yield over these past 20 years. The story gets very interesting.

As you can see, the best time to buy would have been between 2008 and 2010. No surprise there, of course. In 2011, there were a couple of chances to buy with a P/E below 20, then in 2012 for a short time. But really, since 2012, ADP has been on a rocket to the moon.

So, even as earnings have grown by over 7% in 10+ years and dividend growth has been over 8%, the dividend yield just keeps dropping:

It's all about the price. It's all about valuation. Price is far ahead of value. The P/E ratio today is above 30, which compares to 25 over the last 20 years. There's growth in earnings and there's growth in the dividend payout ratio. Yet even with earnings growth and dividend payout growth, it's simply not enough to push up the yield.

Wrap Up

I think Bill Ackman is right that this is a great company. However, I don't see how any sort of activism can provide the gains necessary for a doubling of ADP. Well, to be perfectly clear, I don't see it in the short run, that's for sure.

Furthermore, Ackman has gravity and regression to mean working against him. The 30 P/E is in nosebleed territory, especially compared to the 20 years that I'm looking at. This tells me Ackman is too optimistic.

While I wouldn't think of shorting ADP, it's not a buy at this price. I'm not going to get interested in ADP unless it drops below $100 between now and the middle of next year. It's a great company and I'd love to be a partner. But I will be prudent and I will be patient. Again, this is not a short or a sell. If I owned ADP, I'd hold and enjoy the safe and growing dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.