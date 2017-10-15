Solid BDC Yielding 10% With Upside Potential, Insiders Are Buying

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) is a BDC which traded recently at $14.00/share. Its net asset value (or "NAV") is $14.05 per share producing a small discount at this price level. It pays a quarterly dividend of 35 cents, which produces an annual yield of 10.0%. MRCC is a solid, well-performing BDC whose price has become depressed due to factors that have been exaggerated in the market. MRCC is a strong buy at this level.

A Little History - MRCC is a post-crisis BDC that started out in 2012. It has been and is still managed by Monroe Capital, which is a large and very well regarded lender to mid-sized companies. Monroe Capital has some $4.5 billion in assets under management and MRCC constitutes only roughly 10% of that total. Monroe Capital is not entirely dependent on the fees it earns from MRCC and is in a position to waive fees when strategically indicated.

Monroe Capital also provided MRCC with access to loan origination resources that a BDC of its size would not normally have. Monroe Capital has a large, geographically diverse network used for developing new lending opportunities and MRCC has the benefit of that network in providing a large number of potential originations. The base management fee is a reasonable 1.75%.

From the beginning, MRCC paid a dividend of 34 cents per quarter, which was increased in the first quarter of 2015 to 35 cents and has been at that level ever since. MRCC has never missed or reduced a dividend. MRCC has a history of covering its dividend with net investment income and actually has 31 cents per share of undistributed net investment income. Although MRCC's performance has been solid and steady, its price has fluctuated.

After coming out at around $9.50, the price steadily climbed well into the teens before it fell in late 2015 and early 2016 (along with the BDC sector) down to the range of its start point. It quickly recovered and in the past 12 months has traded in a range between $13.32 and $16.20. It has very recently begun a recovery from the bottom of the range due to favorable coverage by several analysts. MRCC is a good example of a stock to monitor and buy on the dip.

MRCC has had secondary offerings. The most recent one was this June where 3,450,000 shares were sold for $15.00. Thus, buyers here are getting in at a discount to this very recent offering.

Balance Sheet - MRCC is a relatively small BDC (market cap of $280 million), but is not sub-scale. It has total assets of $465 million and debt of $179.4 million. Almost half ($85.6 million) of its debt is in the form of SBIC (or "Small Business Investment Company") debentures so that its net debt-to-asset ratio for SEC regulatory purposes is a low 33%, which provides it with the flexibility to enter into desirable new investments when available.

Its portfolio consists of $15.2 million cash, $351.5 million in senior secured loans, $37.7 million in junior secured loans, $37.3 million in unitranche loans, $9.0 million in preferred equity and $10.0 million in common equity. This is a relatively conservative portfolio allocation:

Energy investments constitute only 1.7% of total asset value.

There are no Collateralized Loan Obligation (or "CLOs"), CDO or securitized investments.

The investments are well diversified by geography and industry with no single investment constituting more than 4.2% of total asset value.

There are investments in 65 companies with the ten largest investments equaling 29% of the portfolio by fair value.

The largest sectors by fair value are: finance, banking and insurance at 13.9%, healthcare and pharmaceuticals at 12.7%, and retail at 8.5%.

Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates

Roughly, half of MRCC's total debt is SBIC debentures. The company has 99% of its loan assets in floating rate, and 52% of its borrowings are fixed rate. Most of its floating rate assets are at or above the LIBOR "floor." In the latest conference call on August 9, 2017, management stated:

Given the current LIBOR level, we have surpassed the level of the LIBOR floors on almost all of our loans and therefore, we believe MRCC is well situated to meaningfully benefit from any increase in short-term interest rates going forward.

This is important because - when loans are below the applicable LIBOR floor - increases in LIBOR do not increase the interest rate on the loan since the floor is controlling. Once the rate hits above the floor, then each increase in LIBOR increases the interest rate on the loan, which is the case for MRCC.

The floating rate of MRCC's portfolio provides investors some hedge against future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Fed.

