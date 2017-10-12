MannKind: Bull Case Outweighs Downside Risk

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) struck while the iron was hot, as the saying goes, as it announced in an 8-K filing that it would rase close to $60 million by selling a little over 10 million shares to institutional investors at $6 a share with net proceeds of approximately $57.7 million after deducting fees. This timely offering greatly enhances MannKind's current financial position and lengthens its runway for getting its inhaled insulin product Afrezza commercially profitable.

“With this offering, we have made substantial progress in our efforts to recapitalize the company,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. MannKind estimates that at the end of September it had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $20.2 million. With this offering, the company almost quadruples its cash holdings to approximately $77.9 million after the deal is expected to close on October 13.

This financing, along with its access to the Mann Group LLC's loan agreement, and its ATM (at the market) ability to sell up to $50 million worth of its common stock, should give MannKind the ability to safely negotiate its financial obligations well into next year as Afrezza sales continue to grow. According to the company's latest earnings call, MannKind projects its cash burn, exclusive of debt payments, to be between $18-$24 million per quarter in the back half of 2017, and between $20-$22 million per quarter in the first half of 2018. Debt interest expense came in roughly at about $3.1 million in the last reported quarter. This extends MannKind's commercial runway until the middle part of 2018, as Afrezza prescriptions are expected to come in at around $2.6-$3.0 million in gross revenue sales for the quarter ending September 31, 2017.

With Afrezza sales potentially experiencing a dramatic growth in sales after the recent positive FDA label changes, the company should have enough time to show the market what Afrezza sales are capable of under the new label as significant growth in sales might be just a few weeks away. MannKind hired its full-time sales force in February and currently looks to have around 90ish sales representatives today. With the FDA label changes, expanding insurance coverage, and a small cash cushion, I would not be surprised to hear about a boost in the company's sales force hiring over the next six months to supplement even more growth in Afrezza sales.

MannKind has chosen a great time to raise capital as the company's stock is up mightily over the past month due to market enthusiasm over its recent FDA label changes.

Raising near $60 million dollars at $6 a share is remarkably better than the company could have done just a mere month ago when the stock was trading around $1.50 a share. Expect further volatility in the stock as short interest was last reported on September 29th at 23,671,860 shares or around 30% of the float and volume has skyrocketed from the typical maybe 2-3 million shares a day traded it did in the recent past.

MannKind Stock Volume Share Price % Up or Down Oct. 11 33,494,000 $5.47 18.5% down Oct. 10 48,234,700 $6.71 25.9% up Oct. 9 13,217,500 $5.33 6.0% up Oct. 6 36,140,200 $5.03 1.4% up Oct. 5 75,826,800 $4.96 40.1% up Oct. 4 18,970,900 $3.54 25.5% up Oct. 3 12,880,900 $2.82 20.5% up Oct. 2 9,296,900 $2.34

Back right before the FDA label change was due last month, I predicted a capital raise soon after. I would expect the market to take a few days to process what this capital raise means for the company with some downward momentum through the end of the week. I would look for MannKind stock to potentially recover some of its losses next week as the initial reactions die down, and the shorts have had a chance to establish new positions. I consider the downward momentum in the stock after the news hit the wires to ultimately be a buying opportunity for the stock starting early next week as I believe sentiment could easily shift positive again especially if Afrezza prescription sales come in growing for the week on Friday.

The main downside risk for the stock right now is that it is the same story as told before when Afrezza came to the market with Sanofi (SNY) as its partner. Great news hits (FDA approval first time and this time FDA label change) followed by a nice run-up in the stock price with shorts taking large positions in the stock due to uncertainty. Sales then proceed to underwhelm while MannKind's cash cushion continues to dwindle like it did after initial commercialization. Its an easy story to tell and there is the possibility that the story is told again. All the changes in the world mean little unless the company can find a way to sell Afrezza to prescribers, insurers, and patients at a rate that gets the company profitable.

However, with much risk comes much reward, and with MannKind sitting at a market capitalization of around $500 million there is still tremendous upside for the company with 23 million patients with unmet needs the company is currently targeting in the U.S. Sales around the initial FDA approval of Afrezza were projected to be able to reach anywhere from $500 million a year to $1 billion a year by many estimates and that possibility still exists. I continue to hold MannKind stock for the long term as I think the positive story of this company is far from over. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.