CarGurus - Interesting IPO To Buy On Substantial Dips

If shares saddle down and could be bought at serious dips in the teens, I would be inclined to buy a small stake in this potential high-flyer.

CarGurus (CARG) is quite an interesting IPO. The company is a combination of rapid growth with rapid margin expansion and is already solidly profitable. This combination makes CarGurus very appealing, which unfortunately has been priced in by investors.

In fact, shares have more than doubled at levels close to $30 per share compared to the preliminary offering range in the mid- to lower teens. Following this move higher, at which shares trade at 10 times sales and 150 times current earnings, I will pass on the offering for now.

Building The Most Trusted And Transparent Automotive Marketplace

The title of the paragraph is the mission of CarGurus and to date, the company is rather successful in reaching this goal. The company has an active dealer network of 40,000 in the US for its website, including over 5.4 million car listings. These listings are presented to consumers through the company's proprietary data and algorithms. Outside of the US, the company runs websites in Canada, the UK and Germany. To date, the 3% revenue contribution is very modest.

The company claims, and in fact, does differentiate itself from peers as it uses the information on the car and dealer to establish how fair the price is in relation to its estimated value. In fact, CarGurus is not afraid to attach better or worse "value" rating to each car. The company claims that it is the most visited US automotive marketplace with 61 million monthly sessions in the second quarter, as the website visitors return more often than at competitor's websites. The company makes money from these visitors in two ways: by charging marketplace subscription revenues and advertising.

The potential market is massive. Car purchases are typically a big decision for consumers and on top of the 17 million new cars being sold by dealers each yet, dealers sold another 44 million used cars last year. Additionally, some 11 million cars exchange hands between consumers themselves.

The Offering And Valuation

A total of 9.4 million shares were offered at $16 per share, some $2 above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. Only 2.5 million shares are being sold by the company which reaps $40 million in gross proceeds in the offering. Following the IPO, there are 105 million shares outstanding which value equity of the company at $1.68 billion at $16 per share.

With existing cash holdings of $81 million and taking the IPO proceeds into account, the company will operate with roughly $115 million in net cash. Adjusted for that, the enterprise is valued at $1.57 billion. Shares opened for trading at $29 following crazy first-day momentum. At this price level, operating assets are valued in excess of $2.9 billion.

Investors in the IPO "get" quite an appealing business in return. Revenues doubled in 2016 to $198.1 million thanks to strong growth of marketplace subscription business. Revenues from this source totalled $171.3 million, as growth in advertising revenues was very modest. The company turned an operating loss of $2.5 million in 2015 into an operating profit of $8.6 million last year.

Revenue growth slowed down to 70% in the first six months of the year, which is a solid result with revenues amounting to $143.3 million. Impressive is the operating leverage as operating earnings grew from $0.7 million to $12.3 million, for margins of nearly 10%.

At this rate, sales of $300 million and operating profits of $30 million might be within reach this year. With a 30% tax rate, that works out to earnings of $21 million or $0.20 per share. It goes without saying that multiples are very high at $29 per share, as the business trades at 10 times anticipated sales and roughly 150 times anticipated earnings.

The Verdict

Let's be clear, there is a lot to like about CarGurus including its positioning, rapid growth, a strong balance sheet and the fact that the business is profitable. There are counterarguments as well besides, of course, a steep valuation at roughly 150 times this year's projected earnings. This premium can be explained by rapid growth, increasing margins and huge overseas expansion opportunities.

Another negative for investors is the fact that the company is a controlled company as a result of the tiered voting power attached to the shares, which gives its founder Mr. Steinert control over the business. On the bright side is the good track record of Mr. Steiner, who previously co-founded TripAdvisor.

Other risks include the fact that dealerships might stop paying fees, but on the other hand, they remain fragmented at large. A bigger risk is competition or value perception by consumers of the platform as well as reliance on internet traffic from search engines, among others. Other key competitors include AutoTrader.com, Cars.com (CARS) and TrueCar.com (TRUE). Cars.com trades at 4 times sales, it is not growing, yet it is very profitable. TrueCar trades at similar multiples, is growing sales (but not as quick as CarGurus) and is still posting losses at this moment.

Compared to these two peers, the valuation of CarGurus looked relatively appealing at the IPO price, at which shares traded around 5 times sales. With shares trading at $29, the valuation multiples have risen a lot, too much to create any appeal on a risk-weighted basis in my opinion.

