Avoid This Giant Retailer That Has A Poor, Slow-Growing Dividend

Wal-Mart has increased its dividend for 10 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 2.5% above-average yield, but with low 2% growth.

In my opinion, Wal-Mart (WMT), one of the largest retail companies, is an "avoid" for all investors. When I scanned the five-year chart it showed almost no growth in price, while the market is up 74% during that same period.

I have had comments on my previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the "Good Business Portfolio" (my portfolio) are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio.

Wal-Mart is the 17th and final company I am looking at. This study has come up with two great companies 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth (UNH). Four other names that have some potential are Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE) and Pfizer (PFE). The other companies were poor investments for me using my "Good Business Portfolio Guidelines."

Wal-Mart's fundamentals will be reviewed via the following topics:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in the Good Business Portfolio and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Wal-Mart passes nine out of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Wal-Mart does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last 10 years and has a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline. It has a slow and steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 2.5%. The dividend growth rate is low for the last few years, about 2%/year, and is therefore not a buy for the income investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 39%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend and buying back shares.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. Wal-Mart easily passes that. Wal-Mart is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $240 billion. The size of Wal-Mart plus its cash flow of $14 billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and to buy back shares. They just started a $20 billion share buyback that is estimated to be completed by 2020.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 9.0% easily meets my requirement.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Wal-Mart fails this guideline with a poor total return of 35.81%, less than the Dow's total return of 73.81% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would be worth over $11,900 today. This poor total return makes Wal-Mart a poor investment for the total return investor looking back.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Wal-Mart's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $97.0, passing this guideline. Wal-Mart's price is presently 13.0% below the target. Wal-Mart is under the target price at present and has a high P/E of 21, making it a fair buy at this entry point. But past slow growth is a worry.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The dividend stream has poor growth and the poor total return makes WMT a definite avoid. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business, and generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Wal-Mart interesting is the is the $20 billion buyback, but that's mitigated by the slow growth and the reduced traffic at the malls.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Wal-Mart's total return underperformed the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting Jan. 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had both fair and bad performances.

The poor total return of 38.0% makes Wal-Mart a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an above-average dividend yield for the income investor. Wal-Mart presently has a yield of 2.5%, which is above average for the income investor but does have low growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.52/quarter, or a 2% increase in February 2018.

The Dow's 57-month total return baseline is 73.81%.

Company Name 57-Month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Wal-Mart +38.00% -35.81% 2.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on Aug. 17, 2017, Wal-Mart reported earnings of $1.08. That beat expected earnings by $0.01 compared to last year, at $0.98. Total revenue was higher at $123.4 billion more than a year ago, by 2.1% year over year, and beat expectations by $560 million. This was a good report with the bottom and top lines increasing, and with earnings coming in higher than last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2017 and is expected to be $0.97 compared to last year at $0.98, a slight decrease. The guidance for the year is shown in the graphic below.

Business Overview

Wal-Mart is one of the largest retail companies in the U.S. and foreign countries. As per Reuters:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail. The Walmart International segment consists of the Company's operations outside of the United States, including various retail Websites. The Walmart International segment includes various formats divided into three categories: retail, wholesale and other. These categories consist of various formats, including supercenters, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs, such as Sam's Clubs, cash and carry, home improvement, specialty electronics, apparel stores, drug stores and convenience stores, as well as digital retail. The Sam's Club segment includes the warehouse membership clubs in the United States, and samsclub.com.

Overall, Wal-Mart is a business with a fair forward CAGR projected growth that performs lower than the market long term. If you want an above-average yield with a slow-growing dividend stream and with poor total return in the retail business, then Wal-Mart might meet your needs. But for me it's an avoid.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the economy and inflation. The Fed projects one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

During the Aug. 17, 2017, earnings call, CEO and President Douglas McMillon said:

Our second-quarter results were solid with continued top-line momentum in the business. Walmart U.S. grew comp sales 1.8% and comp traffic 1.3%. We continue to gain traction in e-commerce with Walmart U.S. GMV up 67%. The U.S. store team has done a great job staying focused on providing a fast and easy customer experience while managing expenses and inventory. Customers are responding to the improvements we're making to deliver a seamless shopping experience that saves them time and money and that's exciting to see. In addition, Sam's Club delivered comp traffic growth of more than 2%. In International, nine of 11 markets posted positive comp sales and five of these markets grew comps by more than 5%. So overall, we're making progress across the business and feel good about where we are midway through the year. Our strategy is to make every day easier for busy families. To accomplish this, we continue our transformation to become more of a digital enterprise that moves with speed and agility. I'm encouraged by innovation in the business. We're testing associate delivery of walmart.com orders in a few stores and by the end of the year, we'll have approximately 100 automated pickup towers in stores across the U.S., where customers can pick up their orders within a matter of minutes.

This shows the feelings of the top management regarding the continued growth of Wal-Mart, and its commitment to deliver value to its customers and shareholders across the world. The graphic below shows the changes in the company's world-wide exposure.

Takeaways

Wal-Mart is not an investment that I would recommend. WMT has an above-average yield, but has a poor total return and slow growth with a relatively high P/E. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider Wal-Mart as an investment because of the slow growth. Right now, the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that, and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, as I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE (NYSE:GE) to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it to see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sale gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. It has a steady dividend history, and is a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on the company titled "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time they will be moved up and out.

On July 27, I trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.5%, Altria Group (MO) at 6.9%, Home Depot (HD) at 8.5%, and Boeing at 11.3%. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and HD are now in "trim positions." My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report, which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but rather a hold forever, and it's now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Please see my article titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 Second-Quarter Earnings And Performance Review" for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarters' performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

