Did The Dollar See Its High Last Week?

On Friday, October 6, the U.S. dollar index did something it had not been able to accomplish since the very beginning of 2017; it made a higher high. Technical resistance for the index stood at 93.84 on the December dollar index futures contract, and last Friday it moved above that level which was the August 16 high. The move in the index was a significant event because the dollar had not been able to make a higher high for over nine months and it broke a bearish pattern of lower highs.

Meanwhile, the dollar index only took a peak above the 94 level for a very brief time before turning lower once again. The dollar remains the reserve currency of the world, and it is the currency that most central banks favor when it comes to their reserves of foreign exchange assets. The greenback had been moving higher since May 2014 when the dollar index found a bottom at 78.93 and moved to a high of 103.815 this January which was the highest level on the index since 2002. However, since that peak, the dollar had been heading south against other currencies and what looked like a correction had turned into a bear market. In late August and early September, the dollar broke below a critical support level on the weekly chart and now over the past month we have seen the dollar challenge its long-term bull market as well as its medium-term bearish trend. The path of the dollar, when compared to other world currencies, has a significant influence on the prices of raw materials and at its current level, it looks like the greenback could go either way which suggests an inflection point in commodities and the prices of many other assets in the months ahead.

The big bad bear market of 2017

The dollar index began to climb in May 2014 when it reached a bottom of 78.93. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index moved over 27% highs over a ten-month period to a high of 100.38 in March 2015. After twenty months of consolidation between 92 and 100.60, the greenback broke to the upside once again in November 2016 and traded to the highest level since 2002 when it reached 103.815 in early January 2017. What began as a correction to the downside earlier this year picked up a head of steam throughout the year. In the aftermath of Brexit in 2016, elections in France and Germany cemented the future of the European Union and euro currency leading to gains in the euro versus the dollar. Moreover, the Trump Administration has consistently expressed its desire for a lower dollar to make U.S. exports more competitive on global markets. The correction in the dollar turned into a bear market when the dollar index slipped below critical support at 91.88 in late August and early September. On a technical basis, the bullish trend in the dollar came to an end as a big bad bear emerged throughout this year.

Higher short-term interest rates had provided support for the dollar as rates in the U.S. remain well above euro and yen yields. However, the prospects for an end to quantitative easing in Europe and an eventual rise in short-term rates from negative forty basis points has created a trend reversal in the European currency. The dollar went from king to dog over the course of 2017, and it fell to lows of 90.795 on the December dollar index futures contract at the start of September.

The dollar index breaks through a resistance level

Just as the dollar index fell through critical support, the Fed came out with their most hawkish statement in years at the September FOMC meeting. While the central bank did not increase the Fed Funds rate for the third time this year, they did tell markets that twelve of sixteen members of the committee favor one more rate hike before the end of the year, probably at the December meeting. At the same time, eleven of sixteen members favor three more rate hikes in 2018 meaning that by the end of 2018 the Fed Funds rate is likely to be 100 basis points higher than its current rate. Moreover, the central bank presented its plans to reduce their swollen balance sheet which is a legacy of almost a decade of accommodative monetary policy and quantitative easing.

The Fed told markets that "balance sheet normalization" would commence in October at a rate of $10 billion per month and would increase by that amount each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per month. When it comes to shrinking the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet, quantitative tightening via allowing debt securities to roll off upon maturity is unprecedented territory for the central bank. Perhaps the most hawkish thing the central bank told markets was that the rate of reduction would not depend on economic data; rather it would be a rote and automatic process. The dollar rallied as the market interpreted the Fed's missive as the most hawkish stance in years.

A weak employment report stops the greenback in its tracks

The dollar quickly recovered and headed for higher ground. Throughout 2017, the greenback index had made a consistent pattern of lower highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the index rallied to a high of 94.1 on the December futures contract on Friday, October 6, which was the first time since January that the dollar rose above a previous high. However, on that same day, a weak employment report that came as a result of data skewed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused the dollar to quickly reverse and fall back below the technical level it had broken, the August 16 high at 93.84. The weak employment report stopped the rally in the dollar in its tracks, and now conflicting issues facing the dollar could cause volatility to increase in the currency markets.

Spain provides support but the ECB may not

Sixty percent of the dollar index depends on the dollar versus euro currency exchange rate. In Europe, there are bullish and bearish factors competing to establish the future path of least resistance for currency values. Recently, Catalonia voted for independence from Spain. The region includes a significant center of commerce for the European nation, Barcelona. A succession of Catalonia would likely cause huge economic woes for Spain and may necessitate an economic bailout by the European Central Bank which would weigh on the euro currency. Spain has categorically denounced the succession vote as unconstitutional. However, any vote by a region to divorce a Federal government would stand as running counter to a nation's constitution.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 10, the leader of the succession movement gave a speech before the Spanish parliament that indicated he preferred careful negotiations to avoid economic woes, but time will tell if this route will be acceptable for the 90% of the residents of Catalonia who voted in favor of independence from Spain. A calming of the situation in Spain will be supportive for the euro currency while a revolution in the streets could weigh on the value of the euro.

At the same time, economic conditions in Europe have improved dramatically over recent months, and it is only a matter of time before the ECB begins to taper their quantitative easing program. At the same time, short-term rates at negative forty basis points have nowhere to go but higher. A shift in monetary from accommodation to tightening of credit will likely support the euro versus the dollar.

It could be all about interest rates in the U.S. and Europe from here

Currency exchange rates are often a function of interest rate differentials, and right now that formula favors the dollar. However, if the market continues to perceive that the gap between dollar and euro rates will narrow over coming months, the trends established throughout 2017 will likely continue causing the euro to rise to $1.25 or higher against the euro. The dollar rally that commenced in May 2014 came at a time when the U.S. central bank began to taper its QE program and said that the Fed Funds rate would eventually liftoff from zero. Even though the first rate hike did not come until December 2015, the dollar exploded 27% higher over the course of ten months. The euro traded to lows at $1.03675 in December 2016. A similar move in the euro currency, if the ECB begins to tighten credit in the months ahead, would lift the exchange rate to over the $1.30 level against the dollar.

Given the trend so far in 2017, the bounce in the dollar that took it above medium-term technical resistance at the end of last week is starting to look like a dead cat move on the upside. There was no follow through for the U.S. currency above the critical technical level, and now it is treading water at around the 93 level. The administration in the U.S. favors a lower dollar. The ECB is preparing to move away from accommodation. The potential for a negotiated settlement between Spain and Catalonia is high. All this adds up to a case for a high in the dollar last week at 94.1, and we could be in for another lower low, perhaps below the 90 level before too long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.