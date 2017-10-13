McCormick's Acquisition Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/12/17)

Mazor Robotics can be the next Intuitive Surgical.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 12.

Bullish Calls

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): Despite losing against Keytruda, the stock made a strong comeback. Cramer likes it along with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): Hold the stock as they are the next Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG): "We like these devices that give us more battery life. I think there's a lot to the company."

McCormick (NYSE:MKC): Cramer likes their acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division.

Bearish Calls

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM): Cramer doesn't see mojo in the stock.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX): It's still speculative.

