Citigroup And Mr. Corbat Continue To Disappoint

These seem to be the only reasons for the stock price of Citigroup to increase, because there is nothing else in the report to justify the rise.

This disappointing performance gives added reason for Citi to be buying back its stock and increasing its quarterly dividend.

Citigroup produced a 7.3 percent return on shareholders' equity in the third quarter, up slightly from the 6.8 percent return earned in the second quarter of this year.

On July 17, 2017, I wrote “Citigroup Needs to Regroup.”

“There was a lot of optimism when the current President and CEO, Michael Corbat, was brought on board to turnaround the massive organization. However, this October, Mr. Corbat will have been at the helm of Citi for five years.”

Well, it's October now, and as I wrote earlier, “Signs of a successful turnaround should have become apparent by now.”

If there are signs of improvement, they seem to be hiding.

Overall, Citigroup, Inc. (C) produced a 7.3 percent return on shareholders' equity in the third quarter of 2017. This was up from the 6.8 percent earned in the second quarter of this year and the 6.8 percent earned one year ago.

This is substantially below the 10 percent estimate for the bank’s cost of capital - a sign that the bank is not earning enough to cover the opportunity cost of its shareholders.

So, Citi is apparently doing the right thing for its shareholders by buying back stock and returning cash to the shareholders. It announced earlier this year that it will buy back its stock up to the amount of $60 billion by 2020.

Earlier this year, after Citi passed its stress test, the Federal Reserve gave its approval to acquire $15.6 billion in stock over the next year and an approval to substantially increase quarterly the bank’s stock dividend.

Citi’s stock price has risen by 20 percent this year and 46 percent year over year. The stock price was flat the previous two years.

Financial engineering does seem to work!

Mr. Corbat in trying to define a business model has indicated, vaguely, that he would like to build on Citi’s consumer base.

Yet, revenues from global consumer banking has risen year over year by only 3 percent, led by its performance in Mexico, which increased by 10 percent, and Asia, which increased by 6 percent. However, North American consumer banking has only risen by 1 percent.

Telis Demos reports in Wall Street Journal that “Revenue from branded cards, which Citigroup markets directly to consumers, declined 1% from a year ago.” Citigroup is the world’s largest credit card lender.

Furthermore, it was reported in the Financial Times that:

“US banks, which have piled into credit card lending in recent months to offset ultra-low interest rates, are braced for more consumer loans to sour after a long period of benign lending conditions.” “Citi booked $252 million worth of credit losses, primarily at its North American consumer bank. It added $100 million to its loan loss reserves because of a series of hurricanes and earthquakes.”

Trading income did not help the performance as overall trading revenues dropped 10 percent due to the lack of market volatility. Note that Citi’s income from bond trading only fell by 16 percent, a lot less than was experienced by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which experienced a 27 percent decline in revenues from fixed-income trading.

Additionally, Citi is finding that the interest rate environment is hurting it a little bit more than other large commercial banks. For example, Citigroup’s net interest margin, or a measure of how much it makes from borrowing and lending money, fell to 2.72% from 2.86% a year ago.

Still, Citigroup’s net income rose by 7.6 percent year over year, and earnings per share rose to $1.42, which beat analyst expectations of $1.32 per share.

Citigroup’s stock lost $2.57 today, closing down 3.43 percent for the day to end up at $72.37.

I will close with the same conclusion I wrote in July.

“Mr. Corbat, in my opinion, has neither provided us with a clear vision of what Citigroup should be and as a consequence, it is hard to define what it is that we should be looking for in the bank's performance other than a strong capital position, strong net interest margin, strong investment banking results, if that is what he envisions, and lower costs.” “What one sees, looking back, is a failure of focus and a shortfall in performance. Results like this leads one to be concerned about future performance.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.