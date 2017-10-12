My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q3 2017 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past three months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should expose their main holdings to their readers.

Introduction

2017 still seems like a very comfortable year for investors. The volatility is low, and returns are higher than average. In Q3 2017 my portfolio achieved a total return of 3.07%, which is lower than Q2 and Q1, but I still cannot complain as these are fantastic results. More importantly, with no dividend cuts, and several dividend raises and new cash deployed into my portfolio, I managed to increase my dividend income significantly. After several years of executing my strategy, it makes me excited to see the progress every quarter. Q3 produced more income than Q3 2016 and Q2 2017.

In Q4, I plan to keep investing the same amount of money each month in order to keep my portfolio growing. I am going to ignore any background noises, which will be more significant going forward, as politics might frighten investors. Just as investors were worried about a possible Trump presidency or the Brexit, they will be worried that something else might happen. From my decade of experience, investors tend to be either too pessimistic or too optimistic. My goal is to be indifferent, and keep investing according to my plan. The past quarter contained several interesting events, but it seems like the market completely ignored them.

As the polls predicted Angela Merkel will continue to serve at the German chancellor. Her party weakened, but it will still allow her to form a coalition. The only aspect that might frighten investors is the raise of the far right in Germany. The populist AFD party, which opposes immigration and is Eurosceptic, gained 13% of the seats in the parliament.

Looking at Q4, our main geopolitical event is the tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. While the tensions seem to fade lately, either party can easily escalate it with a military test or a tweet, so investors should be focused. Moreover, the European Union also looks a little bit shaky lately. Catalonia wants to leave Spain, and other provinces in several countries also wish to form independent countries.

On the other hand, the situation in Syria is getting clearer. The Assad regime will stay, together with its Iranian support. Israel opposes the notion of Iranian troops in Syria, but it will be very hard to convince the Russians otherwise. The new order in Syria will be enforced by Russia.

Looking backward, the portfolio performed as I expected. Dividends were paid, and raises that were expected came just on time. I will keep executing my plan while ignoring any possible interference.

Investment Allocation

In Q4 2016, I liquidated my Lending Club (LC) position as well as a short-term deposit I had. Since then, I put the emphasis on my three accounts: the brokerage account, the pension fund and my medium-term account, which is managed for me by an investment firm. My dividend growth portfolio was 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my two other accounts. I did it over the past two quarters, and I start to see some results.

Right now my portfolio dividend growth portfolio accounts for 79% of my investments, and I am willing to lower this figure to 75% to begin with. I am not sure that I will be able to do it in 2017, as it will require me to save more than I can at the moment. However, I don't see it as a crucial goal because my dividend growth portfolio is very well diversified. I hoped that I will be able to shift more capital to the two other accounts. However, I wasn't able to do that. I may need to open a third managed account in order to better allocate my capital.



My Goals

There are no changes to my financial goals in 2017 -- I would like to keep increasing my net worth and dividend income. On the personal side, I finally managed to achieve some of my 2017 goals in the quarter. I traveled for a week to the Czech Republic. I might be traveling again in Q4 for a family event, so I should be cautious with my capital allocation. This is why I'm not sure I will be able to allocate more funds to the pension fund and the medium-term account than I usually allocate.

The most important goal achieved in Q3 is that I am returning to school. I will start studying for my MBA in March 2018, and at the moment I am working on my GMAT exam. I would like to study for an MBA, and learn more about finance. So far I neglected my MBA a little bit, but now I am back on track.

I would also like to read more books, and gain new knowledge on different subjects, and practice my hobbies a little bit more. At least I managed to read more, which was among my goals for this year. My goals are helping me to arrange my time, and stick to my long-term plan. If you look at your long-term plans, without setting short-term goals, it is easy to get lost.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to, but I still don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocations. Over the past quarter I put an emphasis on telecommunication, healthcare and information technology.

Last quarter I made a small change to my optimal sector allocation. I reduced the telecommunication sector from 5% to 4%. The reason for that was that I only own and consider owning two companies -- Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Allocating 2.5% of my portfolio to each of them as they yield over 5% makes the dividend income from this sector too high. It will reach roughly 8% of my income.