Why It Declined This Summer? MRCC has taken a hit this summer and is trading below the pricing of its June secondary offering and near the bottom of its 12-month range. The reason is that it experienced a decline in NAV per share during its most recent quarter (Q2 - 2017, ending June 30, 2017).

This decline can be attributed to 3 factors, which should not be recurring.

A general pullback in the BDC sector. The BDC sector has fallen out of favor in the past 6 months with the Business Development ETF (BIZD) down by 7.5% for the period. The general pullback has resulted in some interesting buying opportunities in the sector. As stated above, MRCC had a secondary offering in late Q2. With 20.2 million shares (after the offering), the impact of a 3.45 million share offering is substantial. In calculating NAV per share at the end of Q2, MRCC had to use a share count including the new shares. On the other hand MRCC was unable to reap the earnings which the new shares can generate because the offering was so late in the quarter. The offering generated roughly $50 million and, if that had been lent out at 10% for the entire quarter, it would have generated an additional $1.25 million in investment income even if no leverage was used. So we expect MRCC's results to show a significant improvement once the company reports around November 8, 2017. More importantly, MRCC experienced a write-down of one of its very few equity positions. MRCC lent money to Rockdale Blackhawk (RB) and received an equity position at no additional cost. RB has done well and MRCC has enjoyed dividends from its equity position and experienced unrealized asset appreciation in line with RB's performance. However in 2017, that performance has declined and the equity position has been evaluated at a lower level leading to a write down and a decline in MRCC's NAV. In the 2nd quarter, that write down (from $13.4 million to $6.5 million) and has cost about 32 cents per share in NAV. Investors should note that the RB loan is performing and should put the write-down in perspective. It does not reflect bad lending or investment practices on the part of MRCC. The equity was acquired at a zero cost and so MRCC is still ahead on its investment. Nor does the write-down portend the lengthy and excruciating process of write downs quarter after quarter in larger and larger amounts. The RB equity is now carried at $6.5 million, which means that even if it were to be written down to zero, the potential for future write downs is less than the Q2 write down.

Investors should view the NAV decline as a one-off event and should use the market reaction to the decline as a buying opportunity. The dividend is safe, the portfolio is very conservative, the company has been well managed by a highly regarded player in this industry, and the stock is cheap at this price.

The price of MRCC has declined by 9% in the last 6 months, and looks like it is starting to turn back up.

We view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity.

Insider Buying - In 2017, there has been a fair amount of insider buying. Theodore Koenig, the CEO has bought $634,655 worth of shares at prices varying between $13.60 and $15.49 and one board member has bought 6,425 shares at $15 for $96,375. Using the proxy disclosures and recent disclosures of insider purchases, it can be calculated that Koenig now owns some 285 thousand shares and the other insiders own a total of 61 thousand shares. Substantial amounts of Koenig's purchases have been in September so they are a good indicator of confidence in the company's current situation.

Below is a table of the insider buying at MRCC in 2017:

Source

Note that there has been no sales by insiders during the year.

Risks - The greatest risk is deterioration in asset value due to a need to write down or write off loans. BDCs of this size can experience a rough patch if one or two loans go really bad. There are no signs of this now and Monroe Capital has a strong track record of lending successfully in this space.

Higher rates would actually enhance MRCC's investment income by increasing the interest earned on loans much faster than the interest paid on borrowings (roughly half of which are fixed rate). The one danger of rising rates is that it will cause borrower distress and could lead some of MRCC's borrowers to have difficulty making their payments. In this regard, it does not appear at all likely that we will experience any precipitous increase in interest rates in the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line - MRCC is a solid BDC without any pre-crisis bombs, energy loans or CLOs hiding in its portfolio. Its excellent management combined with a very conservative portfolio with low leverage provide investors strong prospects for stable returns going forward. In addition to a very juicy dividend of 10%, the stock should trade back to the $15 level and above, as the Q2 results recede in the rear view mirror, thus providing an opportunity for capital gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC, BIZD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.