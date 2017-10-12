After Disappointing CRL For Dsuvia, What's Next For AcelRx?

First of all, I have to admit my own error. In my previous article on AcelRx (NASDAQ: ACRX), I was highly bullish on the prospects of approval for Dsuvia - I am surprised as anyone by the FDA's rejection of the drug.

Earlier this morning, the FDA issued a CRL for Dsuvia, citing concerns with safety and proper drug administration. Understandably, ACRX opened at 2.10, down 60.7% from its previous close. Now, the company is back to square one; most importantly, it must convince investors that it can recover from the two CRLs it has received.

Analyzing the Dsuvia CRL

In its CRL, the FDA listed two primary concerns. First, the agency was concerned about the safety of the maximum dosage listed on the proposed label, and requested data from 50 additional patients at this dosage level. Next, the FDA recommended changes to the directions of use on the drug and requested a human factors study to validate these changes. Interestingly, the CRL mentioned dropped tablets, which have already been an issue holding back Zalviso's approval.

Overall, these requests from the FDA are not too difficult to comply with. Another clinical trial will almost certainly be required, eating up time and money. However, as I outlined in my last article, ACRX likely has enough free cash to conduct another trial and resubmit Dsuvia's NDA without conducting a share offering. While ACRX will incur expenses related to another clinical trial for Dsuvia, the company's R & D expenses related to Zalviso will decrease (given that trials have already been conducted) - as such, 2018 R & D expenses will likely remain similar to 2017 levels. Given a net burn rate of around $25 million annually and a current cash balance of $62.1 million, ACRX will still be in a solid financial position for around a year to a year and a half, assuming the company maintains a similar burn rate.

Given the modest requests made by the FDA, ACRX will hopefully be able to resubmit an NDA for Dsuvia very shortly; CEO Vince Angotti even speculates that resubmission might be possible before the end of the year. Personally, I would like to see ACRX resubmit the NDA before the end of February 2018, for a PDUFA date during or before December 2018.

Concerns Moving Forward

On the whole, I do not believe that the FDA's request for additional safety data for 50 patients provides any cause for concern besides its financial impact on the company. Additionally, ACRX does have the option to change the label on Dsuvia if it believes that the highest dosage is actually unsafe - this could be a quick solve to the issue. The dropped tablets and usage errors are what worry me, given that Zalviso was rejected for essentially the same reason.

Zalviso's 2014 CRL requested additional trials, citing engineering issues with the drug-device combo that might allow patients access to the sufentanil contained within. As such, the fact that Dsuvia suffered from a similar issue presents a significant cause for concern. Promisingly, the company reported positive data this summer from its Phase III trial; device errors were far below the FDA-prescribed rate. That said, the fact that ACRX has consistently been plagued by a usage issue raises doubts about its ability to win approval for its sufentanil-based (and thus highly abusable) drugs.

Stock Outlook

After taking a severe hit this morning, I believe that ACRX's stock price should rise and eventually stabilize around the $3 as initial post-CRL panic subsides and savvy investors take long positions. Though I described a CRL as a potential buying opportunity in my last article, I am personally planning to hold my shares without adding to my position: the dropped tablets issue worries me a little too much.

After stabilizing, the stock price should see some upwards action after resubmissions of Zalviso and Dsuvia NDAs sometime during Q4 2017 or Q1 2018. With Dsuvia up for EU approval in H1 2018, investors still have several catalysts coming up before hopeful PDUFAs for Dsuvia and Zalviso in late 2018 or early 2019. I'm holding out until the next PDUFA - but if ACRX can't get one of its drugs approved on the next attempt, they will be in serious trouble cash-wise. At this point, there is little investors can do but wait for further information from ACRX's management.