Therefore, I moved 0.5% to REITs, and 0.5% to utilities. The reason for choosing these two is that I find telecom somewhat similar to utilities. Some real estate companies are also pretty stable and offer steady rent income, and dividends like telecom. I know it isn't exactly the same, but I think it will suit my risk appetite the best.

I still lack some companies in the IT sector. I am looking at Microsoft (MSFT) and several other companies like Texas Instruments (TXN). In Q3, I purchased shares in companies from the energy sector. I am still looking for IT companies, but would love to invest in attractive opportunity in other sectors as well.

The fact that the current allocation is very similar to my optimal allocation allows me to choose companies from various sectors to invest in Q4.

Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Sector 19.6% 20.00% Consumer Staples 12.2% 12.50% Health Care 12.2% 12.50% Industrials 14.7% 12.50% Financials 9.8% 10.00% Consumer Discretionary 10.1% 10.00% Energy and Materials 6.1% 8.00% Information Technology 7.8% 7.50% REITs 4.4% 4.00% Telecommunications 3% 3.00% Utilities

My Portfolio

The following table shows my current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. I know that Alphabet doesn't pay dividends, but as it started a buyback program in 2015, I hope it will add a dividend in the years to come. You can read my article about Alphabet here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio % of income Information Technology Apple Inc. (AAPL) 1.80% 0.92% Health Care Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.09% 1.29% Financials Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2.56% 1.67% Financials Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 0.93% 0.64% Financials Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 2.40% 1.40% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 0.92% 0.43% Energy BP plc (BP) 1.50% 2.91% Financials Citigroup (C) 1.44% 0.78% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) 1.06% 0.90% Industrials Caterpillar (CAT) 2.62% 2.04% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation (CCL) 0.50% 0.39% Information Technology Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) 0.66% 0.70% Health Care CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.63% 0.49% Energy Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2.29% 2.62% Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 0.42% 0.51% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 2.33% 1.14% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR) 2.40% 2.35% Utilities Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 0.39% 0.52% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 2.32% 2.19% Industrials General Electric Company (GE) 1.62% 2.10% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 1.01% 1.19% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 1.49% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 1.37% 1.75% Health Care Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 5.11% 4.08% Financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.89% 1.36% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1.37% 1.41% Energy Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 0.74% 0.61% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 2.44% 2.51% Industrials Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 0.49% 0.39% Consumer Discretionary Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 0.51% 0.71% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.67% 2.94% Health Care Medtronic plc (MDT) 1.82% 1.34% Industrials 3M Company (MMM) 0.99% 0.68% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 1.77% 2.76% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.94% 3.84% Utilities NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 0.46% 0.38% Consumer Discretionary Nike (NKE) 0.81% 0.35% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 1.95% 1.12% REIT Realty Income Corp (O) 1.25% 1.73% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 2.94% 7.45% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) 2.98% 2.73% Health Care Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.56% 0.62% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 1.43% 1.34% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 5.18% 6.23% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 0.81% 1.11% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) 0.65% 0.41% Energy Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) 0.98% 1.82% Utilities The Southern Company (SO) 0.77% 1.13% Telecom AT&T Inc (T) 2.13% 3.33% Consumer Staples Target Corporation (TGT) 1.29% 1.68% Financials T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 0.71% 0.55% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 1.26% 0.82% Industrials United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 0.92% 0.68% Financials Visa Inc (V) 1.64% 0.32% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation (VFC) 1.34% 1.10% Energy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 0.60% 0.68% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 2.31% 3.44% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) 0.99% 1.01% Financials Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 3.16% 2.76% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) 0.98% 0.79% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.21% 2.24% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 2.23% 2.62%

I currently own 62 companies. I added five new positions in the past quarter. The new positions were Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, NextEra Energy, Kinder Morgan and Royal Dutch Shell. I found them attractive during the quarter, and they all fit my long term goals. Hopefully, more IT companies will become attractive.

