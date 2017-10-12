Citigroup: Don't Fight Capital Returns Tailwind

Prior to the open, Citigroup (C) reported another quarter of solid earnings, backing up my long held investment thesis that the financial was a huge value. During the quarter, the large financial ramped up capital returns, providing a large tailwind that the market keeps fighting.

The stock ended down some 3.4% in trading for the day. Citigroup is up substantially over the last year so investors are probably taking profits making the question whether investors should follow this initial move by the market.

For a long time now, my investment thesis was simple: focus on the consistent earnings and strong capital returns of the financial that was trading far below book value. At $72 now, the equation has changed slightly but the recommendation stands to still not get lost in the quarterly details.

Excluding a one-time gain, the EPS of $1.29 only topped the prior-year numbers due to the reduced share count. Like most financials, the operating environment remains difficult though consistently strong profits outweigh the bad. The below graphic from AlphaStreet highlights the tough picture with the only real positives misrepresented due to the one-time game that contributed $0.13 to the reported EPS.

What makes Citigroup a more attractive investment than the other large financials are the capital returns. For the quarter, Citigroup returned an incredible $6.4 billion to shareholders. The amount equates to roughly 3% of the market value.

Citigroup got approval to return $18.9 billion to shareholders as part of the CCAR approval back in June. Management clearly decided to push forward the stock buybacks due to the value equation. For the most part of Q3, Citigroup traded around the tangible book value of $68.55. Even now, the stock trades some $6 below actual book value of $78.81.

The end result is that Citigroup returns a vastly larger amount of capital in relation to the market value. This net payout yield concept measures the value of the stock in relation to the capital generated and returned to shareholders. Citigroup already had surpassed the largest banks of Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

The yield will jump when including Q3 numbers and will ultimately approach 10% as the bank implements the full capital return approval.

Whether or not Citigroup is the best run bank isn't the important part of the equation. What matters is how the bank operates in relation to market value and this is why the stock has outperformed recently.

As far as the details, revenues were only up slightly while higher net credit losses hit the bottom line. Citigroup is still making progress in lowering costs, but the general operating environment remains weak with a rather stagnant domestic economy.

The key investor takeaway is that upside potential still exists with rising interest rates and an improving economy while some downside risks exist with higher credit losses.

The recommendation remains to stick with the cheap financial trading far below valuations of peer banks and returning tons of capital to shareholders to reduce the downside risk.