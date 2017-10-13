Natural Gas Rallies On A Big, Late-Season Injection

The summer is over, and we are now in the heart of the fall season in the United States. Baseball playoffs are underway, and it won't be long until the World Series marks the end of America's favorite pastime until spring training gets underway in February and March.

In the world of natural gas, the injection season is winding down, and soon temperatures will drop and demand for heating will result in withdrawals from storage across many areas of the U.S. In 2015 and 2016, the total amount of natural gas in storage rose to consecutive record highs of over four trillion cubic feet. Right now, it is looking like that level of stocks will be elusive for the coming winter season. When it comes to natural gas, like many commodities, Mother Nature is often the final arbiter of the path of least direction of prices. No one knows if temperatures will be above or below average this coming winter season and that will be the determining factor of whether natural gas futures will move higher or lower in the months ahead.

Natural gas has traded in a range over recent months, and this past week, they dropped to a new medium-term low on the November NYMEX futures contract.

A new low this week

At the start of this week, the price of natural gas looked sick. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, November natural gas futures had traded in a range from $2.886 to $3.214 per MMBtu from June 1 through October 3. However, they moved below support at the start of October and on Monday, October 9, nearby natural gas futures traded to a new low at $2.827 per MMBtu. While support on the continuous contract was down at $2.522, the low from February, the energy commodity broke below the bottom end of its trading band at the start of this week. The market braced for a significant injection on Thursday, and many analysts expected the number to come in at 90-95 billion cubic feet.

Injection comes in below market expectations

On Thursday, October 12, the Energy Information Administration reported that stocks built by 87 bcf, a bit below market expectations. Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the increase in stocks of 87 bcf took the total amount of natural gas in storage to 3.595 trillion cubic feet; 4.1% below last year's level at the end of the first week of October and 0.2% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The lower than expected injection caused a reversal in the price of the energy commodity, and natural gas rallied in the wake of the report. As the daily chart shows, the price momentum of natural gas had declined into oversold territory as the price broke to the downside earlier in the week. The inventory report caused the price to turn around and rally back to the $3 per MMBtu level for the first time since October 2. It also caused price momentum to cross to the upside as the energy commodity is now trading in the middle of its trading range.

Only five weeks to go until withdrawals commence

There are just about five weeks to go in the 2017 injection season for natural gas. To reach four trillion cubic feet, we will need to see an average injection of 81 bcf between now and the middle of November. While that number is lower than this week's injection number at 87 bcf, over recent years, the injections tend to decline as the withdrawal season approaches, and it is going to be a challenge to reach the magic four trillion number when it comes to stocks in preparation for the coming winter season. Last year, the total amount of injections over the final five weeks totaled only 288 bcf. In 2015 the injections for the final five weeks were 278 bcf.

If stocks rise by 280 bcf over the balance of the 2017 injection season we will wind up with a total of 3.875 trillion cubic feet, the lowest level of stocks since 2014, a year where stocks declined to lows of only 824 bcf because of the cold winter season of 2013. At 3.875 tcf we will be going into the winter season with only 41 bcf more than we went into the cold winter season of 2014, and that year the price rose to a high of just under $6.50 per MMBtu, almost double the current price for the energy commodity for February delivery. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that nearby natural gas futures rallied to a high of $6.4930 per MMBtu during the week of February 24, 2014. Source: NYMEX

The forward curve shows that even after Thursday's rally, the price of natural gas for February delivery was at $3.258 a little more than half the price it traded for in February 2014. There are only five weeks to go in the injection season, and there are three reasons why I believe that fundamentals limit the downside while the upside potential for the price of the energy commodity is explosive over coming months.

Three reasons to be bullish for the coming months

The first reason is that we are likely to go into the withdrawal season with the lowest stocks since 2014 and temperatures this winter are currently uncertain. We are coming off two years where the winter seasons were mild, and there is no guaranty that the 2017/2018 winter will be the same. After all, after a long period of no violent Hurricanes, we have seen destructive storms hit Texas and Florida this year. No one but Mother Nature knows for sure how cold it may get across the United States over the coming months. Therefore, we are likely to see rallies in the price of the energy commodity, particularly early in the season, if a cold wave descends on the U.S. A prolonged freeze could keep prices high throughout the winter months as heating demand depletes stockpiles.

The second reason is that the market has become complacent when it comes to the potential for rallies in the price of natural gas. After the energy commodity fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s during the winter of 2016, falling to $1.6110 per MMBtu in March, many market participants have been selling on every rally. Nothing can fuel a rally in a volatile commodity like natural gas like speculative short positions.

The final reason is that there are now two new and expanding demand verticals for the energy commodity. Natural gas fell to lows in 2016 because of the huge reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. However, since then technological advances have increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. Today, more power is generated in the U.S. using natural gas than coal. Moreover, liquefication has opened a new export market for natural gas which also supports the demand side of the equation.

For those three reasons, I believe that a long position in natural gas at current prices going into the winter season is a low-risk and high-reward proposition.

Winter months at $3.25 or under were a bargain

The winter months of January and February in the natural gas futures market are trading right around the $3.25 per MMBtu level. I am a buyer of the energy commodity at current prices and plan to add on any price weakness of coming months. By the end of November, I hope that more selloffs in the market that will allow me to lower the cost basis of my long position. Critical support for natural gas is $2.522 per MMBtu, and if the price were to fall below that level to shake out any long positions going into winter months, I would continue to buy and lower my average cost.

Natural gas can be the most volatile commodity that trades on the futures market at times. It is not unusual for short-term historical volatility to rise to 100% or higher in the energy commodity. The daily chart shows that historical volatility is currently at the 27.35% level. At under 30% going into the winter season, natural gas call options are cheap. Source: CME/NYMEX

As the option chain for February natural gas that expires on Friday, January 26, 2018, shows that a $4.00 call option closed at 11.1 cents. Each contract represents 10,000 MMBtu's of natural gas. Therefore, a $4.00 call option presently costs $1,110 per contract. At $5 the option should be worth at least $10,000 or over 800% above its current premium. At $6 the option would be worth approximately $20,000. For even less cash up front, a $4.50 call closed at 5.8 cents or $580 per contract. At $5 this option would be $5000 or 762% above its current premium. At $6 the option would be worth $15,000.

Call options could be the best way to limit risk when it comes to approaching a long position in natural gas for the winter months. With the energy commodity going into winter with a potential of the lowest stock levels in three years or more, risk/reward favors the long side of the market at this time where uncertainty is the only certainty when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. For those who do not venture into the futures or options markets, the unleveraged UNG EFT product does a reasonable job replicating price action in the natural gas market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.