Acquisitions Made in Q3 2017

Utilities: I bought shares in three utilities companies over the past quarter. The reason for that shopping spree was the sale of my Avista (AVA) position. Avista is being acquired by a Canadian peer for cash. I couldn't find any utility company that seemed extremely compelling. Therefore, I intimated three small positions, and I will increase their size if and when the valuation becomes more attractive. The three companies are Dominion Energy, Duke Energy and NextEra Energy. They all have strong fundamentals, and promising growth prospects.

Information technology: This sector keeps eluding me. Last quarter I bought shares in Cisco, and this quarter I took advantage of the weakness in IBM. With all due respect, I don't understand the extremely bearish sentiment towards the company. Its fundamentals are not as bad as some might think. Patience is the key in any turnaround. We saw it with the American banks, McDonald's and P&G.

Energy: I had to increase my exposure to the energy sector. It seems like the supermajors have learned to operate in the current price environment. Therefore, I decided to initiate a position with Royal Dutch Shell. The valuation is compelling, dividends are fully covered by FCF, and the company is ready to operate in this environment for the long term.

In addition, I also initiated a small position in Kinder Morgan. I sold my previous position after the dividend cut, and three years later it's time to give it another chance. I am not a vindictive investor, and I analyze every company like it's the first time I see it. The "new" Kinder Morgan has lower leverage, and it seems to be operated in a more humble way.

Sales Made in Q3 2017

Utilities: As I said in the section above, I sold my position in Avista. I am not willing to wait for the transaction to happen, as no one can know whether something wig go wrong. I decided to take advantage of the extremely high price that it traded for, and bought new utilities instead.

Moreover, I also sold several put options for shares that I would love to buy for more attractive prices. I sold put options for MasterCard (MA) with strike price of $100, KMI with strike price of $17.5, and IBM with strike price of $120. I believe that buying these three companies for these prices is attractive. In the worst-case scenario, I will enjoy the premiums.

While there were no dividend cuts in this quarter, there is much chatter about a potential General Electric dividend cut. I used to worry for the dividend of the oil supermajors, but the FCF is now sufficient to support it. I worry about GE's dividend, mainly because of the need for a harsher turnaround.

The dividend is adequately covered by the FCF, EPS and cash in hand, but the new CEO may want to cut it in order to allocate the FCF differently. From my point of view, if the company cuts its dividend, I will sell my shares immediately. I will start analyzing industrial companies, so I will have a better underrating of potential substitutes.

What Am I Looking For?

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of analyzing stocks -- using it contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for Type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income.

I would also love to buy some Type 3 stocks, but they all seem overvalued. I would like to own Starbucks (SBUX), Mastercard (MA), and more of Visa (V). They all trade with a significant premium that I don't feel comfortable paying.

Stocks to Consider

These are the stocks I am currently looking at, and you will probably see some of them in my next quarterly update. I would love to hear from readers in the comments more ideas for companies in these sectors or other sectors.

Information Technology: I still find this sector tricky. There are many companies that show fast growth in the company. However, I cannot find the valuation compelling enough to justify it. Alphabet is getting closer to $1000, and Microsoft (MSFT) is still expensive. The only companies in the sector that seems like they are fairly valued are Cisco (CSCO), Qualcomm (QCOM) and IBM (IBM). I am exposed to all three of them. I would like to analyze Texas Instruments (TXN) as well.

Industrials: I am not really looking for additional industrial companies. However, I need to know the market better in case GE cuts its dividend in the future. I will look at several companies like 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX).

Healthcare: I will also try to buy some more shares in Medtronic (MDT). I love the fundamentals, and the current weakness exposed us to a fair valuation, which was pretty unique over the past several years.

Conclusion

I believe that Q4 holds no significant macro events besides the tensions with North Korea. I expect another rate hike in December, and I believe it is totally priced into the current valuation. I hope I will get a chance to buy some more shares in great companies trading for fair valuations. At the moment, I will stick to my plan and buy fairly valued quality companies, while I am waiting for corrections in the price of stocks that I find to be expensive.

I will keep buying stocks on a monthly basis as I execute my long-term plan and achieve my short-term goals. I hope you all had a fantastic quarter, and wish you an even better fourth quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.