The Pitfalls Of Screening For REIT Leverage

We see this as an opportunity as the market is pricing these stocks at a higher level of risk than the fundamentals suggest.

In a world where investors are increasingly aware of the risk and many seem to care about risk more than they do about returns, company leverage has become an increasingly important metric in the market’s pricing mechanism. While I think it is good to be aware of risk and factor leverage into one’s investment desiderata, we must be exceedingly careful about how this is executed.

This article will explore common errors in the consideration of REIT leverage and how the errors of the market lead to mispricing. We will detail a better approach to understanding REIT leverage and show how to take advantage of the mispricing generated by the market’s misuse of common leverage metrics.

General market leverage

When someone is screening for leverage, there are a variety of metrics that could be used. Generally, it boils down to comparing the debt to cash flows, assets, or equity.

Debt/EBITDA

Debt/assets

Debt/equity

For bondholders, the above metrics would be relevant, but since preferreds are senior to the common, I think equity holders would generally be better off using:

Debt+preferred/EBITDA

Debt+preferred/assets

Debt+preferred/equity

When it comes to the broader market, at least 1 of these metrics will usually work. Tech companies might not have measurable assets and EBITDA may be negative, so the debt/assets and debt/EBITDA will not work, but the debt/equity could still be relevant.

I think standard screens such as these are generally adequate for the broader markets, or perhaps there are subtleties I am missing due to non-REIT equities being outside of my wheelhouse. However, I can say with confidence that leverage screens are woefully inadequate at addressing REITs.

REIT leverage screening

With REITs, none of these metrics reliably work for the following reasons.

Property sales can drastically alter EBITDA so this metric could make REITs look significantly more or less levered depending on the activity of any given quarter. Most REIT assets depreciate on a 30-year schedule so debt to assets will be more of a measure of how long a REIT has held its properties rather than a measure of its leverage. Finally, debt to equity is significantly influenced by market pricing. It will make undervalued REITs look high leveraged and overvalued REITs look low leverage. In other words, basing an investment decision on debt/equity will lead an investor to buy overvalued REITs.

Screening gone horribly wrong

More often than not, market participants will have their favorite leverage screening criteria. Thus, screening erroneously on any of the criteria can significantly hurt a stock. Those who see the faulty leverage number will be disinclined to buy the stock and worse may spread the misinformation causing others to sell the stock. Below, we have identified 3 REITs that are being adversely impacted by leverage screens.

First, let us begin with an illustration of just how misleading these screens can be. Simon Property Group (SPG) is well regarded as having a stellar balance sheet as well as an A credit rating. SPG set what I believe is a REIT record in issuing $550mm of 5-year senior notes at a fixed rate of 2.35%. Risk premiums do not get much smaller than that. Yet, even with an impressive resume like this, SPG is still susceptible to adverse leverage screenings.

SPG’s debt to assets is 73.87% as of the last 12 months. This is among the highest of any REIT. What is going on here?

Well, SPG has owned its malls for a very long time with many depreciating to 0 or close to 0. Based on cash flows, property performance, the gorgeous appearance of the malls and the premier locations, the assets are clearly worth a lot of money. This is just one of those accounting things that happens and I think it illustrates the point of how fallacious screens can be in terms of the misrepresentation of reality.

Simon Properties has enough reputation that I find it unlikely to have had its market price adversely impacted through the screening. Due to its clout, someone would see the weird screen result and realize something must be funky. Smaller, less known companies do not get the same benefit of the doubt.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) screens terribly with a debt + preferred to total enterprise value of 83.44%. It also comes in with debt to assets of 75.62% and 3.4X debt + preferred to equity. Any one of these numbers is shockingly high and could easily turn off an investor who may have never heard of the small-cap REIT.

People use screens as a tool to save time in the research process and to save time, they quickly reject anything that looks bad. Out of the thousands of stocks someone could research, why would they devote their next research hour on a small cap stock that popped up on their screen with sky-high debt levels? Through this process, which is generally a good process to have as an investor, certain stocks such as SOHO fall through the cracks and trade at truly massive discounts to value.

