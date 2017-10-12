Acceleron's Unique Pipeline Looks Undervalued

It has been over two years since I wrote Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Has Two Potential Blockbusters, so an update is in order. Back then, on July 22, 2015, Acceleron closed at $32.18. It has been very volatile in the meantime, hitting $50.49 on December 29, 2015, but also $21.99 on October 13, 2015. That is part of the thrill (or opportunity, or danger) of investing in clinical-state biotechnology companies. On October 11, 2017, it closed at $38.76. In 2017 the trend has been upward, but very volatile:

Acceleron specializes in therapies affecting the TGF-Beta growth factor proteins. These are key regulators of human growth and tissue repair. Its three leading candidates are luspatercept, sotatercept, and ACE-083.

In my last article I mentioned dalantercept as a major pipeline candidate, but it failed to meet expectations.

Luspatercept

Luspatercept for anemias is in Phase 3 trials for two indications. Structurally it is a large protein made by fusing modified activin receptor type IIb with the IgG1 Fc domain. This allows it to stimulate red blood cell formation by inhibiting members of the TGF-Beta family.

In short, luspatercept can prevent anemia in a different way than erythropoietin derivatives, which include Epogen and Aranesp. In Q2 Amgen (AMGN) sales of Epogen were $292 million, but a biosimilar, Pfizerâ€™s (PFE) Retacrit, may gain FDA approval soon. Epogen and similar drugs are sometimes called erythropoiesis-simulating agents, or ESAs.

Celgene (CELG) is partnering with Acceleron to develop Luspatercept. There are many causes of anemia. Epogen, for instance, is mainly used to treat chronic renal failure and anemia from chemotherapy.

For MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes, a blood cancer) Acceleron is conducting the MEDALIST trial. Patients in the trial have lower-risk, ring sideroblast-postive MDS.

For transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients there is the Phase 3 BELIEVE trial. A phase 2 trial for non-transfusion independent agents is expected to begin in 2017.

Note that luspatercept does not cure the underlying disease, just the resulting anemia.

Also scheduled is a Phase 2 trial comparing luspatercept directly to ESAs for MDS.

Catalysts for stock movement would be reports on safety and efficacy, especially from the Phase 3 trials. Both trials should report top-line data in mid-2018.

If successful, luspatercept should be extensible to treatments of anemias from other causes.

Acceleron estimates the market (US + EU) for luspatercept at over 40,000 for lower-risk MDS patients who are ESA refractory (MEDALIST trial) and over 20,000 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients. (Slide is from the September Analyst Day.)

Sotatercept

The latest on sotatercept is a September announcement that it will be developed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). Celgene will receive royalties if this indication gains approval. A Phase 2 trial is expected to start in the first half of 2018.

Sotatercept failed to pass muster in trials for anemia from end-stage renal disease for patients on hemodialysis. That was also in collaboration with Celgene.

On the other hand, sotatercept did have positive preliminary results in 2016 for an investigator-initiated trial for anemia resulting from myelofibrosis.

My impression is that luspatercept results were better than sotatercept results for anemias, so it is now getting preference for those indications. The Acceleron pipeline for sotatercept is now limited to the PAH indication.

A Phase 2 study of dalantercept for in advanced RCC (renal cell carcinoma) also failed to show positive results. Development was discontinued in June 2017. Dalantercept is no longer shown in the Acceleron pipeline.

At this point I'm highly discounting the value of sotatercept, but positive results in the PAH trial would change that.

ACE-083

ACE-083 is an early stage compound that may increase muscle strength and function. It is in Phase 2 trials for two rare, orphan-drug type diseases: FSHD (facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Per Acceleron, "ACE-083 works by binding to and inhibiting select proteins in the TGF-beta protein superfamily that negatively regulate (reduce) muscle growth, such as activins and myostatin (GDF8)."

While this would be a very valuable drug if it works, I would wait until Phase 2 results are announced before giving it a valuation. But those could be a near-term positive catalyst, as initial Phase 2 results could come before the end of 2017.

Cash and dilution

At the end of the second quarter Acceleron had $194 million in cash with no debt. Loss from operations was just under $30 million in the quarter. There should have been adequate cash to reach the mid-2018 catalyst of top line luspatercept data. But in September Acceleron announced a public stock offering. With the closing of the underwriter's option on October 5, Acceleron had raised a net $216 million. So dilution may be in the rear window. Yet it would not be surprising to me if more money were raised if the luspatercept data comes in positive and that causes a significant rise in the price of the stock. I'm sure Acceleron would like to accelerate its pipeline development if the cash is available.

Valuation and conclusion

Valuing drug pipelines is more of an art than a science. In theory one can calculate the probability of a successful Phase 3 trial based on Phase 2 results and the difference in the number of subjects between the two trials. But that calculation assumes human subjects are uniform; they are not. Wild cards abound. Mostly very successful Phase 2 results lead to at least passable Phase 3 results. Then, if you know the price to be charged and how many patients can be won from ESOs, plus the price of production and how much SG&A costs will rise to, you can calculate an EPS trajectory.

But the reality is that we don't know what the luspatercept trial results will be, and any value assigned to other variables in the equation is just an educated guess. My educated guess on Phase 3 results is that given that updated Phase 2 results in MDS and in beta-thalassemia showed strong positive responses of 50% and 69% respectively, Phase 3 results are highly (say 90%) likely to be positive. Safety was good, but sometimes simply testing a drug on a larger number of patients means it is tested on a wider variety of patients and some new negative safety signal shows up.

If successful, luspatercept alone could make Acceleron into a major pharmaceutical company. Of course, it also might be acquired by Celgene or another player.

For those of us whose portfolios are diversified and can accept the risk of failure, Acceleron is still attractively valued at present. Market capitalization today is $1.71 billion. That is a lot of money for a company without a bird in the hand, but not out of line with other clinical stage companies with strong earlier-stage clinical results for drugs with potentially billion-dollar end markets.

Optimists will consider the potential value of AC-083 and future candidates from the pipeline. With new results possible in late 2017 or early 2018, revisions in my analysis of the value of the company may become necessary.

I'm impressed with Acceleron's knowledge of the TGF-beta system. It is a complex system that affects our health in many ways.

I believe the reason the stock price of Acceleron is currently low, relative to its prospects, is because of past sotatercept failures. I am not too worried about the past failures of sotatercept and dalantercept. These are engineering issues. I believe Acceleron scientists will be able to build better molecules over time.

I would not be surprised if Acceleron's market capitalization and stock price go up 50% or so if both luspatercept indications produce positive results and are approved by the FDA. That could be considered the removal of the discount for the possibility of failure. It might go considerably higher, because some investors (not me) will assume that because luspatercept was successful, that other pipeline candidates are more likely to be successful. I prefer to evaluate each drug in a pipeline on its own merit, as shown by trial results.