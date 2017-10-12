JPMorgan Chase Is On A Roll And The Party Isn't Over

Investment Thesis

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) currently benefits from a solid ground to continue its expansion in the upcoming years. The U.S. economy is healthy, consumers can afford to pay off their debts, and interest income is naturally rising as the Fed hikes rates on a more consistent basis.

As the banking industry is getting back on its feet since the 2008 crisis, JPM will benefit from additional regulation relief. The dividend payment surged by 87% over the past five years, and management has plenty of room to continue this raise. JPM is a buy, doubled with a hedge against rising interest rate.

Understanding the Business

JPMorgan Chase is one of the U.S. financial behemoths with over $2.6 trillion in assets under management. The company employs over 240,000 employees and is present in 60 countries. It offers financial services in a wide range of fields such as in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. Today, JPM is an active player in many fields:

The bank is well diversified across all these segments of business, but interest income remains about 50% of its total revenue. This is how future interest raises will continue to boost JPM revenue:

Revenues

On October 12th, JPM declared revenue of $26.2 billion for its latest quarter, a 2.7% Y/Y growth. As analysts expected revenue of $25.2 billion, I guess we can call this a win. Income from trading was down, while the bank is hoping more classic business segments, such as credit cards, will compensate for the fall. Spending on all Chase credit cards jumped 13 percent from a year earlier, and card revenue rose 3 percent to $1.24 billion, the company said.

The Consumer & Business banking segment was up 15%. This division continues to benefit from the relatively strong U.S. economy, and you can expect this phenomenon to keep going forward in 2018.

Earnings

An investment in any U.S. bank is a hedge against the interest rate rising. As mentioned in a JPM press release, net interest income was $13.1 billion, up 10%, primarily driven by the net impact of rising rates and loan growth, partially offset by declines in Markets net interest income. As the interest rate will continue to rise in 2018, you can expect strong interest income.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Unfortunately, the financial crisis put JPM in an impossible situation. Management had to cut its dividend back in 2009. The company’s first increase since its darkest period happened in 2011 and was followed by six other consecutive increases. JPM is now three years shy of reaching the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

What happened to the 3%+ yield of 2016? JPM stock price surged by 51% over the past 22 months (as at October 9th). As the dividend grew by 87% over the past five years, JPM stock price more than doubled (+131%). This explains the relatively low yield the company shows since the beginning of the year.

Fortunately, for income seekers, JPM has enough room to keep its dividend streak alive for many years.

Potential Downsides

JPMorgan had a long and impressive dividend increase streak for a while… until the financial crisis came. At that time, JPM paid a $0.38 quarterly dividend that quickly shrunk to $0.05 after management’s dividend cut. Financials have this “gift” to make us believe everything is pinky and shiny when it’s rotten.

Therefore, the risk with U.S. banks is always the same; we can’t 100% trust them with what they say as they have this superpower to twist (legally or illegally) the reality. Consider how many accounts have been opened by Wells Fargo (WFC) based on such promises…

Valuation

With such a volatile PE graph, there is little analysis to do as to know if JPM is trading at its fair value or not. The market valued JPM as high as 15 times its earnings and as low as 8.5 over the past five years.

In order to have a better idea of the company’s share fair market price, I will use the Dividend Discount Model. With an 8% dividend increase for the first 10 years and a 6% afterward, I get an intrinsic value of $93.48.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.24 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $169.34 $112.17 $83.62 10% Premium $155.23 $102.83 $76.66 Intrinsic Value $141.12 $93.48 $69.69 10% Discount $127.01 $84.13 $62.72 20% Discount $112.90 $74.78 $55.75

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Considering JPM dividend growth potential, it seems that the stock is trading at fair value. This may be an opportunity since the whole market is a little crazy these days.

Final Thought

JPM didn’t throw me off my seat when I looked at its most recent quarter. However, what I saw was a solid business with additional growth potential going forward. I think JPM will continue to do well in this market and can help you enter in 2018 in positive territories.

Disclaimer: I do not hold JPM in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