Now, let me explain why the screens are so wrong about SOHO which actually has a fairly reasonable level of debt. In a nutshell, it comes down to SOHO having a deeply undervalued stock price. The low price makes the EV low, so debt/EV will appear higher than it should. Additionally, SOHO has held its hotels for many years, causing its asset book value to be severely depreciated and thereby causing poor readings on the debt to assets.

SOHO’s actual asset value is significantly higher. Shown below is a table of NAV, calculated using various cap rates.

What cap rate to use is a judgement call based on growth potential and asset quality. SOHO has market-leading assets, but in somewhat weaker markets so we would use a middle hotel cap rate of 7.5% to 8%. Since hotels are seasonal income producers, we would value the assets based on the average NOI of the last 4 quarters. This results in NAV/share of $12.08 to $14.19 using a cap rate range of 7.5%-8.0%.

As of intraday 10/11/17, SOHO is trading at $5.96. Less than half of NAV. Discounts of this magnitude significantly alter the debt metrics. If we adjust SOHO’s asset value to NAV rather than book, and its equity value to match NAV, it would have an EV of $569.6mm to $608.0mm. Thus it would be trading at a debt+preferred to assets of 52%-55% and a debt+preferred to EV of the same 52%-55%. Debt+preferred to equity would drop to 1.07X-1.24X.

This represents quite reasonable leverage that is well within the normal bounds of REITs. I believe this is a clear investment opportunity that was generated by mispricing resulting at least partially from adverse screening.

Part of the problem with SOHO and SPG in terms of screening is the age of these REITs and the consequent depreciation. Interestingly, screening can be just as sophistic on new companies.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) screens as having an absurdly high debt to recurring EBITDA, coming in at 17.68X. As you may be able to guess by the theme of this article, we think the screen is not reflective of reality. In Plymouth’s case, it is a timing issue. As a brand new REIT that is still spending its IPO proceeds, the EBITDA number showing up in the screen is likely less than half the stabilized EBITDA run-rate.

Since the 2nd quarter, which is the most recent numbers that show up in the screen, PLYM has purchased about $57mm worth of properties at high cap rates.

At a roughly 9% average cap rate, these properties will generate about $5mm of EBITDA annually. Given debt of about $146mm, this goes a long way to lowering the ratio. Added to the roughly $8.8mm EBITDA runrate, of the 2nd quarter, PLYM’s new EBITDA runrate is about $13.8mm, giving a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.6X. While this is still too high, PLYM’s acquisitions are not finished. Significant liquidity remains from the IPO and we expect the ratio to go to the mid 8s.

Once again, this is a slightly high leverage company that screens as an extremely high leverage company. The pool of investors who can and are willing to invest in moderately high leverage is substantially larger than the group that can handle extreme leverage. I think this has adversely impacted PLYM’s price, making it opportunistic. A potential rebound in PLYM’s price could be catalyzed by the stabilized numbers rolling in and bringing new investor interest as it begins to screen better.

A better way to measure REIT leverage

The best way is always going to be bottom up. Find out the actual asset value, the actual EBITDA runrate and other such figures. Adjust the figures for one-time impacts and you should be able to derive reasonably accurate debt metrics.

With about 190 REITs, it may not always be practical to look at them bottom up. Sometimes a high-level screening is necessary so how does one look at REITs through a screen?

The single best metric is debt+preferred/recurring EBITDA. This removes the element of market pricing and depreciation will not be an issue as it is added back in. Further, the recurring EBITDA, unlike regular EBITDA, will not be impacted by one-time events like property sales. As we saw above in the PLYM example, this metric will not work for all companies, but it will work for most.

Screens can be good, just be sure to use the right metrics and always run the results by a common sense sniff test.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SOHO, SPG and PLYM. I am personally long SOHO, SPG and PLYM. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHO, PLYM, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.