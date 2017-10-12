Daily Mail & General Trust Combines DailyMail.Com Excitement With Solid Business Media Assets

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCPK:DMTGY) may be best known to Americans as the publisher of the showbiz-focused website DailyMail.com, but the London-listed publisher makes most of its money from business media and exhibitions.

Investors seeking to tap into DMGT's growth prospects might be put off by the company's slightly incongruous portfolio, but DailyMail.com remains the company's most exciting growth prospect. With a well-covered dividend above 3%, DMGT could be a good fit for investors seeking a stable payout with the possibility of strong upside as DailyMail.com continues to tap growing demand for online celebrity gossip.

From middle England tabloid to celebrity central

DailyMail.com evolved from the Daily Mail, a tabloid newspaper favoured by the conservative leaning English middle classes. Despite declining print circulations, the Daily Mail is still a big player in UK media and has gained added prominence in the wake of the Brexit vote, with controversial front page headlines such as "Enemies of the People", condemning three judges who ruled that the UK's withdrawal from the EU should be voted on in the UK parliament.



The Daily Mail and DailyMail.com are part of the company's consumer division DMG Media, which reported revenue of £350 million for the six months ended March 31, down 2% from the previous year and compared with total group revenue up 5%, or by 1% on an underlying basis, to £890 million. DMG Media operating profit fell 9% to £36 million, compared with group operating profit down 8% to £100 million. Within DMG Media, revenue from MailOnline.com (which comprises DailyMail.com in the US and UK and Australia equivalents) underlying revenue rose by 19% to £60 million, helping to offset print advertising revenue down 12% to £71 million. Underlying revenue from MailOnline in the US was up by 26%, though DMGT didn't give absolute figures.

DailyMail.com in the US is likely to continue being a major source of growth for the company, so it is worth turning back to full year results for 2016 to take a closer look at this. DailyMail.com revenue in the US for the year ended September 2016 rose by an underlying 28% to £24 million. Although this growth is impressive, DailyMail.com's revenue in proportion to website traffic lags MailOnline's in the rest of the world. DailyMail.com in the US accounted for 26% of MailOnline revenue, but attracted 82 million average monthly browsers compared with 88 million in the rest of the world. If DailyMail.com in the US continues growing fast and can close the gap with the rest of the world in terms of revenue per unique browser, DMGT could become one of the major success stories in global consumer media.

Mixed fortunes in business media

Although DMGT's business media and events account for most of the company's profit and revenue, the most interesting thing about this part of the business is probably the scope for portfolio reorganisation or consolidation rather than any particularly exciting growth prospects. Revenue from B2B (or non-consumer) operations was up by 11%, or 1% on an underlying basis, in the half year ended March 31 to £540 million. Business media performed well in areas such as US real estate information and new events such as the Egypt Petroleum Show, but challenges in areas such as career planning information provider Hobsons' Admissions will hold back the full year performance in B2B.

Paul Zwillenberg, who took the reins at DMGT last year, has already made moves in portfolio reorganisation, reducing the company's stake in financial magazine publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor (OTC: OTCPK:EMYIF) from 67% to 49%, for example. But some investors have been frustrated that Mr Zwillenberg has not outlined further reorganisation plans, and analysts at Liberum believe this has contributed to DMGT underperforming the FTSE 250 (the UK's mid-cap index) by around 29% this year. Investors hoping DMGT will shed its B2B operations to focus on consumer media are likely to be disappointed. "There are benefits to spreading risk and DMGT will continue to have a diverse and balanced portfolio," Mr Zwillenberg said in the last annual report. Still, there is scope for further reorganisation of the B2B business, including disposals or acquisitions within business events, a sector that is very fragmented across the world but consolidating fast.

Strong financials

One of the main attractions of DMGT is its dividend yield above 3%. The company has a policy of paying out around a third of adjusted earnings and overshot this slightly last year, with a 22 pence dividend on adjusted earnings of 56 pence. Net debt at 1.8 times Ebitda at the end of the last full year remained below the company's target of not more than twice Ebitda. Revenue was flat in the last full year, but growth has been solid if unspectacular in the longer term.

I will probably steer clear for now as I prefer dividend yields in the 4-5% range, but for investors seeking a combination of relative safety with some exciting digital growth prospects, DMGT could be a perfect fit.