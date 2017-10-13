Crude Oil Divergence And The Case For A New High In 2017

On June 21, the price of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures traded to their lowest level since August 2016 when they hit $42.05 per barrel. Technical support on the weekly chart for the energy commodity stood at $42.20, the November 2016 lows and when the price approached that level many analysts were calling for a return to the $40 per barrel level or lower. However, when the price probed below those lows it quickly turned around and was only able to move 15 cents below support before it recovered to the upside.

Since June 21, the price of the energy commodity has made a series of higher lows and higher highs and on September 28 November NYMEX crude oil futures traded at the highest price since April at $52.86 per barrel. On that day at the end of September, crude oil traded to the highest price in five months, but selling caused it to close the session below the previous day's low putting in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

$50 per barrel has been a sweet spot for NYMEX crude oil for most of 2017, and the price keeps returning to that level. I call it a sweet spot for WTI light sweet crude that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange because it is around half the price it was in June 2014 when nearby NYMEX futures traded at over $107 per barrel. At the same time, the half-century mark is double the level seen in February 2016 when the energy commodity found a bottom at $26.05 per barrel. $50 per barrel is not a price that thrills producers and consumers of the world as each would rather see oil trading at the opposite extremes that benefit their self-interest. However, it is a price both can live with and one that is satisfactory when it comes to planning and running their respective businesses.

A push below $50 per barrel

After the September 28 high at $52.86 on the November NYMEX crude oil futures contract and bearish key reversal trading pattern on that day, the price of oil followed through on the downside. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity followed through on the downside after the bearish technical pattern that emerged on the day oil moved to its most recent high. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, crossed to the downside and NYMEX futures fell to lows of $49.10 per barrel on October 6. However, the fall in the metric cured an overbought condition in the oil market, and it fell to oversold territory where it crossed back higher on October 10 sending the price back over the $50 sweet spot once again. On Thursday, October 12, the price of November NYMEX futures was trading at around the $50.60 per barrel level.

Open interest rises to a new all-time high

The $50 pivot point for NYMEX crude oil developed in response to the production cuts by OPEC in late November 2016. However, each time oil rallies over its sweet spot we have seen an increase in hedging activity from U.S. shale producers. The United States has become the third largest producer of oil in the world because of shale oil and the technological advances that allow for extraction at prices that make $50 per barrel profitable. Source: CQG

The Energy Information Administration told markets this week that U.S. output is likely to reach 9.92 million barrels per day in 2018. As production rises the demand for hedging future production has increased. As the monthly chart illustrates, open interest has recently moved to the highest level in history. Open interest is the total number of long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures. In early October the metric rose to 2,480,392 contracts in a sign that when oil rallies shale producers are locking in prices for the future. In another sign of deferred hedging by producers, deferred prices have been under pressure compared to nearby prices. Source: CQG

The chart of the December 2018 minus December 2017 zinc spread on NYMEX futures shows that the spread has been making lower highs and lower lows since the June 21 lows in nearby oil futures. The decline in the contango and recent moves into a backwardated condition where deferred prices were lower than nearby prices is a sign of selling from hedgers during periods where crude oil is trading above the $50 per barrel level.

API and EIA data diverge this week

This week, we have seen a divergence in the oil market when it comes to inventory numbers as of the close of business on October 6. Since Monday, October 9 was the Columbus Day Holiday in the United States; inventory data came out one day late this week. On Wednesday, October 11 the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that stocks of crude oil rose by 3.097 million barrels. On October 12, the Energy Information Administration told markets they fell by 2.8 million barrels. When it comes to oil product, the data was equally divergent. The API said gasoline inventories dropped by 1.575 million barrels while the EIA reports an increase of 2.5 million barrels. Finally, distillate stockpiles rose by 2.029 million barrels for the week ending October 6 according to the API while the EIA said they fell by 1.48 million barrels. The data this week created an environment of confusion in the crude oil market but the price held above the $50 per barrel level by the end of the day on Thursday, October 12.

Products remain strong

Crack spreads, which are the refining margins for processing raw crude oil into oil products like gasoline and distillates have moved lower since Hurricane Harvey caused a surge in the levels of the refining spreads. These crack spreads tend to offer insight into the demand for oil products which often translates into demand for crude oil which is the input in the process. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the nearby NYMEX gasoline crack spread highlights, it has traded in a range from $15.35 to $16.67 per barrel this week. Last year during the same week, the range in the gasoline crack was from $11.05 to $12.65 per barrel. The gasoline crack is stronger at this time than it was last year. Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread is a good proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels. As the weekly chart of the nearby NYMEX heating oil crack spread highlights, it has traded in a range from $22.95 to $23.92 per barrel this week. Last year during the same week, the range in the gasoline crack was from $15.18 to $16.79 per barrel. The heating oil crack is stronger at this time than it was last year. The heating oil refining spread is much stronger than the gasoline spread at this time of the year because of seasonal factors. However, with both spreads trading above last year's level, they indicate a stronger level of demand for oil products during early October 2017 than at the same time in 2016. Source: CQG

When it comes to the price of the energy commodity that is the input in the refining process, crude oil has traded in a range from $49.13 to $51.42 so far this week while last year the range was from $49.25 to $51.60. The fact that the ranges are almost identical further cement that oil product demand is greater this year than last which adds support to the price of crude oil at the $50 per barrel level.

OPEC will likely extend production cuts

Last week in an unprecedented meeting in Moscow, the King of Saudi Arabia met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Russia's closest ally in the Middle East has been Iran, the arch enemy of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the boycott and blockade of Qatar pit Russia and the Kingdom on opposite sides of the conflict. At the same time, all of the nations are major oil producers, and with the November 30, OPEC meeting on the horizon and all have a vested interest in maintaining an oil price that is north of $50 per barrel. It is likely that the King and leader of Russia discussed and potentially agreed upon an extension of the oil cartel's production cuts for ratification at the biannual meeting of OPEC at the end of November. At their last meeting, OPEC extended production cuts from the end of 2017 to the end of the first quarter of 2018. Following last week's pow-wow in Moscow, the market now believes that OPEC will extend those cuts until the end of 2018 which has provided additional support for the price of the energy commodity.

Technical resistance for the price of NYMEX crude oil futures currently stands at the January high of $55.24 per barrel. NYMEX crude oil futures fell 15 cents below technical support on June 21 and recovered back to its sweet spot. All evidence now points to a challenge of technical resistance at $55.24 per barrel before the end of this year, and a marginal new high is likely. Crack spreads are telling us that demand is a lot better this year than last and the politics of crude oil and the international cartel appear ready to extend production quotas which could vault the price of the energy commodity to a new high for this year. Moreover, if President Trump decides to decertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal in coming days, it would add more tension to the region which could propel the price of oil higher and a pike to the upside is possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.