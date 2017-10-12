Ford's Hurricane Fortunes May Continue Beyond Primary Effects

While this year's hurricane season became a personal tragedy for millions of US households on the mainland, as well as for those in Puerto Rico, there are of course going to be inevitable winners due to these events. Ford (F) stock has been up about 17% since hurricane Harvey became an obvious threat to Texas, with expectations of widespread damage justifiably rising. September's US car sales confirmed the fact that a period of damaged car replacement will boost Ford's and the overall car market's fortunes for a while. It remains to be seen for how long, but it seems that about a million cars were taken off the road by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. There is probably some opportunity to increase sales in Puerto Rico as well at some later date. But because the island is currently economically paralyzed, I do not expect we will see a significant increase any time soon. In fact, a decline in sales is most likely the shorter-term effect. I personally think that Ford in particular will experience some increased sales beyond just the car replacement trends. The bump in sales will diminish in time, but it could last for some years to come.

September increase likely to be repeated in coming months.

Ford saw an 8.7% increase in total car sales in September compared with last year. Not surprisingly, trucks saw the biggest increase, with 19.9%. By contrast, in August, overall sales were down 2.1%, with only trucks registering an increase compared with the previous year. This has been a poor year for overall US car sales compared with last year, and the hurricane effect may just partially salvage the overall decline in the end. Although, when looking back at the longer term data, it seems that it may have only punctured what may seem like a reverse of the boom that started back in 2009, which led to an almost uninterrupted march higher until the end of 2016.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

As we can see, the constant upward trend was punctuated this year, with a steady downward trend, which is now temporarily halted, due to the need to replace damaged cars.

Construction-related demand may continue pushing Ford sales higher.

It may indeed be the case that for many car makers, the hurricane-related increase will only be a temporary reprieve from what seems a sustained reverse of the years of increasing sales following the 2009 sales volume bottom which provided for a very low base. One segment of US car sales where I think sales are likely to improve in coming months and even years will be in the truck category. In this regard, it seems to me that Ford may end up being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

The reason I believe that truck sales are likely to increase as a result of the effects of the hurricane damage is because we are looking at years of reconstruction. Some estimates put reconstruction costs at about $200 billion, and like it was the case with hurricane Katrina, it will take years to rebuild. To put things into perspective with regard to how significant all this extra construction demand is, construction makes up about $800 billion of the total US yearly economic activity of almost $20 trillion. So even when spread out over a number of years, $200 billion in extra construction spending is a significant boost to the overall industry.

Looking at how this will specifically lead to a significant boost in US truck sales, we have to consider not only the fact that construction companies will look to expand their truck fleet in response to more business, but also at the effect that all the extra money coming in will have on company decisions to renew their fleet. For instance, a small contractor operating with an old truck will consider that with all the extra business and income coming in, it is perhaps a good time to get a brand new one. This is where Ford's strength in the truck segment comes in.

Data source: Goodcarbadcar.

As we can see, the Ford F series is by far the best selling car in the US in any category. The next competitors in the segment are the Chevy Silverado and the Dodge RAM, with sales that are almost half of the sales volumes recorded for the F series. Truck sales already are strong, with the top three spots in the model rankings going to trucks. While total US car sales might resume the slide that started at the beginning of the year, once the bump in sales caused by the hurricanes will fade, I believe that truck sales which were already bucking the trend this year will get a further boost from all the extra construction activity that will result from the hurricane damage, which will last for years.

For Ford, which already is dependent on trucks for almost 47% of its total US sales, it means that it might be able to rely on trucks as a means to bucking the trend and continuing to register sales growth, even if the US car market overall will resume the sales slide we saw up until September. We also should keep in mind that profit margins for truck sales are considerably higher compared with small cars, which is where the sales slide is mainly occurring. It is thought that profit margins on the F-150 are in the $13,000/unit range. In effect, we could be looking at a situation where Ford's US revenues will increase as a result of rising unit sales, as well as due to rising average profit per unit sold, as trucks take up an increasing share of the overall Ford sales pie. While Ford was already headed down this path even before the hurricanes hit, the trend has now been reinforced and greatly amplified in my view, which I think greatly improved Ford's prospects in coming months and years.