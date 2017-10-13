McCormick's Acquisition Is Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/12/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly are a buy.

Mazor Robotics can be the next Intuitive Surgical.

Don't buy Iridium Communications.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 12.

Bullish Calls

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): Despite losing against Keytruda, the stock made a strong comeback. Cramer likes it along with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): Hold the stock as they are the next Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG): "We like these devices that give us more battery life. I think there's a lot to the company."

McCormick (NYSE:MKC): Cramer likes their acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division.

Bearish Calls

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM): Cramer doesn't see mojo in the stock.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX): It's still speculative.

