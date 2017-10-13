Stocks: Will Aramco Put The Cherry On Top Of The Equity Market?

There is so much written about the stock market these days, and while many believe that the prices of stocks are too high, the major indices keep going higher. It seems that every day we see a new high on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ indices. I am sure that many market pundits become disappointed on those rare days when they are not able to say the stock market has once again reached the highest level in history. The President of the United States has jumped on the bull market bandwagon tweeting about the loft levels of the equity markets that are making "America Great Again." Meanwhile, it is not just U.S. stocks that are surging as indices in Europe and around the world are rallying these days. The great equity bull market has picked up a head of steam in 2017 and nothing seems to be able to stop the rise of stock prices.

I gave up my bearish orientation to stocks months ago. I have accepted my folly and embraced the seemingly never-ending party that is creating more and more wealth by the day in the United States and around the world. I finally capitulated and realized that natural buying from retirement and savings accounts are flooding into the stock market creating an environment where buyers overwhelm sellers and chasing stocks higher has been a wealth creation strategy. However, this unprecedented bull market will come to an end sooner or later, but for now, when it comes to stocks it is a case of reaching to buy at highs has been a profitable venture.

Today's highs are tomorrow's lows

Everyone loves a gold old fashion bull market where today's high becomes the next day's low. As of the end of the third quarter of 2017, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 13.27% on the year. The S&P 500 was 12.53% higher through the first nine months of the year, and the NASDAQ has soared by 20.67% over the period. Meanwhile, as of October 12, all three of the indices are already appreciably higher in Q4 with more than two and one-half months to go until the end of this bullish year.

There will come a time when an event causes the explosive upward trajectory of stocks to come to an end, and many will scramble for the exits. On paper, people have made lots of money in their equity accounts and once the prospect of losing even part of that paper wealth becomes a reality we could see a stampede of selling. So far, the prospect of higher interest rates in the U.S. has done nothing to slow down the rally. Valuations that are at the second highest level in history have not deterred buyers. Source: Shiller PE Ratio

As the chart of the CAPE ratio highlights, the price to earnings multiple of stocks in the S&P 500 at 31.13 on October 12 has only been higher once in history and that was during the technology bubble in the late 1990s. The P/E ratio of the stock market today is higher than it was in the late 1920s before the great stock market crash that led to the Great Depression. Meanwhile, the multiples on stocks in other indices like the DJIA and NASDAQ are also at loft levels. We will eventually experience an event that will cause this rally to come to an end and gravity will pull the prices of stocks lower, across the board. I have been thinking long and hard about what that event may be, and I am trying to think outside the box. After all, even hot rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea that has potential to start WW III or a thermonuclear conflict has not been enough to even pare gains in the stock market over recent months. Each and every sell-off has been a screaming buying opportunity so it may just be that the event that will stop the bullish charge in the stock market could be what many believe will be a bullish event, the biggest IPO in history that will hit the market sometime in 2018.

The Saudis prepare to sell a piece of their crown jewel

The Saudi Royal Family in their Vision 2030 has decided to diversify the economy of the one of the world's most influential oil producing and oil-dependent nations away from petroleum revenues. Saudi Aramco is the crown jewel of the kingdom and in addition to many reforms; the Royals are preparing to sell a minimum of a 5% stake in the world's largest oil company via an initial public offering sometime in 2018.

The Saudis have been busy managing the international price of crude oil. Most recently, in an unprecedented meeting in Moscow the leaders of the two biggest oil producing nations of the world met to discuss strategy. King Salman and Vladimir Putin likely discussed and agreed upon a plan to keep the price of oil at $50 per barrel or higher at the upcoming November 30 OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. OPEC is currently facing lots of conflicts when it comes to the politics of its members. The Saudis and Iranians are arch enemies, and the Gulf States continue to boycott Qatar. Therefore, as the oil ministers convene in six weeks to discuss the current production quotas and the freeze that will run through the end of Q1 2018, getting the group to agree on anything becomes a challenge. However, all of the parties understand that a higher oil price is in their best interests and the meeting in Moscow could have been a session to set the stage for an extension of the current freeze to the end of 2018. If that is the result on November 30, the Saudis will have bought enough time to complete their IPO plans.

The biggest IPO in history

The sale of Aramco shares has investment bankers around the world drooling over the prospects for monstrous fees. The initial public offering is likely to be the largest in history, and the valuation of the state oil company could exceed $1 trillion. The sale of 5% would fill the Saudi sovereign wealth fund with $50 billion. Moreover, if the sale goes well, the Saudis may find themselves selling even a greater percentage of the state oil company. After all, they have room to sell up to 49% of the IPO and still maintain majority control of the company.

At the same time, there is a reason why the Saudis are ready to diversify away from a dominant position in the international petroleum market. That reason is that oil-based fuels are not going to be what they used to be in the years to come. In China, pollution levels are driving the government to encourage drivers to switch to electric cars. There has been a long wait for licensing and registration for automobiles in the Asian nation, but the government recently announced that the documentation for electric vehicles could be obtained by drivers immediately. Moreover, once technological advances in batteries for these vehicles find a way that a car can travel further than it can on a tank of gas and electric plug-in stations become as commonplace in the U.S. and Europe as gas stations, the demand for gasoline will drop like a stone. When that happens, look out because a giant demand vertical for petroleum will disappear.

A perfect time in the capital and oil markets to cash in

Equities are at all-time highs. The price of NYMEX crude oil futures is comfortably trading around the $50 per barrel level. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil is trading at over $5 per barrel higher than the NYMEX WTI crude. The world is hungry for new investment vehicles and the biggest IPO in history has bankers, brokers, and many market participants excited and lining up to take a piece of the pie whether in fees or buying those shares at the IPO price. After all, the market has become accustomed to offerings that explode to the upside above the initial valuation. When it comes to the capital market, it is the perfect time to take Aramco public. And, with oil at almost double the price it was in February 2016 and with the prospect of electric cars and lower demand hanging over the market; it could be the perfect time for the Saudis to cash in their crown jewel.

Will Aramco mark the top?

It is highly possible that the Aramco IPO in 2018 could mark the top of the stock market. If it is the best time for the Saudis to cash in, it could be the worst time for investors to buy those shares. A giant flop when it comes to the sale of Aramco shares could trigger a huge market correction in the equities market. Meanwhile, for the rest of this year, it seems that nothing short of a thermonuclear war with North Korea could stop the bullish trend in the stock market. It may just be the IPO that the market is most looking forward to will be the event that could mark to top for the great bull market in equities.

I am quite sure I will get lots of comments saying I am crazy for offering this theory about Aramco marking a top in the stock market. And, I may very well be out of my mind. Meanwhile, if the Saudis were to sell 49% of their shares and the price tanked, they could do a Jack Ma and buy them back and take Aramco private once again in coming years. After all, it would be the King and Royal Family's dream to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund and buy back their dominant oil position with a percentage of the proceeds of the IPO. I wonder if the Saudis are as devious as my thoughts on the subject.

Thinking outside of the box is necessary when it comes to a market that has experienced a rally that few ever thought possible earlier this year. The more I think about it, it is not so crazy to believe that Aramco will put the cherry on top of the equity market and the sundae will melt in the hot Arabian sun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.