Honeywell: The Spinoff No One Wanted?

Will this be enough to keep Loeb’s Third Point at bay?

Honeywell (HON) has completed its portfolio review. Recall that Dan Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund is an activist investor here pushing for the company to spin off its aerospace business. The company announced the results of its ‘review’ and instead of embracing Loeb, it’s decided to keep the aerospace business and dump two much smaller businesses.

The company has decided to spin off the home/ADI global distribution and the transportation business into separate (publicly traded) companies by 2019. The two collectively generate $7.5 billion in sales - compared to the $40 billion the entire Honeywell company generates.

The move will likely be enough to keep Loeb at bay. It isn’t the full-blown aerospace spin off but it at least unlocks some value at the company. Which comes at a time where shares are still trading at all-time highs.

The idea is to get a higher valuation multiple now that the business is more streamlined. Of note, Honeywell still trades at a discount relative to its major industrial peers. Honeywell is at 22x earnings, while GE (GE) clocks in at 27x and 3M (MMM) at 25x. Meanwhile, the likes of Danaher (DHR), which did a break up in 2015, trades at 28x. Loeb argued that the aerospace business keeps Honeywell at a discount. Still, that is Honeywell’s biggest business and profit maker. The big overhang remains that the aerospace business could face headwinds - especially as the business jet engine market could slow.



I think Honeywell continue to trade at a discount for the foreseeable future given the aerospace overhang. Now, could Honeywell get aggressive and do a deal to merge that business with another industrial giant’s aerospace business? It’s possible. GE has shaken up its C-suite and is doing a portfolio review, so they’ll likely be looking to make a ‘big’ deal to reshape their business. But something like that likely wouldn’t take place until 2019 or 2020.



In the interim - Honeywell still looks undervalued, but it’s likely because it still has a lot of exposure to the aerospace market. Last year, aerospace generated over 40% of the company-wide profits. After the upcoming spin-off of the two businesses, aerospace will generate close to half of the company-wide revenues.



Thus, if anything, the spin-offs will unlock some near-term value, gaining about $3 billion, in the longer-term the increased exposure to the aerospace business could end up putting downward pressure on its valuation multiple. Again, trading 22x earnings, Honeywell is at a premium to the more aerospace-heavy companies like United Technologies (UTX) at 18x. So don’t be fooled by the "value-unlocking spin-offs."



The near-term is exciting but long-term Honeywell will need to find a merger partner for its aerospace business or get used to a discounted valuation multiple. Meanwhile, Loeb may or may not stick around for a year or so to make another push to get Honeywell to merge its aerospace business with the likes of GE or United Technologies.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.