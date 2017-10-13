This Dividend Is Failing

The market is saying up, while the fundamentals of the sector are saying down.

This is likely due to the company reporting core earnings which don’t tell the deeper story.

Rallies over the last several quarters have created an opportunity for mortgage REITs. Trading over book values allows mREITs to issue new shares. This is a plus for both the shareholders and management. However, mortgage REITs are artificially making dividends look sustainable. If they do not get over book value, this is really bad for the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is attempting to trade over book value. Their price has been rallying hard:

I wanted to show that ARR is currently overvalue. Significantly.

I purchased shares of ARR in the green box a little over $19.00. In early August, I believed the prices were too high and sold my position. As you can tell, I came out with a great capital gain. Come 2017, ARR started to rally again. Should they? No, mortgage REITs as a sector should not be rallying. The ability to earn a nice net interest spread is deteriorating. In short, mortgage REITs can’t earn better net interest income in a worsening environment. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a great example of a company which is trading around their IPO price. ARR, doesn’t have the same track record:

Let’s compare this to NLY. Keep in mind, NLY came out much earlier:

The green box is around the inception of ARR. The Taper Tantrum had a significant negative impact on most mortgage REITs. However, the bigger picture is that NLY’s price is around where it was at inception (decades ago).

ARR came out when mortgage REITs had a much higher price. After taking the fall, the market isn’t entirely sure where to place ARR. However, we can check out ARRs historical records to see how they are performing as a company. Are they losing money or gaining it? How do they compare against other mortgage REITs? I believe ARR is one of the weaker mortgage REITs.

Core EPS

Core EPS is a metric which allows mortgage REITs to put forth an illusion of success. In ARR’s case, they’ve made core earnings look good:

This is core EPS annually. For 2017, only the first half of the year is showing. Annualizing the first half gives us $2.76. It sure does look like ARR is doing well. However…

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income per share can be pretty volatile, but over the longer-term it provides an idea of how much the company is actually generating from their investment strategy. The long-term comprehensive income per share metric for ARR isn’t very good. Investors shouldn’t focus too hard on this metric for a single quarter, but over the longer term the stronger mortgage REITs should perform better on this metric than the weaker ones. ARR is one of the weaker mortgage REITs.

Here is a long-term chart for ARR’s comprehensive income performance over the last several years. This chart starts at 2011:

Earlier years were adjusted for the reverse stock split.

Why is this metric important? Over the long-term this chart should show a strong correlation to the core EPS chart. The numbers are almost never going to be identical. However, they should be semi-close and fairly correlated. ARR is reporting core earnings and creating the illusion of good performance. In reality, the company isn’t doing well…

TER: Total economic return

Comp: Comprehensive income

TER measures the change in book value from one period to the next. It also includes the dividend that was paid. For instance, in 2015, ARR’s book value from $35.12 to $28.00. During the year, they paid dividends of $3.89 per share (reverse split adjusted). Book value declined by $7.12, but that was partially offset by the dividend. $3.89 in dividends plus the loss of $7.12 in book value gives us a negative total economic return of ($3.23).

Comprehensive income is very similar to TER. However, comprehensive income can’t be created by issuing or repurchasing shares. If zero shares are issued or purchased during a year, TER and Comprehensive per share will be the same number.

The difference between TER and comprehensive income per weighted average share is the approximate impact of issuing or repurchasing stock. In 2015, management repurchased a huge amount of stock at a very wide discount to book value. The net impact was increasing book value per share by approximately $1.04.

Dividends

Dividends have been anything but sustainable for ARR:

The dividend has fallen. Dividend on book has fallen to around 8.5%. That’s much lower than the average for the industry. However, operating expenses are around 3.3%. Result: ARR is trying to generate net interest income plus drop income of about 11.8% on common equity. I don’t believe the current dividend is sustainable unless their non-agency assets perform exceptionally well. ARR is heavily invested in non-agency securities:

This does leave some upside potential for ARR. The upside is very minimal compared to the downside risk. In most scenarios, ARR’s book value is going to suffer.

2017 has been a decent year for ARR’s book value. Over the long-term (discounting the 2012 to 2013 book value decline) ARR has been performing poorly:

ARR hasn’t been able to sustain the dividend for years. The REIT is losing book value to cover the dividend.

Conclusion

ARR is overvalued. Optimism is running full-steam ahead. This is likely due to the company reporting core earnings which don’t tell the deeper story. The market is saying up, while the fundamentals of the sector are saying down. Unfamiliar analysts are focusing on the wrong metrics. Core earnings are being enhanced by creative techniques that make the financial statements look better. On a fundamental level, ARR has been failing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NLY preferred shares over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.